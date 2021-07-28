20 track and field athletes banned from Olympics after not meeting anti-doping testing rules

Twenty track and field athletes, including 10 from Nigeria, will not compete at the Olympics after failing to meet anti-doping testing requirements, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Nigeria is the country most impacted. Other countries included Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco and Ukraine. The names of the banned athletes were not disclosed.

The Athletics Integrity Unit runs the anti-doping program for the sport and requires athletes from countries categorized as “high doping risk” because of deficiencies in their testing programs.

The requirement states that an athlete from a ‘Category A’ country must undergo at least three no-notice out-of-competition tests conducted no less than 3 weeks apart in the 10 months leading up to a major event.

Of note: For nearly three months during the start of the coronavirus pandemic, almost all drug-testing programs were suspended, which may have opened the door for athletes to engage in performance-enhancing drug use.

