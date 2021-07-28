20 track and field athletes banned from Olympics after not meeting anti-doping testing rules

Kierra Frazier
·1 min read

Twenty track and field athletes, including 10 from Nigeria, will not compete at the Olympics after failing to meet anti-doping testing requirements, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Nigeria is the country most impacted. Other countries included Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco and Ukraine. The names of the banned athletes were not disclosed.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The Athletics Integrity Unit runs the anti-doping program for the sport and requires athletes from countries categorized as “high doping risk” because of deficiencies in their testing programs.

  • The requirement states that an athlete from a ‘Category A’ country must undergo at least three no-notice out-of-competition tests conducted no less than 3 weeks apart in the 10 months leading up to a major event.

Of note: For nearly three months during the start of the coronavirus pandemic, almost all drug-testing programs were suspended, which may have opened the door for athletes to engage in performance-enhancing drug use.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Athletics-Swiss sprinter Wilson out of Games end after provisional ban re-imposed

    Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson is out of the Tokyo Olympics after his provisional ban for an anti-doping rule violation was reinstated with immediate effect, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday. Jamaica-born Wilson, who is registered to compete in the men's 100m and 200m events, was provisionally suspended by Anti-Doping Switzerland in April after testing positive for the banned steroid trenbolone in an out-of-competition test in March. Wilson had appealed his suspension on the grounds that he had unknowingly ingested the substance after eating contaminated meat in the United States.

  • Olympics-Six days into the Tokyo Games, athletes are returning home

    It has only been six days since the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games but already athletes are starting their return trips as strict COVID-19 measures in Japan forbid any extended stays to soak up more of the Games atmosphere. Australia's softball team departed for Sydney on Wednesday, as part of the first group of Team Australia's athletes to leave Tokyo, and will go into a 14-day quarantine back home. "While the team is vaccinated and have been tested every day while at the Games, like every returning Australian, they will remain in quarantine for 14 days and will undergo regular testing," Australian Olympic Committee Chief Executive Matt Carroll said.

  • Olympics-Athletics-Seeing's not believing - how doping has tainted athletics

    There are a few worthy contenders for the "dirtiest race in history" title but the 2012 Olympic women's 1,500 metres probably takes the gold medal for not only the brazen nature of the cheating, but the sheer depth of it. Athletics is by no means the only Olympic sport to be badly hit by doping cases over the last few decades but due to its premier profile and multiplied by the huge scale of Russian doping and evasion, it has endured a grim time. It is somewhat laughable that no East German ever failed a test at the Games, that Ben Johnson, winner of a drug-fuelled 100 metres, was the only athlete to officially fail one in 1988 and that only four, none of them medallists, were caught in 1992.

  • World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says marijuana rules will be reviewed

    Sebastian Coe said it was "not an unreasonable moment" to look into marijuana being a banned substance.

  • Biles can't be replaced in some events – here's why

    While Team USA gymnasts can step up for some events, they can't replace Biles in all of them.

  • British swimmers make relay history; US doesn't even medal

    For the first time in more than a century, Britain claimed a relay gold at the Olympic pool. A dynamic quartet carried the British to a dominating victory in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay Wednesday. Tom Dean, the 200 free gold medalist led off and 200 silver medalist Duncan Scott swam the anchor leg.

  • Olympics-Cannabis rules in sport should be reviewed-World Athletics chief

    The rules on the use of cannabis by athletes should be reviewed, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said on Tuesday, after rising track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson will miss the Tokyo Games following a positive test for the substance. The sprinter, aiming to become the first American in 25 years to win the women's 100m Olympic title after Marion Jones was stripped of the 2000 gold, tested positive for cannabis last month at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials after streaking to victory in the 100m. She was hit with a one-month ban and had her trials results annulled, ruling her out of the Tokyo Games.

  • Tony Hawk was taking photos like a proud dad at the women's skateboarding debut at the Olympics

    Tony Hawk proudly watched as skateboarding made its Olympics debut in Tokyo, and he was taking photos like a dad at a high school graduation.

  • Simone Biles' Boyfriend Shows Support as Gymnast Withdraws From More Olympic Events

    Simone Biles’ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, is publicly praising the gold medalist as she exits more Olympics events. On Wednesday, it was announced that Biles is withdrawing from the individual all-around competition, after she previously exited the team competition, citing a medical issue.

