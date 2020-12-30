20 times travelers were caught behaving horribly during the pandemic

Sophie-Claire Hoeller,Monica Humphries
canova sculpture tourist broken toes
An Austrian tourist broke the toes off a 200-year-old Italian sculpture while posing for a photo. Carabinieri Treviso/Handout/Reuters

  • While the global pandemic has nearly decimated the travel industry, it did little to dampen tourist misbehavior.

  • Tourists continued to deface ancient landmarks, such as Rome's Colosseum.

  • Others purposely broke quarantine or boarded planes after knowingly having tested positive for COVID-19, endangering others.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Flying often seems to bring out the worst in people, and tourists behaving badly is nothing new.

But while the global coronavirus pandemic has nearly decimated the travel industry - the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded some of the lowest passenger numbers of the past decade, seeing a 96% decrease in people passing through their checkpoints in April - it did little to dampen the poor behavior often associated with travel.

From dodging quarantine to knowingly flying with COVID-19 to breaking ancient sculptures for a selfie, keep scrolling to see some of the worst-behaved travelers of 2020.

A viral TikTok video shows one passenger sticking gum and candy into another passenger's hair.

tiktok gum hair
It's unclear whether the TikTok video was staged or not. TikTok/Janelle Elise Flom

A TikTok video uploaded by Janelle Elise Flom in late November shows a woman repeatedly flipping her long blonde hair over her seat back, blocking the TV screen for the passenger behind her.

Things quickly escalate when the woman behind her squishes a wad of gum into her hair, followed by a lollipop. She then dunks the hair into a mug of coffee and uses nail clippers to cut some of it.

"Whose side are you on?!" Flom captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 115.1 million times at the time of writing.

While some commenters voice their support for the actions taken in the video, many wonder whether it was staged, suggesting that the passenger was wearing a wig, as she should have felt what was happening.

Three men were banned from Yellowstone National Park after trying to cook chickens in a hot spring.

Minuteman Geyser Pool in Shoshone Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park
The Minuteman Geyser Pool in Shoshone Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park. UniversalImagesGroup/Getty Images

In August, park rangers found three men and their families trying to cook two whole chickens in pots over a hot spring in Yellowstone's Shoshone Geyser Basin region.

The men, from Utah and Idaho, were banned from the park for two years, sentenced to two years' probation, and fined between $500 and $1,200 for violating the park's use limits, the New York Times Reports.

Yellowstone warns people of getting too close to its hot springs, which can exceed 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and prohibits going off the boardwalks or designated trails, as this has resulted in many deaths and injuries over the years.

Two passengers boarded a six-hour flight to Hawaii reportedly knowing they had tested positive for COVID-19.

united
The couple faces facing second-degree reckless-endangerment charges. Teresa Crawford/AP

A couple from Hawaii is facing second-degree reckless-endangerment charges after flying from San Francisco to Lihue, Hawaii, while knowingly having tested positive for COVID-19, The Washington Post reported. They were accompanied by their 4-year-old child.

Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson were banned from United Airlines and face up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted, per Business Insider's Thomas Pallini.

This particular United flight required passengers to fill out a health form that included acknowledging that they did not test positive for the virus in the last 21 days.

An Austrian tourist broke the toes off a 200-year-old Italian sculpture while posing for a photo.

canova sculpture tourist broken toes
A screenshot of the surveillance footage and an image of the broken toes. Carabinieri Treviso/Handout/Reuters

At Italy's Museo Canova, a museum dedicated to the neoclassical sculptor, Antonio Canova, a tourist sat on a plaster cast and broke off two toes of the sculpture, as Insider previously reported

The cast, which dates back to 1804, broke while the Austrian tourist was posing for a photograph in August.

The tourist quickly left the museum after seeing the breakage and didn't notify the staff. He later apologized for the incident. 

Fortunately, the fragments were found and the sculpture could be restored. 

A US tourist and her boyfriend were sentenced to prison for breaking Cayman Islands' mandatory 14-day quarantine.

skylar mack
A screenshot from the moment Skylar Mack was escorted to a police car after pleading guilty to breaking quarantine on the Cayman Islands. Cayman Compass / ABC 7 News

In December, Skylar Mack and her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, were sentenced to two months in a prison on the Cayman Islands, as Insider previously reported.

