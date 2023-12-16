20 streets in Pflugerville will be re-paved next year. Here's what else is planned in 2024

From traffic safety and park improvements to its water supply, the city of Pflugerville has several projects on tap intended to enhance the lives of its growing population.

Here are some of the projects planned for 2024.

Improvements coming to 4 parks

In 2024, the city will make improvements to four parks — Wilbarger Creek, Murchison Mallard, 1849 and Wells Point — to maintain a quality of life. Improvements for the five projects will cost approximately $4,250,000.

The Wilbarger Creek project will include the addition of trails, parking, a dog park and a play area, which are set to be completed mid-2024. After construction is finished in late 2024, the Murchinson Mallard will add trails, a picnic area and a play area.

Improvements at the 1849 Park will expand the sports fields to have three additional baseball/softball fields. Work will begin mid-year and be completed in early 2025.

Wells Point Park will see improvements to its fields, fencing and facilities, which are expected to be completed by mid-2024.

2 new traffic signals coming

The city will install two new traffic lights at the intersection of Weiss Lane and Pleasanton Parkway and S. Heatherwilde Boulevard at Settlers Valley Drive. City officials said the traffic signals will help to control traffic flow and create safety for drivers, pedestrians and students near Bohls and Pflugerville middle schools and Weiss High School.

Officials said each light will cost approximately $600,000 and will be installed by November.

20 roads to be re-paved

Starting early in the year, 20 streets across the city will receive pavement reconstruction. City officials said the project will cost approximately $5 million.

Due for re-pavement are Applewood, Cedar Ridge, Cottonwood, Elm, Hackberry, Maplewood Meadow Creek, Oak Ridge, Pecan Creek, Pine Creek, Rock Creek, Twin Creek, Timber Bend, and Willow Wood drives, Redwood and Cedar Lane, Maplewood circles and Holly Jasmine and Sage courts.

The streets are being re-paved as part of the city's 2020 bond. Officials said the roads were selected based on condition, degradation projection and other planned roadway improvements.

Completion dates vary per street.

Wilbarger Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility

Construction on a new wastewater facility, intended to help keep up with population growth, will begin next year, officials said. The facility, at 10100 Gregg Lane, will be built in three phases.

During the first phase, the plant will be able to treat 6 million gallons per day, officials said. At phase 2, the facility will treat 12 million gallons. Once the plant is fully completed, it will treat 15.75 million gallons.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2026 and will cost $243 million.

The city is also working on its wastewater line for the Saxony neighborhood. The project includes completing a manhole and replacing the existing pipeline with a new one.

The project will cost $2.8 million. Construction will start in May and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Water line projects

Officials said two water infrastructure projects starting construction in early 2024 will help to address water needs as the population grows. Officials said they expect the demand for water to exceed the city's supply by 2025.

A secondary raw water pipeline in the Colorado River will help bring more raw water to Lake Pflugerville, where the city stores its supply. The project will double the water supply from the river from 12,000 acre-feet per year to 24,000 acre-feet per year.

The project will start construction in April and is expected to be finished by 2026 at a cost of $160 million. With the city expected to exceed its water supply before then, officials said they are working to make groundwater supplies more drought resistant, including a year-round, two-day limit for outdoor watering for residents.

The city is also updating and replacing infrastructure on its Pflugerville Estates water line. The project will cost $2.2 million with construction beginning in March and ending in September 2024.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Here are some of the city projects Pflugerville has planned for 2024