20 Toys Trending on TikTok That Are Already on Black Friday Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Parents are raving about these toys all over TikTok and now they’re on major sale just in time for holiday gifting.

Amazon and Best Buy

Black Friday is right around the corner, and that means it’s officially go time to start knocking things off our kids' holiday wish lists. We often get a good feel for which toys will be a hit this year (and might be hard to find on the shelves later) if they're all over our FYP on TikTok. And this year, there are a lot of them, between the Dancing Cactus from that one viral video, or a board game that has your FYP filled with strategy suggestions and the teething mitt that parents swear by. Lucky for us, many of these trending toys are on major sale this Black Friday.

If you're on the hunt for a good deal because you have a winter birthday kiddo to shop for, or need gifts for Hanukkah, Christmas, or any other reason, there’s something for everyone on this year's list of trending toys. And to save you some precious time—and money—we've curated some of the Black Friday deals we’ve already found on these popular toys.

Toys Trending on TikTok for Babies

Amazon

Fisher-Price Animal Wonders Jumperoo

Parents are always looking for suggestions on what baby toy items keep their little ones happy and entertained while giving their own arms a little break. According to TikTok, this Jumperoo has everything it needs to do just that. One twin mama on TikTok showed how easy the jumper is to put together, adding that “both babies loved it.”

To buy: Fisher-Price Animal Wonders Jumperoo, $84 (originally $120); amazon.com



Tiny Love

Tiny Love Boho Chic Luxe Developmental Gymini

Babies' brains are developing at an incredible rate, and allowing them to experience new things certainly helps grow those neural pathways—and that's what this adorable baby gym does.

To buy: Tiny Love Boho Chic Luxe Developmental Gymini, $80 (originally $110); amazon.com

Amazon

Itzy Ritzy Teething Mitt

This silicone teething mitt comes in several different colors and themes to help babies soothe their gums as they're teething. Parents love this soother because it allows their baby to hold it independently, giving faster relief. For one desperate and exhausted mama, this mitt turned out to be just the solution she needed. “Thank you so much! I had no idea this existed!” she wrote in a follow-up TikTok. “Loving it!!”

To buy: Itzy Ritzy Teething Mitt, $7.50 (originally $9); amazon.com

Amazon

Dancing Cactus

The Dancing Cactus went viral on TikTok thanks to one little babe who was very confused by the toy's sudden movements, and from there, a trend was born. One mom even said this toy was a good hack to get her little one to stop crying. The music is catchy, and with more than 100 songs, there's bound to be one your kid loves the most.

To buy: Dancing Cactus, $20 (originally $43); amazon.com

Light up Baby Bath Toy

TikTok's love for this toy has been pretty clear over the past few months—and for good reason. The whale lights up, blows bubbles, and helps make bath time less scary for our littlest ones.

To buy: Light Up Baby Bath, $11 (originally $15); amazon.com

Toys Trending on TikTok for Toddlers

Amazon

Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse With Lucky

The Australian dog family featuring Bluey has taken the US by storm. It's a popular topic on TikTok, with adults sharing their love of the show and digging into Easter eggs. So it’s no wonder the Bluey Playhouse has been taking the social media platform by storm. “I take personal pride in making sure the Bluey playhouse has all its pieces at the end of each day,” one mom shared on TikTok. “I like to set them up differently each time, and it’s fun when my kids notice.”

To buy: Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse, $89 (originally $100); amazon.com

Melissa and Doug

Melissa & Doug Classic Jumbo Wooden Stacking Train

One of the best things about wooden stacking toys is their versatility and sturdiness. Parents on TikTok always rave about this fun set that inspires imagination and creative play.

To Buy: Melissa & Doug Jumbo Wooden Stacking Train, $13 (originally $25); amazon.com



Amazon

Skip Hop Play Food Set, Zoo Let's Brunch

Being able to play make-believe is great for imaginative play for toddlers which makes this adorable wooden playset so popular on TikTok. Avocado toast, anyone?