Mack, a college student from Georgia, traveled to Grand Cayman, where she was required to quarantine for 14 days. After two days in quarantine, Mack removed the government-issued tracking device to attend Ramgeet's jet-skiing competition.

Mack was charged with leaving her home during the mandatory quarantine. Ramgeet was said to have "aided and abetted her in the breach."

Originally, Mack and Ramgeet were sentenced to four months in prison. The couple appealed the case, and the sentence was lowered to two months

The story went viral, and Mack's grandmother pleaded with President Donald Trump for help.

Surges of coronavirus cases were linked to travelers breaking quarantine to join pub crawls.

beer cheers
These incidents led to an increase in infections. Britta Pedersen/picture alliance /Getty Images

One traveler in Bolton, England, decided to go to a pub crawl instead of self-isolating after returning from a trip abroad in September, according to the BBC.

Two days later, he tested positive for the coronavirus, per the BBC.

The pub crawl was linked to an "extreme spike" of cases in the English town.

But this wasn't an isolated incident. Later that month, a US woman caused an outbreak after going to a bar crawl in Germany while she had COVID-19 symptoms, as Insider previously reported

The woman, who worked at a hotel, was showing symptoms and got tested for the virus. While she awaited results, she visited numerous bars.

The results came back positive, and following the incident at least 24 people at the hotel also tested positive for COVID-19, per Insider's Bill Bostock.

A woman who refused to wear a mask and coughed on fellow passengers while shouting 'Everybody dies' was kicked off a flight and arrested by airport police.

easyjet
The woman was escorted off the plane after refusing to wear a mask. Shutterstock/Print Presstrend/YouTube

In October, a video showing a belligerent, maskless passenger shouting "Everybody dies!" went viral.

The video was filmed by a fellow passenger aboard an EasyJet flight from Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Edinburgh, Scotland, according to Edinburgh News.

It shows the unnamed woman being escorted off the plane by flight attendants for refusing to wear a mask, per EasyJet requirements, while yelling "Everybody dies, you know that? Every f------ body dies, whether it's corona or not, everybody dies!" 

She then willfully coughs on other passengers as she exits the plane.

The woman was arrested by airport police in Belfast, Edinburgh News reported.

In the middle of the night, hundreds of skiers fled quarantine at a resort in the Swiss Alps.

Verbier. Coronavirus outbreak. December 2020.
The Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, on December 5, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

About 400 British tourists visited the Swiss Alps for a ski trip this December, and when they were asked to quarantine, they promptly fled, per Insider.

During their trip in the Alpine village of Verbier, the travelers were told to quarantine for 10 days as authorities sought to control the spread of a new coronavirus variant recently discovered in the UK.

Instead, they fled back home.

"Many of them stayed in quarantine for a day before they set off unnoticed undercover in the darkness," Jean-Marc Sandoz, a representative for the municipality of Bagnes in Canton Valais, which includes Verbier, told the German news outlet Deutsche Welle.

A man was arrested after strolling across a plane's wing right before it was bound to take off.

plane wing walker
The man jumped an airport fence at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Twitter/ErinInWA

Police arrested an unidentified man who was spotted walking on the wing of an Alaska Airlines plane at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on December 12, after having jumped over an airport fence, according to KSNV-TV.

A video of the incident posted on Twitter shows the man taking a seat on the wing before seemingly talking or singing to himself, while another video shows him kicking off his shoes while attempting to climb the winglet (the raised end of the wing).

The plane was headed for Portland, but its pilot spotted the man before take-off, CNN reported.

Rome's Colosseum was defaced by a tourist carving his initials into a 2,000-year-old pillar.

colosseum rome italy tourism
Italy's Carabinieri police in front of the Colosseum on June 1, 2020. Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On a visit to the Colosseum this September, a 32-year-old Irish tourist carved his initials onto a pillar on the ancient structure, per Insider's Darcy Schild.

Private security caught the man and immediately reported it to authorities. The tourist reportedly used a metal point to carve two-inch-tall initials into the 2,000-year-old structure. 

