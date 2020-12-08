28 luxury gifts that people are obsessing over this year

Samantha Matt, Reviewed
The best luxury gifts of 2020
The best luxury gifts of 2020

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

‘Tis the season of giving means ‘tis the season of buying. This means investing in things for other people. However, the fear of giving a parent an expensive tablet that will collect dust in a desk drawer, or giving a granddaughter a pricey necklace she’ll never wear, is real. But this fear doesn’t have to lead to gift cards or less expensive items. You can still invest in the people you love over the holidays and make the right choice at the same time.

Luckily, my Reviewed colleagues and I are here to help. All year long, we review and research products—a lot of them on the expensive side. Based on our knowledge of top products based on testing, consumer reviews, and trends, we've put together a guide of gift ideas that are worthy of their high cost. Here are 28 of the best and most popular luxurious (and expensive) products we think would make great gifts in 2020 if you're looking to splurge.

1. For the one always on the couch: Barefoot Dreams throw blanket

At a time where we are home more often than not, a new blanket is something that could make their time spent lounging on the couch a bit more luxurious. Loved by celebrities, the Barefoot Dreams blanket is the blanket to gift this holiday season. Chrissy Teigen even recommended it as such last year on Twitter, but the recommendation is even better for 2020. Our writer Amanda Tarlton reviewed the trendy blanket and found that it is just as cozy as people claim. It comes in solid colors or an animal print. However, keep in mind that both versions seem to be selling out in certain styles already and buying now is better than later.

2. For the trendy one: Diptyque candles

Diptyque candles are quite luxurious and wildly popular, making them an excellent gift for just about anyone on your list this holiday season. This berry scented candle from the brand has just about a 5-star rating from over 580 reviews on Nordstrom.

Get the Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle from Nordstrom for $36 - $68

3. For the coffee lover: Breville Espresso Machine

Creating coffee stations at home has certainly been a trend during 2020. Whether their home has turned into their office or they could use more caffeine to get through each day, a luxury espresso machine could be a welcomed addition to one’s home this holiday season. When we tested espresso machines, the Breville Barista Touch took first place for best overall. If you’re looking to splurge even more, our writer Sarah Kovac owns and loves the pricey Breville Oracle Touch Espresso Machine. While we didn’t test that one against the Breville Barista Touch, Sarah claims “it’s like having a whole coffee shop on your kitchen counter,” and who wouldn’t want that this year?

4. For the one who deserves to relax: Eberjey pajamas

Spotted on celebrities, including Meghan Markle, Kylie Jenner, and Oprah, the Eberjey Gisele Pajama Set is everywhere. With a 4.5 to 5-star rating from hundreds of reviews on Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Amazon, these pajamas are loved by consumers, and for good reason. While you can purchase less pricey dupes of these PJs from places like Nordstrom or Target, the Eberjey originals are said to be far superior when it comes to comfort. You can get them in a short or long set—and they even have a pair for men! Sizes and colors have been selling out on many retailers, but they are still in stock at Bloomingdale’s right now.

5. For the one building a home theater: Sonos Arc Soundbar

For those who are serious about their home theater setups, consider giving the Sonos Arc Soundbar as a gift this year. While it’s pricier than other soundbars on the market, Reviewed tech editor, Lee Neikirk, claims it “actually competes with the bone-rattling audio you'd get at a movie theater.” Currently sold out on Amazon, this luxe electronic is clearly in high demand. It’s still available at Best Buy, but you’ll want to act fast to ensure you can get it shipped in time.

Get the Sonos Arc Soundbar from Best Buy for $799.99

6. For the shoe enthusiast: Designer sneakers

As "fashion sneakers" continue to rise in popularity, designer sneakers are in high demand. So much so, that sizes and styles have been selling out from a number of brands at major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Revolve, and more. This includes but is not limited to the popular Golden Goose sneakers, which come in tons of different styles. Spotted in production photos from the new Gossip Girl reboot, you're sure to make any fashion person's day by giving the gift of a new sneaker that looks old and has a star on it. In addition to Golden Goose, Gucci sneakers or Balenciaga shoes also make a solid gift for 2020, but act fast because sizes and styles are already limited for these too.

Women’s

Men’s

7. For the one obsessed with all things Apple: The newest Apple Watch

If they don't own one already, an Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the brand new Apple Watch Series 6 and it is the best smartwatch we've ever tried. Give the gift of our favorite smartwatch so they can have all of their notifications, music, and texts at their fingertips all the time.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 from Amazon for $399

8. For the homebody: Ugg slippers

2020 has been the year of the homebody. Whether they've always been a homebody or they've been home more than usual this year, you can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially Ugg slippers, which are crazy trendy right now. Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been testing women’s slippers, and so far, the Ugg Scuffette II Slipper is our favorite. The insanely popular Ugg Fluff Yeah sandal slippers are also a favorite (of our tester, a variety of celebrities, and over 5,000 reviewers on Nordstrom), but these are more for someone into fashion. Ugg also carries great slippers for men, including the Ascot Leather Slipper and the Scuff Slipper.

