South Carolina abortion law challenge backed by 20 states

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, speaks against an abortion bill at a news conference in the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. Twenty Democratic attorneys general have voiced their support, Thursday, Sept. 7, for a lawsuit challenging South Carolina's new abortion law, arguing that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if woman cross borders to seek care. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MEG KINNARD
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Twenty Democratic attorneys general have voiced their support for a lawsuit challenging South Carolina's new abortion law, arguing that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if women cross borders to seek care.

“The effects of the law are not confined to limits on particular procedures in a single state: history shows that people will cross state lines to receive proper care,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, on behalf of the prosecutors, wrote in an amicus brief filed Wednesday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“As a result, South Carolina’s restrictive abortion laws will cause many of its citizens to seek abortion care in Amici States — potentially straining their healthcare systems.”

Signed into law by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster shortly after its passage earlier this year, the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus, which can typically be detected about six weeks into pregnancy. If cardiac activity is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Planned Parenthood attorneys sued immediately, and the entire law has been blocked from going into effect pending the outcome of a challenge to Mississippi's new abortion law before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the high court allowed a Texas law prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity to remain in force. The move — the nation’s biggest curb to abortion rights since the court announced in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision — has been closely watched by a dozen states like South Carolina, which have enacted bans early in pregnancy that remain blocked by the courts.

Opponents have argued many women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks, especially if they are not trying to conceive. And, they argue, with such an early deadline, the law gives women little time to consider whether to have an abortion.

Laws like South Carolina’s, Herring wrote, “would create vast ‘abortion deserts’” and “harm healthcare overall by creating serious spillover effects that make it more difficult to obtain proper care for other needs, such as miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies.”

The states — “many of whom support and subsidize a range of reproductive healthcare services — stand ready and willing to provide such services to those in need,” he added.

All but three of the attorneys general on Wednesday's filing also come from states with Democratic governors. In addition to the District of Columbia, the states that signed onto the brief are: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

In July, 20 mostly Republican-led states went on record in support of South Carolina's law, arguing in an amicus brief that a federal judge was wrong to pause the entire measure instead of just the provision being challenged. That ruling, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall argued, “treads on South Carolina’s sovereign ability to decide for itself the purposes of its legislation” and “aggrandizes the judicial power by treating the court’s injunction of the challenged provision as erasing it entirely so the whole Act collapses.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New twist for patriarch in unsolved murders of South Carolina legal dynasty

    Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and son were murdered in June, has been indefinitely suspended from practicing law due to accusations of misappropriating funds from his family’s firm.

  • Fighting Texas abortion law could be tough for federal gov't

    Foes of the new Texas law that bans most abortions have been looking to the Democratic-run federal government to swoop in and knock down the most restrictive abortion law in effect in the country. President Joe Biden , who denounces the law as “almost un-American,” has directed the Justice Department to try to find a way to block its enforcement. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.

  • Hawaii, Idaho Hospitals Prepare To Ration Care Amid COVID-19 Surge

    Mounting coronavirus cases are straining hospitals and causing the states to take drastic measures.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 9

    A Tidelands Health employee who refused to comply with the hospital system’s vaccine requirement has been fired.

  • NC Gov. Cooper will give COVID update at news conference today. Here’s how to watch

    North Carolina reported 3,790 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, nearly double the number from a month ago.

  • Biden administration plans to sue Texas over near-total ban on abortion – report

    The justice department will argue that the law banning abortion after six weeks ‘illegally interferes with federal interests’ People protest against the new state abortion ban in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photograph: Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock The Biden administration plans to sue Texas over the state’s extreme abortion law, which amounts to a near total ban on abortion, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported that the justice department could file a lawsuit on

  • White House pulls Biden nominee Chipman to lead ATF firearms agency

    The White House has withdrawn President Joe Biden's nomination of gun control advocate David Chipman to head the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to three people with knowledge of the decision. Chipman had faced strong Republican opposition in the Senate, undermining his chances of winning confirmation in a chamber only narrowly controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats. Republicans generally oppose gun control measures.

  • Portland postpones vote to boycott Texas products over the state's new restrictive abortion law, saying the city needs longer to study the potential impact

    A boycott would stop municipal purchases from Texas until the abortion law was struck down, and stop city employees going to Texas on business.

  • The Texas abortion law provides a blueprint for bans on speech, guns

    As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his dissent to the court’s conservative 5-4 majority, it could be a 'model for action in other areas.'

  • Report: Lakers among teams interested in James Ennis

    The rumors connecting James Ennis to the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged again.

  • Biden Administration Releases Plan to Shift Half of U.S. Energy to Solar by 2050

    The Biden administration released an outline mapping out how the U.S. could produce half of its electricity using solar power by 2050.

  • Don't Look Up (Teaser Trailer 1)

    Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour tha

  • Dinwiddie woman details escape from World Trade Center Tower Two on 9/11

    A Dinwiddie woman was frantic after spending hours trying to reach her mom who was inside World Trade Center Tower Two when it was struck by the plane on 9/11. Hours later, she heard her mother's voice. Over the months, she learned her mother's story.

  • Cindy Crawford Recreates Iconic Pepsi Ad to Raise Money for Cancer Research: 'We Nailed It'

    Cindy Crawford brought her 1992 Pepsi ad back to life to raise money for the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin

  • Thinner Kim steals spotlight at North Korean parade

    North Korea has held a parade showcasing military dogs and virus workers in orange hazmat suits, but leader Kim Jong Un still managed to seize the spotlight by looking thinner and more energetic than he has in years. “He's also a husband and a father of three children who is approaching his 40s, so it isn't strange that he would care about his health,” Yang said.

  • EXCERPT: On morning of 9/11, 'What's happening to my city?'

    The following account from Howie Rumberg, now deputy sports editor for The Associated Press, is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. Twenty years later, unraveling the morning of Sept. 11, it feels like an eternity. About 17 minutes passed between the time I stepped out of the subway station at Canal Street to rush-hour shouts of disbelief and horror seconds after American Airlines flight 11 struck the north tower, and the shocking boom of United Airlines flight 175 crashing into the south tower as I stood one block north of the World Trade Center complex.

  • Mexico's Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

    Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act. The decision will immediately affect only the northern border state, but it establishes a historic precedent and “obligatory criteria for all of the country’s judges,” compelling them to act the same way in similar cases, said court President Arturo Zaldívar. The decision comes one week after a Texas law took effect prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity in the fetus.

  • Sept. 11 attacks fuse photographer and survivor in trauma

    At 9:59 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, the World Trade Center South Tower fell. About 15 minutes later, photographer Shannon Stapleton scrambled over debris, peering through dust and smoke for pictures near the still-standing but crippled North Tower. Kayla Bergeron, head of public relations for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owned the buildings, had just made her way down 68 darkened and flooded flights of stairs.

  • Trump’s Weird New Rant About Robert E. Lee Contains A Baffling 3-Word Claim

    Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.

  • Psaki shoots down Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pledge to 'eliminate all rapists,' saying 'there has never in history' been a leader who's been able to do so

    If the governor "has a means of eliminating all rapists or all rape from the United States, then there'd be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said.