Damaging a historical or artistic landmark is a crime in Italy, and the tourist could face repercussions, like a fine or up to a year in prison.

Two passengers exited their plane by using the emergency slide as it was taxiing out to leave the airport.

plane emergency slide
The couple slid out of the plane (not pictured) alongside their service dog. Matus Duda/Getty Images/

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson previously told Insider in a statement on December 22 that two passengers deployed the emergency slide while their plane was taxiing out of New York City's LaGuardia airport, headed for Atlanta. 

Florida residents Brianna Greco, 23, and Antonio Murdock, 31, proceeded to open the cabin door and slide out of the plane with their service dog.

Both were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, and Murdock with second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief, according to WABC-TV.

The plane returned to its gate, and the remaining passengers were rebooked on new flights. 

Murdock explained his behavior by saying he has post-traumatic stress disorder, according to The New York Times.

In Canada, an American tourist broke quarantine not once, but twice, and could face a $570,000 fine.

Spray River in Banff National Park.
Spray River in Banff National Park. Brian Kennedy/Getty Images

An American tourist was determined to visit Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, this August.

John Pennington was traveling from Alaska to Canada and broke the Canada-US-border closure, which prevents nonessential American visitors.

He was first cited for breaking the quarantine and later arrested when he was caught again, according to The Washington Post

The tourist breached Canada's Quarantine Act, which can carry jail time and a fine of up to $570,000 if convicted. 

A traveler wanted 'to get some air,' so she opened a plane's emergency exit door and climbed onto the wing.

airplane exterior
The woman has been banned from flying with Ukraine International Airlines. acilo/Getty Images

In a viral video posted in September, a plane landed in Kiev, Ukraine, and one passenger proceeded to open the emergency exit and step onto the wing "to get some air."

According to The Sun, the woman was with her husband and two children, and she thought the plane "was too hot" inside. So she opened the exit, walked along the plane's wing, and rejoined her family inside the aircraft. 

Since the incident, the woman has been banned from flying with Ukraine International Airlines, according to The Sun.

A woman hit an airline employee after she was barred from boarding her flight without a face mask.

mask
The woman was arrested and charged with assault. 12 News/YouTube

Yolanda Yarbrough, 47, refused to wear a mask on a connecting American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Las Vegas in August and allegedly hit the airline employee who stopped her from boarding the plane without a face covering, NBC News reported

She was arrested and charged with assault and banned from flying with the airline in the future, pending further investigation.

Throughout the pandemic, hundreds of travelers have refused to wear masks on airplanes.

Woman texting mask
A woman wears a mask around her wrist. Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images

To date, Delta, United, and Alaska Airlines have had to ban over 900 people who refused to comply with mask requirements, the Washington Post reports.

The stories have made headlines, and media outlets, like Travel Pulse, have covered dozens of these stories, from a woman getting banned from American Airlines for calling a flight attendant a 'Mask Nazi' to a passenger getting tased for his refusal to wear a mask.

Several destinations, like Hawaii, have also faced a flood of tourists breaking quarantine to go exploring during the pandemic.

hawaii coronavirus
A beachgoer wearing a protective mask walks down Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 28, 2020. Reuters/Marco Garcia

Hawaii has become known for its strict enforcement of its coronavirus quarantine.

These regulations were met with some tourists attempting to break the rules. By July, Hawaii had arrested nearly 200 people for breaking that state's required 14-day quarantine, which was implemented at the end of March, according to Travel Weekly

Some of the arrests stand out. For example, one California tourist was caught in November for breaking Hawaii's required quarantine by posting photos of herself on social media exploring Maui, according to The Sacramento Bee

In May, a pair of honeymooners were arrested after leaving their quarantine to purchase pizza, according to Hawaii's COVID-19 Information Center

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • New terrorism guide shows FBI still classifying Black 'extremists' as domestic terrorism threat

    More than three years after the FBI came under fire for claiming “Black identity extremists” were a domestic terrorism threat, the bureau has issued a new terrorism guide that employs almost identical terminology, according to a copy of the document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Trump news – live: President blamed Kushner for election loss over Covid testing, report says

    Follow the latest updates

  • Russia summons UK envoy, expands visa ban list, in response to Navalny sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it had summoned Britain's ambassador to tell her it was expanding the number of British citizens banned from entry in response to London sanctioning Russian officials over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny is convalescing in Germany after being poisoned in Russia with a Novichok nerve agent, an attack about which Britain and other Western countries have said Russia, which denies wrongdoing, has serious questions to answer. The Kremlin has said it has yet to see evidence that Navalny was poisoned and President Vladimir Putin has suggested the way the incident has been presented in the West is part of a U.S.-backed plot to try to discredit him.