To buy: Let's Brunch Play Food Set, $12 (originally $16); amazon.com



Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet

This tablet is ideal for kids between the ages of 3 to 7 and can be used for both fun entertainment and engaging in learning. Several parents mention loving the parent settings in particular. The purchase also includes one year of Amazon Kids+.

To buy: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet, $90 (originally $160); amazon.com

Toys Trending on TikTok for School-Aged Kids

Best Buy

Hot Wheels - MarioKart Circuit Slam Track Set

Hot Wheels has been a toy favorite for decades, and it definitely doesn't disappoint with the MarioKart Circuit Slam Track Set. This toy brings the popular video game into the real world, offering extra fun for the kids (and parents, too). “Worth every penny!” according to a comment on someone playing with the track at home.

To buy: MarioKart Circuit Slam Track Set, $25 (originally $33); bestbuy.com

Amazon

Barbie Cutie Reveal

It's not always easy to understand why something is trending on TikTok, but it's easy to see why the Barbie Cutie Reveal is. It's an unboxing joy for kids who love surprises.

To Buy: Barbie Cutie Reveal Unicorn Plush, $23 (originally $25); amazon.com

Amazon

AstroAI Mini Fridge

Chances are you (or your kiddo) have seen multiple videos where people are stocking their super mini-fridges and you found yourself wanting one, too. Thankfully, Black Friday sales make joining in on that fun a little more affordable.

To buy: AstroAI Mini Fridge, $48 (originally $77); amazon.com



Walmart

Easy-Bake Oven

The Easy-Bake Oven is perfect for kids eight years old and up who have that baking itch in their bones. The oven has sparked in popularity all over again after small food challenges took off on TikTok, and with the release of a new Netflix show featuring the retro toy. Parents are also finding joy in the Easy-Bake Oven, creating ASMR videos and basking in nostalgia. “Needed a boost of serotonin so let's bake a red velvet cake with my easy bake oven,” one TikToker shared.

To buy: Easy Bake Oven Easy Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Bundle, $150 (originally $180); walmart.com

Amazon

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

Making potions and creating things with magic will always be fun for kids, and this toy has proven itself on TikTok to do just that. It has everything a kiddo needs to make their own magical pet.

To buy: Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron, $56 (originally $75); amazon.com



Amazon

Smencils

What happens when you combine reused materials, art supplies, and fruity smells? Well, Smencils, of course! They're a favorite of both parents and teachers who say their kids take extra care not to lose these—which is kind of a holiday miracle.

To buy: Smencils, $16 (originally $ 20); amazon.com

Toys Trending on TikTok for the Whole Family

Walmart

Cubeez

Kids find silly faces funny, which is why this game has become such a huge hit and why TikTok loves it. It’s perfect for kids six and up, and each game can be played with two to four players. Game night, anyone?

To buy: Cubeez, $16 (originally $30); walmart.com

Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Switch Edition

For the family that has a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Light, the latest in the Zelda saga is popular on TikTok for a reason—it's an epically fun adventure for the whole family.

To Buy: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $54 (originally $59); amazon.com

Amazon

Catan Base Board Game

Strategy board games are a lot of fun for families who love to use their brains for entertainment—and this particular one has had an avid following for decades. It recently picked up steam on TikTok with others sharing their tips and winning strategies. “Catan was the first game I played outside of the usual family games,” a comment left on TikTok read, “I was hooked.”

To buy: Catan Board Game, $30 (originally $50); amazon.com

Amazon

Galaxy Star Projector with Remote Control

Mimic the Northern Lights at home with this bright, playful projector. With the built-in Bluetooth speaker, you can choose the color to tailor your look and change the room into a dance party or a soothing constellation show. Snag one for the family room or several for even more fun. “I put this in my baby’s room and she absolutely loves it,” one mama wrote. “Low-key want one for my room too.”

To buy: Galaxy Star Projector, $34 (originally $36); amazon.com



Amazon

Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

Who doesn't love a good round of karaoke? This microphone will provide hours of fun for the whole family, whether you're all musically inclined or just know how to have a great time together.

To Buy: Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone, $25 (originally $50); amazon.com



