20 TikTok famous products that make great holiday gifts

Tis' the season for gift giving! Instead of spending hours trying to find something for the person in your life who always stays on top of the latest trends and watches all the viral videos on repeat, we've done the work finding TikTok-famous products that are actually worth the hype.

For the one who is always scrolling the Internet for the latest trends, gift them something you know they will appreciate. From desktop vacuums for clean freaks to hydrating lip balms for skincare lovers, there's a gift here for every kind of person (and maybe even yourself).

1. For the fashionista: Adidas Samba shoes

Add a timeless pair of Adidas Samba shoes to their sneaker collection. They can easily be paired with leggings, jeans or your favorite pair of joggers. These shoes come in a variety of cool colors like pumpkin orange, emerald green and a classic black.

From $50 at Adidas

2. For lippie lovers: Summer Fridays lip balm

Winter dry lips can be soothed with the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. Give your favorite person a new favorite lip product that they won't want to stop using! It's a silky vegan balm that hydrates and soothes parched lips in seconds.

$23 at Sephora

3. For the Hollywood glam: Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter

The viral Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter lives up to its name. It blurs, smoothes and illuminates your skin to give a Hollywood glow. Choose from different shades depending on your giftee's skin tone.

$46 at Charlotte Tilbury

4. For the clean freak: The Pink Stuff

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste is ideal for cleaning dirt, grime and stains on saucepans, ceramic tiles, glass and more. If they get a thrill out of cleaning, they will appreciate a product that does it all. Give them the gift of their favorite new cleaning product.

$20 at Amazon

5. For the sunset lover: Sunset lamp

The Brilliant Ideas Sunset Lamp will amp up anyone's bedroom. They can create a sunset in any space with the projector light. It diffuses colorful light effects for an immersive and atmospheric look that’s beautiful.

$27 at Urban Outfitters

6. For softer hair: Olaplex repairing treatment

The Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment is praised by beauty lovers all over the internet for its ability to repair damaged hair. A single molecule free of silicones and oils dramatically improves hair strength, protects from within and provides immediate results.

$30 at Amazon

7. For the home chef: Dash waffle maker

If they love making waffles, paninis and hash browns then they'll love the Instagram-famous Dash Waffle Maker. It takes up minimal counter space and heats up in just three minutes, making it convenient and easy to use.

$25 at Amazon

8. For the gadget lover: Candle lighter

Are you shopping for someone who loves traveling, camping, hiking, BBQs or candles? Then they'll need this handy Candle Lighter that is USB rechargeable and lights up quickly. It's ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

$12 at Amazon

9. For the skincare lover: Glow Recipe sleeping mask

Whatever skin type your giftee has, they will get an instant glow with this Glow Recipe Mini Watermelon Sleeping Mask. It's a hydrating mask with ingredients like AHAs, hyaluronic acid and pumpkin seed extract. The anti-aging gel mask gives soft and hydrated skin all winter long.

$39 at Amazon

10. For content creators: Ring light with tripod

For future TikTok stars and Instagram influencers, they will need a handy Ring Light with Tripod to create content. It's excellent for stable, bright selfies, Zoom calls, video dates and everyday recording.

$30 at Amazon

11. For easy curls: Heatless hair curler

Your giftee can wake up every day with fabulous hair with a Heatless Hair Curler. This method protects hair in a heatless way to give healthy and beautiful curls. It's suitable for thick, thin, curly or straight hair.

$23 at Amazon

12. For the smoothie lover: Portable blender

This easy-to-clean Portable Blender is ideal for someone who is always on the go. Whether they're working from home, going to work or school or traveling, they'll appreciate a drink to carry to their destination. The stirring time is only 30 seconds, and holds up to 350 ml.

$37 at Amazon

13. For face massage lovers: Gua Sha tool

Give them the gift of chiseled cheekbones with this Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool. The tool enhances beauty rituals by promoting the lifting and smoothing of the skin, leaving the face lifted and radiant after use. Your loved one can add a new favorite step to their skincare routine.

$28 at Sephora

14. For glow lovers: Dior rosy blush

This viral Dior Rosy Glow Blush gives a gorgeous rosy and glowy effect to any skin tone. The blush is infused with color reviver technology that reacts to the skin's moisture level upon application to deliver a customized blushed effect. The result is a natural and instant glow that lasts all day long.

$39 at Sephora

15. For comfort: Cloud slippers

The Cloud Slippers for men and women have gone viral for being comfy and giving the feeling that you're walking on clouds. The supportive nature of EVA material is suitable for relieving foot pain. They come in several colors like yellow, gray and pink.

$24 at Amazon

16. For the fashionista: A vegan leather handbag

This viral vegan JW PEI Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag is a stylish bag they'll happily add to their handbag collection. The crocodile embossed vegan leather is paired with gorgeous hardware. It can fit every necessity and amp up a simple look to make anyone a fashionista.

$59 at Amazon

17. For long eyelashes: Grande lash serum

Give a friend or family member the eyelashes of their dreams with the Grande Lash Serum. The award-winning lash enhancing serum is created with vitamins, peptides and amino acids for the appearance of longer, thicker-looking lashes.

$36 at Amazon

18. For tea and coffee lovers: Cosori Electric kettle

If your giftee is a tea or coffee lover, then they'll enjoy this Cosori Electric Kettle. It has five temperature presets and is made with stainless steel so there is no plastic taste. This elegant kettle will also look stunning on any kitchen counter. We love the kettle for its attractive design and easy, clean pour.

$66 at Amazon

19. For soft lips: Laneige lip sleeping mask

This cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask soothes and moisturizes for more supple lips. Dry and chapped lips will be a thing of the past! We love how it leaves you with smooth, plush lips that stay moisturized for hours after applying.

$24 at Amazon

20. For cleaning small spaces: Desktop vacuum

This compact and portable Desktop Vacuum Cleaner cleans large debris and dust around the desktop, computer and keyboard areas. If they thrive on cleanliness then they'll for sure make use of this portable cleaner.

$16 at Amazon

