20-somethings to sit trial for stealing $129M worth of 18th-century jewelry

A group of young men will sit trial late next month for allegedly committing what’s been deemed the biggest heist in modern German history.

The six men, all German nationals between 22 and 28 years old, are accused of having stolen 21 pieces of 18th-century jewelry encrusted with over 4,300 diamonds — worth at least €113.8 million ($129 million) — from Dresden’s Green Vault Museum in November 2019, German outlet Deutsche Welle reported Wednesday.

The Dresden state court on Wednesday said the trial would begin Jan. 28 and last two months, through late March.

The Dresden White Diamond and the Polish Order of the White Eagle were among the pilfered pieces still missing.

The suspects allegedly started a fire before the theft to cut the streetlights’ power supply and were already gone by the time authorities arrived to the museum, mere minutes after security sounded the alarm, according to the outlet.

Before fleeing to Berlin, about 125 miles north, the men also allegedly burned out a car.