Women’s

Men’s

9. For the TV lover: 2020’s best TV

We review a LOT of televisions at Reviewed, and the best one we've ever tested is the LG C9. The quality of the OLED 4K/HDR smart TVs (available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes) is just as good as the competition, and it's almost the most affordable one in the lineup. If you're looking to spend less, we also highly recommend the LG CX series. If one of these TVs is in your gift budget, you absolutely can't go wrong giving someone the gift of OLED this year, as many people are likely watching TV now more than before.

10. For the luxurious cook: All-Clad Cookware Set

All-Clad is certainly one of the most iconic cookware brands. The pots and pans can last for years, as long as you take care of them properly, and they make a great gift for anyone who doesn't already own All-Clad cookware or hasn't upgraded their kitchen and cooking product library in a while. For the set to buy, we tested and recommend the D5 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set.

Get the All-Clad D5 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set from Amazon for $799.95

11. For the one who likes to keep warm: Moncler or Canada Goose Coat

For those who live in colder climates, a luxurious winter coat would be a great gift, especially this year for those who may want to spend more time outside than usual. Canada Goose jackets are expensive, but the down-filled coats are temperature-rated for below zero weather—and they really do make cold winters bearable. I used to refuse to go outside unless I absolutely had to on cold days, but investing in this Canada Goose jacket totally changed that. I own the Gabriola in black, but it's currently out of stock at Nordstrom. There are other great options are there for both men and women, too. Another brand to consider is Moncler. Pricier than Canada Goose, these coats are stylish and have been spotted on a number of celebrities. They're also low in stock at a variety of retailers meaning they are in high demand for the holidays!

Women’s

Men's

Kids

12. For the one who is always tired: Leesa Hybrid Mattress

A good night's sleep might be the MOST luxurious gift you can give to someone in 2020. But since we can't actually give sleep or more time in the day to do so as a gift, a top-notch mattress is a close second. The Leesa Hybrid Mattress was deemed the "best upgrade" when we tested mattresses, and who wouldn't appreciate an upgrade that could help them sleep?

Get the Leesa Hybrid Mattress from Leesa for $899-$1,549

13. For the runner: Theragun

For anyone into health and fitness, the gift of recovery would be well received in the year of 2020. Much like we could all use rest and relaxation, so could our muscles, and that's exactly what the Theragun—one of the hottest products of 2020—does. Reviewed's Kate McCarthy tested four of the most popular massage guns and found the Theragun to be great "if you have a large budget and want some serious muscle stimulation."

Get the Theragun G3 from Theragun for $399

14. For the one who has everything: La Mer Moisturizing Crème

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone. La Mer moisturizing cream has over 60,000 hearts at Sephora and over 2,100 reviews at Nordstrom with a 5-star rating. That is a lot of love. Why not spread it? (Pun not intended.)

Get the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream from Nordstrom for $95 - $2400

15. For the one who enjoys when people do things for them: The best robot vacuum of 2020

Keeping a clean home is a luxurious thing when you’re not the one cleaning it. That’s why robot vacuums were created. If you have a good one, it will do the work for you, and the more room you have to splurge, the harder it will work. The best robot vacuum we've ever tested at Reviewed is the iRobot Roomba i7+. This Roomba can empty its dirt bin all by itself and then continue vacuuming. It is truly the most luxurious robot vacuum we've seen, and we're sure anyone you buy it for will like it, too. There's never been a better year to give a robot vacuum as a gift. We all have a lot going on, whether we're home more often than usual or not. I think we can all agree, no one wants to clean! Or maybe this is just me...

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ from Amazon for $599

16. For the simple one: David Yurman jewelry

David Yurman jewelry has been quite popular throughout the past couple of years. For anyone who enjoys the simple luxury of jewelry, you can't go wrong with two of the most popular David Yurman items—the Cable Classics Bracelet and the X Crossover Ring. To make it even more luxurious, you can purchase a bracelet with a gemstone of your choice.

17. For the one who needs to block out noise: Sony 1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones

We love Sony’s Noise Canceling Headphones at Reviewed. In fact, WH-1000XM4 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones we've ever tested. If you know someone who could use the (forced) peace and quiet, especially if they're working from home with others, this luxurious gift could help them drown out the noise of the outside world and focus on the tasks at hand. Or they can use them to relax and listen to music or podcasts. Dealer's choice.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones from Amazon for $278

18. For the family: Yeti cooler

Yeti's Tundra coolers have a cult-following and would make a great gift for anyone spending more time outside this year. Great for socially distant gatherings, and future excursions because these coolers will last for years to come, a coveted Yeti cooler would be loved by anyone. The 35 size is great for most people, but Yeti does have a selection of other sizes available.