  • China jails 29 Taiwanese deported from Spain for telecom fraud

    A Beijing court sentenced 29 people from Taiwan who had been deported from Spain to up to 14 years in jail on Thursday for telecoms fraud, state media said, part of a series of deportations decried by Taiwan as an abuse of human rights. In recent years, hundreds of Taiwanese suspected of telecom fraud have been deported to China, sometimes forcibly, from countries including Kenya, Cambodia and Armenia, according to the Taiwan government. China has defended the deportations, saying they were suspected of defrauding Chinese people and so should be tried in Chinese courts. In the latest judgement, a Beijing court ruled that the suspects had defrauded people living in China by calling them from their base in Spain and claiming to be Chinese law enforcement officials, the Beijing News said. A total of 14 victims were defrauded out of more than 6.17 million yuan (£691,280), it said. China claims democratically and separately governed Taiwan as its own territory, with no right to be treated as a country. The deportations have arisen from the "one-China" policy of most countries under which they maintain formal relations only with the People's Republic of China rather than Taiwan, with governments deciding to send them to China for trial. Taiwan has complained about a lack of due process and expressed concern about mistreatment of its people in Chinese jails. Chinese authorities have sought to contain an explosion of telecom crime it says has led to huge financial losses, with callers often impersonating officials or authority figures and preying on the elderly, students or the unemployed. The fraud has spread overseas, with Chinese speakers recruited in Taiwan setting up operations in East Africa or Southeast Asia.

  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed after bail revoked

    Hong Kong's highest court on Thursday revoked media tycoon Jimmy Lai's bail after prosecutors succeeded in asking the judges to send him back to detention. Lai had been granted bail on Dec. 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

  • GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private

    Republican House members and at least one senator are lining up to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win. But Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) says that's not what's happening behind the scenes.On Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the presidential election results, some Republicans are planning to object to the results. It's a last-ditch attempt to overturn Biden's win, after multiple recounts proved it was legitimate and dozens of court challenges failed to change the results. But despite all the pressure from his own party, Sasse wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday that he won't be joining their "dangerous ploy."Sasse went on on to break down what he thinks is the "truth" about the Jan. 6 certification, as well as voter fraud in the 2020 election. For starters, it's not only "unwise" for Congress to oppose the results; there are no state election results "in doubt" either, Sasse wrote. And after analyzing several court battles and fraud allegations, he came to the same conclusion as former Attorney General William Barr: There was no large-scale fraud that could've changed the election results.Privately, Sasse said his fellow Republicans agree. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent —not one," Sasse wrote. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters." But while these "ambitious politicians" see their opposition efforts as "a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," they're wrong, Sasse continued. And if they don't start working with Democrats to "rebuild trust" in self-government, "we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud — a house hopelessly divided," Sasse finished.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable?

  • Teen arrested after broad-daylight bike gang attack on SUV in New York City

    Police have asked for the public’s help identifying the other teens involved in the attack

  • Peruvian president 'deplores' two deaths in farm workers protest, vows to sanction police

    Peru's President Francisco Sagasti has vowed tough action against police after two people, including a teenager, were killed during protests by farm workers over a new controversial agrarian law. "We deplore and reject what happened in La Libertad," ​​said President Francisco Sagasti on his Twitter account on Thursday. A photograph widely published in local media showed a man identified by the interior ministry as a police officer pointing a pistol.