  • Hong Kong erupts in joy as 'god of sword' Edgar Cheung Ka-long wins city's first gold medal in 25 years

    Fencer Edgar Cheung Ka-long made history as he earned Hong Kong’s first gold medal in 25 years and the city’s second-ever in Olympics history. The details: Cheung, 24, beat Italian Olympian Daniele Garozzo in the grand finals of men’s fencing at the Tokyo Games on Monday, according to France24. “To be honest, I'm not that calm, I don't know what I can do," Cheung told reporters after winning 15-11 and taking home the gold medal.

  • Olympics-Athletics-Fraser-Pryce on brink of amazing 100m hat-trick

    Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be looking to make history on Saturday as the first woman to win three Olympic 100m gold medals and cement her place as one of the transcendent talents in the sport. Thirteen years after her triumph in Beijing, at the age of 34, and having taken time out to have a baby, Fraser-Pryce arrived in Tokyo on the back of an astonishing 10.63 second run and hot favourite to match compatriot Usain Bolt with a third gold in the blue ribbon 100m event. The performance made her the world's fastest woman alive - the time topped only by Florence Griffith Joyner - and is the fastest sprint in more than three decades, a performance that surprised even Fraser-Pryce herself.

  • What Do You Give the Former President Who Has Everything? Minority Ownership in NBA Africa, Of Course

    Our Forever President Barack Obama, who abandoned foreign policy in order to drop podcasts, curate playlists, and launch a cinematic universe that would put Marvel’s to shame, is now a strategic partner and minority owner of NBA Africa because of course, he is.

  • Britney Spears' Mom Slammed Jamie Spears' Capabilities as a Conservator

    She says Britney's relationship with her dad has "dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred."

  • Olympics-Weightlifting-Happy to see you, lifters tell anti-doping testers

    For years Olympic weightlifters were not happy to see drugs testers arriving for sample collections, and were quick to complain about their arrival times, the amount of blood taken or the frequency of testing. But at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics anti-doping personnel are a sight for sore eyes. Charron knows her sport is locked in a battle for its Olympic survival.

  • A tennis champion fumed at an Olympics journalist who asked him a question about cheating

    Daniil Medvedev wanted the reporter thrown out of the Olympic media zone when he was asked about Russia, cheating, and the doping scandal.

  • Haiti's new PM pledges to hold elections soon after slaying

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's newly installed prime minister, Ariel Henry, held his first press conference on Wednesday as he pledged to hold elections as soon as possible following the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse. Henry said the government's mission is to hold free, honest and transparent elections with a large voter turnout as he stressed the need for security. Henry stressed the importance of reconciliation and unity, adding that he wants a new model of government: one that is transparent “and above all, free of corruption.”

  • Mark our words: These athletes have the best chance to reach the podium.

    The Runner’s World editors pick which runner has the best chance to reach the podium in each track and field event.

  • Jonathan Owens Continues to Prove Why He's Worthy of Girlfriend Simone Biles's Attention

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Owens 🏈 (@jowens_3) Simone Biles won silver at the Olympics, and she's clearly won the gold with boyfriend Jonathan Owens. After exiting from the Olympic women's gymnastics team final on July 27, Simone shared the Team USA win in a post on Instagram.

  • Infected Olympic Skateboarder Leads ‘Strike’ Over ‘Inhuman’ Quarantine as COVID Surges in Tokyo

    Sean M. Haffey/GettyIt’s the kind of Olympic record nobody wants to see: 3,177 new coronavirus cases announced Wednesday, Tokyo’s worst single day of the pandemic.But as the Olympic host city struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19, athletes quarantining after testing positive at the Games say that’s no reason to keep them locked up for days in “inhuman” conditions with no fresh air.A Dutch skateboarder turned to Instagram Wednesday to describe how she led an eight-hour strike to get her fir

  • IOC to adapt refugee athletes program to counter criticism

    Refugee athletes need to be given more chances to compete and earn money in international sports, the IOC said Tuesday following criticism from runners who left the Olympic program. Several potential members of the Refugee Olympic Team forfeited their chance of competing at the Tokyo Games by leaving in recent years to stay in Europe and avoid returning to a training camp for runners in Kenya. Asked Tuesday about those claims, an International Olympic Committee official overseeing the refugee team said “we are learning through this process.”