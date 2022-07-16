20 sweet gifts for ice cream lovers, just in time to celebrate National Ice Cream Day!

These are the best and sweetest gifts for ice cream lovers.

Some people love sorbet, others prefer fro-yo, but as the saying goes—(and lactose intolerance aside)—we all scream for ice cream! The sweet and creamy frozen treat pleases the palate of even the pickiest eaters and even has its own holiday: National Ice Cream Day 2022 is this Sunday, July 17! Here at Reviewed, we'll take any opportunity to celebrate ice cream, and we've rounded up the best presents you can gift anyone who loves it as much as we do!

If you think gifting ice cream to someone who loves ice cream is a no-brainer, you're probably right, but choosing a present that is also unique and thoughtful might give you brain freeze! From homemade ice cream makers to the best scoops and adorable bowls, we've already tested and even tasted most of the ice cream presents you'll find here, so you can be confident the ice cream lover in your life will love and use any of these top-rated ice cream-themed gifts and gadgets for anyone who loves ice cream.

1. For the ice cream lover who also can't resist cake: A cake and ice cream package

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Cake and ice cream

Gift your friend ice cream and let them have their cake, too, with Milk Bar's Strawberries N' Cream package featuring one pint of seriously satisfying Cereal Milk ice cream, one pint of Birthday Cake ice cream and a 6-inch Strawberry Shortcake Cake! This insanely delicious combo is perfect for any cake and ice cream lover.

$84 at Milk Bar

2. For the experimental ice cream lover: A homemade ice cream maker

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream maker

For someone who wants to create their own recipes and flavors, a homemade ice cream maker might be the perfect gift. Churn up the flavor with the Cuisinart Ice-21, the best ice cream maker we tested for it's easy-to-use design, open top to facilitate pouring and best of all, the way it makes ice cream in just 20 minutes!

For a budget friendly option, try Dash's My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Machine to whip up a pint of ice cream, gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt in about 30 minutes. The compact machine also comes with a cooling bowl, mixing spoon and recipe book.

Cuisinart from $60 at Amazon

Dash $25 at Amazon

3. For the ice cream lover who might actually have leftovers: A set of storage containers

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream containers

If the ice cream fanatic in your life already has an ice cream machine, they may still need some nice containers to store it in. The Zicoto Reusable Ice Cream Tubs are great because they're insulated and BPA free, plus not only are they stackable to save space, the set of two also come with stickers so the flavor can be clearly labeled.

$20 at Amazon

4. For the ice cream cookie sandwich lover: Build Your Own Ice Cream Sandwich Kit

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream sandwich kit

The Baked Bear offers a Build Your Own Ice Cream Sandwich Kit on Goldbelly that includes two pints of ice cream (choose from 12 flavors like Bear Batter, Cookie Dough and Caramel Pretzel Fudge), and a dozen cookies (choose from eight flavors including Chocolate Chip, Funfetti and Gooey Butter Cake). Mix and match the ice cream and cookies to create six giant ice cream sandwiches that measure 3.5 inches in diameter!

$90 at Goldbelly

5. For the ice cream lover who needs their fix on the go: An ice cream canteen

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: canteen

Have you ever tried taking ice cream with you on the go? We're guessing it ended up in a big, melted mess. Now there's a solution, and it makes a great gift for someone who needs ice cream on demand when the craving strikes, no matter where they are. The Ice Cream Canteen is a vacuum-insulated, double-walled container made especially to keep your favorite dessert frozen for hours.

$45 at Uncommon Goods

6. For the ice cream lover who hosts the best ice cream socials: Ice cream bowl set

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Bowl and spoon set

Gift someone an adorable bowl and spoon set and you'll definitely get invited to their next ice cream party! This set of 12 ice cream bowls with matching spoons have a cute ice cream cone design and come with three sets each of pink, blue, green and purple. They're the perfect way to serve ice cream on a beautiful summer day.

$14 at Amazon

7. For the ice cream lover who appreciates a custom gift: Personalized ice cream bowls

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Personalized bowl

For a customized gift, the Precious Moments Personalized Ice Cream Bowls are just that: Precious. Order one of the chip-resistant, stoneware bowls with any name or short message and it will be surrounded by fun little ice cream and popsicle characters. The special person you're gifting will be impressed you took the time to personalize their gift.

$16 at Personalization Mall

8. For the ice cream sundae lover: Classic dessert dishes

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Ceramic dishes

Enjoy an ice cream sundae any day with a set of Ceramic Ice Cream Bowls. The classically designed, footed ceramic dishes add a touch of elegance to the ice cream eating experience and are made with a wide base for stability (no crying over spilled ice cream here!). The tulip-shaped bowls hold 10 ounces of any delicious dessert or fruit parfait and come in seven color options for optimal versatility.

$20 at Amazon

9. For the ice cream lover who needs a new scoop: Sumo Ice Cream Scoop

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Sumo scoop

Consuming loads of ice cream can put a lot of wear and tear on an ice cream scoop! Be sure to gift one that not not only works but will last a long time, like The Sumo Ice Cream Scoop which is one of the best ice cream scoops we tried. With a pointed tip made of stainless steel and a colorful grip, the Sumo comes in five different colors making it not only functional but super cute.

