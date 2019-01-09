20 States Where Teachers Make More Than Most Americans

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2016 national median household income was $57,617. So, how does this compare to the average teacher’s salary today? Using the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, GOBankingRates compiled the average teacher salary in every state by analyzing the mean wages of elementary, middle school and high school teachers. You might be surprised to find that teachers make more than most Americans in some states .

20. Wyoming

Average teacher pay: $59,387

Although teachers in Wyoming don’t make the highest pay in the U.S., they still make $2,000 more than the national median income. This makes Wyoming one of the 20 best states for teachers, who can do what they love while reaping the financial benefits from it.

19. Hawaii

Average teacher pay: $59,50

The Aloha State provides teachers with a comfortable income at just under $60,000 a year. Although Hawaii is notoriously one of the most expensive states in America, teachers are given a fighting chance to afford living in this tropical, vacation destination.

18. Ohio

Average teacher pay: $60,203

This Midwestern state provides teachers with an average salary of about $60,200, making it the 18th-best state for educators. Ohio’s average teacher salary surpasses the income needed to live comfortably in Columbus, one of the biggest cities in America.

17. Vermont

Average teacher pay: $60,533

Like most states in the New England region, Vermont provides teachers with a higher average salary than the national average income. Given that the cost of living in this state is on the higher end, teachers can discover ways to make more money in order to keep up with Vermont’s expensive lifestyle.

16. Delaware

Average teacher pay: $62,260

Teachers in Delaware can live a comfortable life with the salary they earn in this state. However, despite their considerable income, educators might not make more than the highest-paying entry-level jobs.

15. Michigan

Average teacher pay: $63,417

Middle school teachers make more than elementary and high school teachers in the Great Lakes State, but the overall average salary is still higher than the national average income.

14. Washington

Average teacher pay: $63,477

Washington is just one of the states in the Pacific Northwest that is best for teachers to carry out their education skills. If teachers in this state wish to boost their career success, they can consider moving to Seattle — the best city in this state for a successful 2018.

13. Minnesota

Average teacher pay: $64,520

In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, teachers make much more than $10,000. The average teacher salary is more than $64,500. If you are unemployed, Minnesota happens to be one of the 10 best states to live in if you want a job.

12. Pennsylvania

Average teacher pay: $65,553

The Keystone State has an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent, but employed teachers in Pennsylvania are making over $65,500. Teachers in the state have the 12th-highest average teaching salaries out of all 50 states, much of which goes toward the high cost of living in Pennsylvania cities.

11. Illinois

Average teacher pay: $65,877

When it comes to the highest paid teachers, Illinois places 11th. Teachers living in Chicago are not burdened by high costs of living, since Illinois was one of the cities with the biggest cost-of-living decrease between 2016 and 2017.

10. Rhode Island

Average teacher pay: $67,050

Rhode Island is among the top 10 best states for teachers, with an average salary of about $67,000. Teachers in the smallest state in the U.S. earn a big paycheck, which is necessary because the state’s sales and property tax rates fall on the higher end. In fact, Rhode Island has one of the highest tax bills in America.

9. Maryland

Average teacher pay: $67,173

Teachers in Maryland can earn a comfortable living by educating students in this state. Those teaching at public schools in Howard County happen to work in one of the wealthiest school districts in the state.