20 U.S. states back EPA in restoring California emissions rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 20 states and the District of Columbia on Thursday backed the Biden administration to restore the ability of California to set state tailpipe and zero-emission vehicle standards.

Earlier this month, a group of 17 states including Ohio and Texas filed a challenge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to the Environmental Protection Agency's decision in March to restore the authority that was withdrawn under President Donald Trump. More than a dozen states have adopted California's vehicle emissions rules.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)