Get the Tundra 35 Hard Cooler from Yeti for $249.99

19. For the one who loves their beauty sleep: Slip Silk Beauty Sleep Gift Set

If you're looking for a luxe self-care gift, this set from Slip is a great option. The silk pillowcase and mask help protect facial skin and hair while sleeping, leaving one to wake up feeling like they slept on a cloud.

20. For the home chef: Staub Dutch Oven

You’ve probably heard of, seen, or owned a Le Creuset dutch oven. They are one of the most popular wedding gifts for newlyweds and, like KitchenAid stand mixers, a kitchen staple for adults everywhere. However, when we tested dutch ovens at Reviewed, our favorite overall was not Le Creuset—it was Staub! We're not the only ones loving this brand, either. Their cookware is all over food blogs and Instagram. Trendy and luxurious, this is a great gift for home chefs this year.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Round Cocotte at Zwilling for $259.99 to $279.99 (Save $226.01 to $234.01—Price and availability depends on color)

21. For the one always listening to something: Apple AirPods Pro

According to our tests, Apple’s cult-favorite AirPods Pro are the best true wireless earbuds money can buy. If you’re shopping for a lover of all things Apple, they will adore a pair of these. For listening to music while working out, using Bluetooth for phone calls, and even listening to podcasts while loading and unloading the dishwasher, AirPods Pro make a great gift.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $199

22. For the one who will never have enough bags: A designer bag

If you're looking to splurge on someone who is into fashion, consider a chic designer handbag. This particular Chloé bag is stylish, chic, and calling my name through its calfskin leather material. With 4.5 stars from over 150 happy people, you’ve got a winner here. For a smaller, crossbody bag, a fantastic option is the Saint Laurent Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag.

23. For the one into movie night: Nebula Portable Projector

Having a movie theater in your home sounds pretty luxurious, but you probably aren’t giving someone a home remodel or expansion for the holidays. Well, what about a projector? With the Nebula, which is loved by Reviewed, you can binge-watch Netflix in 720p on your own DIY big screen. If you know someone who misses going to the movies or anyone who could benefit from bringing family movie night outdoors, the Nebula would make an excellent gift this year.

Get the Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector from Amazon for $519

24. For the wine lover: Coravin Wine Bottle Opener

If you're shopping for a wine drinker, look no further than the Coravin Model Three Wine Bottle Opener. Not only does it make opening bottles easier, but this luxury device prevents the wine from spoiling because it never removes the cork.

Get the Coravin Model Three Wine Bottle Opener from Amazon for $199.95

25. For the neat freak: Dyson vacuum

Okay, so a vacuum might not scream 'luxury,' but attach the word 'Dyson' next to anything, and all of a sudden, you have a luxe gift on your hands. If you're looking to splurge on someone who loves to clean, look no further than a Dyson stick vacuum. Our favorite vacuum, the Dyson V11 Torque, would make for the ultimate gift.

Get the Dyson V11 Torque Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Dyson for $599.99

26. For the fitness enthusiast: Peloton Bike+ or Bike

The Peloton Bikes are cycling bikes with a tablet screen that displays live and on-demand classes. As a longtime Peloton owner, I can safely say Peloton classes are challenging, fun, and quite luxurious, seeing as you don't have to leave home for any of it. Peloton recently released a new version of their classic bike this year called the Bike+ and after testing exercise bikes this year, we found it to the best one on the market right now. If you're looking to splurge, but you want to spend a little less, the classic Peloton is still a great purchase and will let them join the exclusive (and growing) group of Peloton enthusiasts.

27. For the home décor enthusiast: Gray Malin Artwork

Gray Malin is a popular photographer and New York Times best-selling author. His colorful photos of beaches and artistic shots of llamas (my favorite) are loved by celebrities and regular people alike. Some of the most popular photographs? Pool Day at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Positano Orange Umbrellas Vista, and Gray Malin X Rockefeller Center Tree. If you know someone who would obsess over these photos, give them the gift of fun fine art this year with a framed print from Gray Malin.

Shop all photography from Gray Malin

28. For the Dyson lover: Dyson air purifier

With COVID-19 cases surging again, a gift to help loved ones protect themselves against the virus would be much appreciated—especially if it's a gift made by Dyson. While no air purifier has been able to test against the virus, experts say that using one to clean the air in your home is a good thing to do if used along with other best practices, like washing your hands and wearing a mask. We tested air purifiers and found the best upgrade to be the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic. Right now, that one is sold out, but Dyson sells different versions of it, along with other air purifiers, so there are still plenty to choose from.