$11 at Amazon

10. For the ice cream lover who's always loading up on toppings: An ice cream toppings set

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Sundae Toppings Kit

For someone who likes a little ice cream with their toppings, a plain scoop of vanilla just isn't going to cut it. Stock them up with gourmet goodies to pile onto their ice cream like the Sundae Toppings Kit from Williams Sonoma that comes with one 17-ounce jar of rich and creamy hot fudge sauce, one 17-ounce jar of smooth and sweet Salted Caramel Sauce and one 15-ounce container of rainbow sprinkles. You can't go wrong with these classic toppings.

$56 at Williams Sonoma

11. For the ice cream lover who entertains: Outdoor serving tray

Best ice cream gifts for ice cream lovers: Serving tray

Take the ice cream social outdoors with Sur La Table's Ice Cream Serve Tray. Made from melamine, the 14-inch round tray is durable and scratch resistant, making it perfect for any occasion. The ice cream lover who is a hostess at heart will love this gift. You can even throw in matching bowls to complete the gorgeous entertaining set.

$28 at Sur La Table

12. For the ice cream lover in need of some self-care: Ice cream-scented bath bombs

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Bath bombs

What kind of ice cream lover wouldn't want to soak in a bathtub full of ice-creamy goodness? These Ice Cream Scoop Bath Bombs might not be made of the real thing but the ice cream-scented, skin-smoothing scoops of bathtime bliss are sure to please anyone in need of some me time. The set of four bath truffles includes Vanilla Bean, Raspberry Cream, Strawberry and Mango-Pineapple.

$25 at Uncommon Goods

13. For the ice cream lover into cool kitchen gadgets: An ice cream sandwich scoop

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Ice cream sandwich scoop

Does the ice cream lover you're shopping for like using fun kitchen gadgets? If so, this Ice Cream Sandwich Scoop is a great gift that creates a classic dessert in no time. Simply insert the stainless steel, cylinder-shaped cutter into an ice cream container, give it a gentle twist, pop it out and sandwich it between two cookies. You can't go wrong with that.

$20 at Uncommon Goods

14. For the ice cream lover who insists on waffle cones: A waffle bowl maker

Best gifts for ice cream lovers; Waffle bowl maker

Who wants to eat out of a bowl when you can actually just eat the bowl?! Of course, Dash, who makes some seriously adorable mini appliances, has a Mini Waffle Bowl Maker in their range that makes a great gift for the ice cream lover who's always ordering a waffle cone.

From $18 at Amazon

15. For the adventurous ice cream lover: Salt & Straw recipe book

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Salt & Straw cookbook

The adventurous ice cream lover in your life will never have to settle for plain chocolate or vanilla if they're gifted the Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook. The ice cream company is known for their unconventional flavors like Arbequina Olive Oil and Honey Lavender, and with this recipe book they'll be able to concoct even more unique flavors, including a recipe using Stumptown Coffee and Burnside Bourbon. Be prepared to be a taste tester.

$15 at Amazon

16. For the ice cream lover who appreciates a theme: Ice cream gift box

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Gift set

Make gifting easy with a themed gift set that comes with everything but the ice cream packaged up in a colorful box that reads, "Ice cream solves everything." The handcrafted gift package includes individually wrapped and labeled cones, cups, candies and more for a fun ice cream celebration at home. This would especially make a great gift for a family to share.

$70 at Etsy

17. For the stylish ice cream lover: Kate Spade ice cream-themed jewelry

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Kate Spade pendant

For the ice cream lover who is also the most stylish person you know, show them you care in the form of jewelry and it's win-win. Kate Spade's 32-inch gold chain with a glass and cubic zirconia ice cream sundae pendant is a whimsical piece of statement jewelry your giftee is sure to adore. Add the matching ring to make a big fashion statement.

$32 at Kate Spade Surprise

18. For the ice cream lover who's into science: Science of Ice Cream Kit

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Science kit

Science doesn't get cooler than making ice cream! The Science of Ice Cream Kit is a fun gift the whole family can get in on. Did you know that air is one of the most important ingredients in ice cream?! Learn and experiment with this kit that includes all the tools and step-by-step instructions to come up with some delicious homemade ice cream. (As if this isn't fantastic on its own, KiwiCo also offers a subscription-based service we tried and loved.)

$30 at KiwiCo

19. For the kid who loves ice cream: A wooden toy ice cream set

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Wooden toy set

This present is sure to please the youngest ice cream fans: A Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter play set from top toy brand Melissa & Doug. The 28-piece set, which multiple Reviewed editors' kids own and love, encourages kids to use their imagination to create the pretend ice cream shop of their dreams with everything from a variety of ice cream scoops, toppings and cones. Pretend money is also included, so be prepared to pay up!

$44 at Amazon

20. For the artisan ice cream lover: Jeni's Pint Club

Best gifts for ice cream lovers: Jeni's Pint Club

Go above and beyond with an ice cream delivery service like Jeni's Pint Club. Jeni's is known for their premium, artisan ice cream and your giftee will be delighted to receive a curated selection of four flavors each month delivered to their doorstep. Some of Jeni's best-selling flavors include Darkest Chocolate, Salty Caramel, and my personal favorite, Brambleberry Crisp.

From $199 at Jeni's