  • Israel may have to pause lightning vaccination programme as Pfizer stocks dwindle

    Israel will pause its world-leading coronavirus vaccination drive for three weeks in January, the health minister said on Thursday, following local media reports that the Pfizer vaccine would run out within 10 days at the current rate. More than 800,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in 11 days, making up over 7.4 per cent of the population. For the past two days, they have passed their target of vaccinating over 150,000 people a day. More than 30 per cent of the over-60s have already been vaccinated and the country is on track to inoculate everyone in that age bracket within the next 10 days if they continue at a pace of above 100,000 a day. But as shortages loom, the health ministry has been forced to announce that they will mostly stop administering first doses between January 10 and January 31 to ensure that there is enough stock to give the second dose to the people who have already received the vaccination. Israel had aimed to open the vaccination to the general public within a week but the delay may now push that back by up to six weeks, according to Channel 12 news. Instead, Hezi Levy, the health ministry’s director-general told Kan news that come February there may be a limited widening of the vaccination drive, perhaps with the age threshold lowered to 50.

  • US says it won't allow Pearl murder suspect to evade justice

    The U.S. warned Wednesday it won’t allow a Pakistani man who was convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl to evade justice after a provincial court in Pakistan ordered his release. The warning from acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen comes days after the Sindh High Court in Pakistan's south overturned a government detention order that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, should remain in custody. Sheikh was convicted for his role in helping lure Pearl in January 2002 to a meeting in the city of Karachi, during which he was kidnapped.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable?

  • Investigation launched after California officer filmed punching police dog

    ‘He was beating his partner, his coworker, his best friend,' witness says

  • U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces 'provocation'

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Two U.S. warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday drawing protest from Beijing, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway. China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 in accordance with international law".

  • Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

    Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city's south side Wednesday night, stirring anxiety about renewed protests following the first police-involved death in the city since George Floyd's death while being arrested in May. Police said the man died in an exchange of gunfire, and Chief Medaria Arradondo said witnesses said the man fired first. Police spokesman John Elder said the incident happened about 6:15 p.m. while officers were carrying out a traffic stop with a man suspected of a felony.

  • US Senate leader Mitch McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief cheques

    U.S. Senate leader Mitch McConnell dealt a likely death blow on Wednesday to President Donald Trump's bid to boost coronavirus aid to Americans, declining to schedule a swift Senate vote on a bill to raise relief cheques to $2,000 from $600. Mr McConnell said on the Senate floor that a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which sought to meet fellow Republican Trump's demands for bigger cheques , "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate." Mr McConnell, who controls the Senate's agenda and opposes the increase in aid, had introduced a competing bill combining the $2,000 cheques with provisions unacceptable to Democrats, who could block it. With a new Congress set to be sworn in on Sunday, the action appears all but certain to kill the effort to increase the amount of the $600 cheques Congress has already approved. Appearing to shrug off Trump's own initiative, Mr McConnell continued: "The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats' rich friends who don't need the help." Democrats have insisted the aid is for people in dire need of help in the face of a health crisis that has killed nearly 340,000 people in the United States, but Mr McConnell complained the cheques were not targeted to need.

  • Authorities investigating if Nashville suicide bomber also blew up his dogs

    Warner told a friend he was going to spend time away with his dogs

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.

  • How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most

    The government has begun distributing $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. But actually getting access to that money may be another story.Even as record numbers of Americans spent months unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took months to agree to send out another round of stimulus checks and boost unemployment benefits after the last relief package expired. Millions of Americans suffered during that time, and, as The New York Times reports, often had to overdraw from their bank accounts to pay for groceries and other essentials. In return, banks charged those people overdraft fees, and have often locked people out of their accounts until those fees are paid.That means the $600 stimulus checks, which the government frequently deposits directly into bank accounts, could be out of reach for the people who need them most. That includes Morgan Banke, who told the Times she has only been able to pay either her rent or car insurance every month, and has overdrawn from her Iowa credit union to cover the rest. She asked the credit union to temporarily waive her fees so she could use the stimulus money, but because it had done so three times in the past, it turned her down.Many major banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo among them — have said they'll waive accounts' overdrawn status when the checks come in. But many regional banks and credit unions haven't made the same promises, and have even closed down accounts with overdrawn balances, leaving Americans to get their checks another, slower way. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable?

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy raped and killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday.