20 TikTok-approved products you can get on Amazon

Diego Pineda
·10 min read
These are worth the hype.
These are worth the hype.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re like me and spend hours scrolling nonstop through TikTok, you find some hacks and unique products that grab your attention in the midst of the usual dances, trends, and memes. Sure the nature cereal is tasty and the “Lock It” challenge is catchy, but the product review side of TikTok tells us about things we had no idea existed or that we even needed.

Before buying something, it is nice to see it in action in a short clip or hear someone’s review on it instead of skimming several Amazon reviews. Through TikTok, we’ve been able to find products that may seem wacky, but are incredibly useful. Here are 20 weird products seen on TikTok that people on the platform love.

1. Cleaning gel that works wonders

This sticky goo cleans everything.
This sticky goo cleans everything.

While some kids obsess over slime, we can obsess over this slime-like gel for cleaning purposes. The ColorCoral cleaning gel is reusable, easy to use, and cleans just about anywhere—from your keyboard to your fans and every corner of your car. Simply squash it on a dirty surface and watch the dirt pull up in an instant. We tested the cleaning gel ourselves and have to say that it is a quick way to make dust disappear from hard-to-clean surfaces.

Get the ColorCoral Car Cleaning Gel from Amazon for $6.99

2. Shaving powder that replaces razors

Put an end to razor bumps.
Put an end to razor bumps.

After combining this shaving powder with some water, applying it to your skin for a few minutes, and wiping it off, you’ll see why it has “magic” in its name. This TikTok is just one of many videos of people showing the results, which was a popular trend not too long ago. It gets hair off your body razor-free without any razor bumps and gives a clean shave that can last up to four days. One Amazon reviewer said that TikTok encouraged her to buy the product and that she is “eternally grateful” and “ecstatic” to see the results, recommending it to those with sensitive skin.

Get the Magic Shaving Powder from Amazon for $1.41

3. A stick that reduces bug bite itchiness

A summer must-have.
A summer must-have.

Not only do we learn life hacks from TikTok, but also found how to get rid of bug bites within seconds on the app. The Bug Bite Thing claims to pull the irritants from your skin that typically make your body swell and itch from a mosquito bite, making it less itchy. Its adjustable size allows you to use it on bites of all sizes and in hard-to-reach-places like in between your fingers. This nontoxic tool is a must-have for the summer.

Get the Bug Bite Thing from Amazon for $24.95

4. A shampoo brush for massaging and nourishing hair

Goodbye rough, oily hair.
Goodbye rough, oily hair.

According to this TikTok video, the Heeta scalp massager feels as if someone in the salon is massaging your head. With more than 50,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, it claims to make your head healthier by cleaning your scalp and reducing dandruff. It is suitable for all hair types, and it’s small and portable design allows you to take it with you anywhere.

Get the Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush from Amazon for $7.98

5. A tool to get every last drop of makeup

This will save you money over time.
This will save you money over time.

Say goodbye to makeup being stuck at the bottom or on the sides of your containers with The Spatty. As seen on Shark Tank and TikTok, this useful spatula allows you to get at least 25% more out of your products and get your money’s worth. It is versatile and works with just about anything—from makeup to craft products to kitchen condiments, as well.

Get The Spatty from Amazon for $5.49

6. A laser keyboard for any surface

A fun way to actually see your keypad.
A fun way to actually see your keypad.

This gadget is sure to make you feel that you are in 2050 or channeling your inner Spy Kid. The AGS Laser Projection Keyboard connects with your phone or tablet via Bluetooth and projects a bigger keyboard, allowing you to type on any surface. While not super practical, it is very cool and actually works, according to TikTokers and Amazon reviewers. This keyboard also has a sound option in case you miss the clickity-clack of your keys when you type.

Get the Laser Keyboard from Amazon for $45.99

7. A tool that every avocado lover needs

Slice and cut quickly.
Slice and cut quickly.

I’ve always struggled to cut my avocados. Sometimes it is easy and sometimes it just gets too messy—and dangerous attempting to remove the pit. Thanks to this OXO avocado slicer you won’t have to worry about finding the best technique to cut an avocado. It allows you to easily cut, remove the pits, and slice into seven pieces within seconds. With a 4.7-star rating and more than 20,000 reviews on Amazon, this avocado slicer is a favorite for making cutting avocados simple and safe.

Get the 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer from Amazon for $9.99

8. An overnight solution for pimples

A must-have in your cabinet.
A must-have in your cabinet.

Who would have thought that Band-Aids could be used to get rid of pimples overnight? According to this TikTok made by a surgeon in response to a girl showing that her pimples went away after using these hydrocolloid bandages, these do work as they reduce inflammation and absorb fluid created by pimples and zits. TikTokers have also recommended The Mighty Patch, which serves the same purpose but are smaller and slightly more expensive. No need to spend money on Proactiv or other pimple products when you can spend less than $5 for these magic Band-Aids.

Get the Band-Aid Brand Hydro Seal Bandages from Amazon for $4.29

9. A hair remover for your furry friends

Pet hair, begone!
Pet hair, begone!

If you’re tired of pet hair being all over your house and car, this ChomChom roller is sure to change your life. This TikTok shows how the roller picks up tons of hair within seconds. All you have to do is move the roller back and forth in the area you want to clean and voila. One Amazon reviewer says they are obsessed with the ChomChom and claim it is better than any roller they’ve tried before. They’ve used it to clean everything—from the couch to the blinds, the chairs, and, of course, the cat tree pad.

Get the ChomChom Roller from Amazon for $24.95

10. A holder to store tissues, masks, and napkins

Keep your tissues in reach while driving.
Keep your tissues in reach while driving.

I don’t know about you, but I always seem to need a tissue or napkin whenever I am driving. This Car Tissue holder puts them within reach and can be used for both tissues or your disposable face masks as seen in this video. It is stylish, simple, and easy to install. It can be placed on the sun visor of your car, the backseat, or even the door as well. Genius, right?

Get the Car Tissue Holder from Amazon for $13.19

11. A soap dispenser that gives you the perfect amount

An instant refill of soap
An instant refill of soap

When it comes to washing dishes, I either put too much or too little soap on the sponge. Is there ever a right amount? With this TikTok-famous soap dispenser, you’re able to get the perfect amount of soap every time while also having a caddy to store your sponge. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this highly-rated dispenser will definitely keep water off your kitchen counters and avoid any messes.

Get the Albayrak Soap Dispenser from Amazon for $10.99

12. A hand-powered chopper that saves time

Chopping vegetables just got easier.
Chopping vegetables just got easier.

With the VeggiChop, you’re able to chop fruit, pasta, dry meats, herbs, nuts, and even ice with the pull of your hand. All you have to do is load your food, pull the string, and it will chop away. It’s that easy. This TikToker says she will never cut an onion again in her life thanks to the VeggiChop. With just a few pulls, this fast and easy chopper is sure to save you time and effort when making your next dinner—or guacamole.

Get the VeggiChop from Amazon for $17.54

13. A 3-in-1 gadget you need in your purse

You&#39;ll want to have this on you always.
You'll want to have this on you always.

This cute bear-shaped gadget serves as a portable battery pack, a flashlight, and a mini fan. It is recharged through a USB port and is pretty much handy at all times. One Amazon reviewer says the fan has a surprising amount of airflow, a durable battery life, and it’s sturdy. It can even be used hands-free from your desk as seen on this viral TikTok.

Get the Jisulife Handheld Minifan from Amazon for $14.99

14. A portable door lock for extra safety

Safety first!
Safety first!

Whether you’re traveling or want an extra layer of security and privacy in your home, this portable door lock does just the trick. This TikTok video shows how convenient and easy it is to set up. Just attach it to the hole in the door jam and it will prevent any unauthorized entry and keep the little ones from opening the door to strangers.

Get the Winonly Portable Door Lock from Amazon for $14.88

15. A dog bowl that prevents water messes

Your furry friends will love it.
Your furry friends will love it.

Tired of refilling your pet’s water bowls multiple times a day and cleaning up after they spill everywhere? Well, this TikTok user found the perfect solution to avoid the constant messes on the floor. Not only is the anti-spill design of this water bowl incredible, but the floating disk also prevents dust and dirt from getting in the water. With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, this bowl will be a stress reliever for many pet owners and it even works in cars, making it ideal for road trips.

Get the Upsky Dog Water Bowl from Amazon for $15.99

16. Portable soap sheets for when you can’t find any soap

You need this during these trying times.
You need this during these trying times.

You know that dreaded moment. That one when you use a public restroom, only to be horrified there’s no soap in the dispenser and no hand sanitizer in sight. Thankfully, these cute soap sheets exist for those trying times. Each mouse-shaped box has 50 sheets and you only need one per wash. Just add a little bit of water as shown in this TikTok and you’re all set to wash your hands. These are particularly helpful now as we’re all trying to wash off germs wherever we go.

Get the Kiseer Portable Travel Soap Sheets from Amazon for $8.99

17. A cute octopus that reflects your current mood

This are adorable and serve a great purpose.
This are adorable and serve a great purpose.

The first time I saw these plushies on TikTok, I did not get the hype around them. But after doing some research, I realized they are a cute way to show off your mood and plenty of Amazon reviewers say they’ve been beneficial to their lives. One initially bought it to show her boyfriend her mood but says it has been a fantastic emotional tool for her daughter, making it a toy for all ages.

Get the TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie from Amazon for $15

18. An anti-spill bowl for little kids

No more messes!
No more messes!

With a gravity-defying design, this Gyro Bowl ensures your kids’ food actually stays in their bowl at all times. Its bright colors and lid will make it your go-to bowl when you’re traveling or at home. This TikToker shows how you can play with it, turn it, and flip it without anything spills and says it is perfect for snacks. The three handles around the bowl make it easy to carry and you can also use it to store pins, needles, or even coins.

Get the Gyro Bowl from Amazon for $8.99

19. A notebook that connects to the internet

Get your notes on paper and digitally.
Get your notes on paper and digitally.

With this high-tech notebook, you’re able to get the pen and paper experience without having to retype your notes on a Word Doc. This TikTok explains how fast and convenient it is. All you do is write out your notes, organize where you want each section to be sent to (like email, Dropbox, Google Drive, etc.), scan, and then you can wipe and reuse the page. It’s ideal for those that value handwritten notes, but still want them in a digital format as well.

Get the Rocketbook Notebook from Amazon for $22.98

20. The ideal cleaning paste for everything

This magical cleaning product really works.
This magical cleaning product really works.

When people on TikTok said The Pink Stuff worked cleaning miracles on just about anything, I was skeptical. But after seeing videos like this one, I’m convinced that this paste does indeed do the trick. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from nearly 40,000 reviews, this popular cleaning paste works on all surfaces—from saucepans to tiles, glass, and stoves. One reviewer says they highly recommend it because, despite using multiple degreasers to clean their stove, The Pink Stuff was the only thing that took all the stains out without a problem.

Get The Pink Stuff from Amazon for $12.42

