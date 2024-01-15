Need to get your 20-something off the couch and into a job? Send them to York Hiring Fair

Looking for a job? This hiring fair could help.

More than 30 companies will be at the York Hiring fair, held atWellSpan Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York to meet with potential employees from 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20. The event will be held on the Skybox Level of WellSpan Park, according to a news release.

This event is a collaboration between the York County Economic Alliance and SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK, and it will feature some of York’s largest and most prominent employers.

Participating companies will conduct interviews on site and discuss openings in fields ranging from construction, to manufacturing to health care and more. Some of these could potentially hire candidates on site, according to the release.

The York Revolution will also be represented at the event to discuss a range of event staff positions open at the ballpark for the 2024 season.

