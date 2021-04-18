20 Ways to Pay Less at Costco

Morgan Quinn
·9 min read
&#xa9;Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a little extra effort, you can fine-tune the way you shop at the bulk retailer and find unique Costco deals.

Read: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

Click through to learn 20 ways to pay less at Costco.

Last updated: March 9, 2021

1. Split Bulk Items With a Friend

If you’re single or live in a small space, it’s probably hard to justify purchasing and storing a package of 30 rolls of toilet paper — even if it is only $19.50. However, that item can be seriously expensive at regular market or big-box stores.

You can save money at Costco with a friend by splitting up bulk packages of essentials and even non-essentials, like snacks. If you split a $16.99, 42-pack of Chex Mix with three friends, for example, you’ll only pay $5.66.

Read: Shopping Mistakes You’re Making and How To Stop

Costco pricing tag
Costco pricing tag

2. Know the Secret Costco Price Codes

Costco’s pricing codes indicate whether an item is specially priced, discounted or will not be restocked. Here is a general breakdown of the codes, according to ToughNickel:

  • Prices that end in $0.97 have been marked down from their original rates, which usually end in $0.99.

  • Other odd pricing, like $0.49, $0.79 or $0.89, typically means the product is regular-priced merchandise.

  • An asterisk (*) in the upper-right corner of the pricing sign means the item won’t be restocked. So, if it’s a favorite, you should stock up.

  • Prices ending in $0.88 or $0.00 typically indicate a manager markdown on returned merchandise still in good condition.

Read: 15 Times You Should Splurge, Settle or Skip When Shopping

3. Look for Costco Coupons

You can find a number of Costco coupons and discounts for various items in Costco’s coupon book. You no longer need the coupon present when purchasing items from the coupon book.

See: 11 Things You Should Never Buy New

4. Search Third-Party Deal Sites

It also doesn’t hurt to search the best online coupon sites before heading out to your nearest Costco. Scour sites like Coupons.com, Slickdeals and RetailMeNot for online Costco coupons, printable coupons, coupon codes, the latest deals and other savings opportunities.

Shopping: 50 Purchases Buyers Almost Always Regret

5. Shop Summer Closeouts

Like many retailers, Costco tends to mark down large summer items like patio furniture and pool toys before the season is over, because stores need to free up room for the next season’s merchandise. You might get great deals on merchandise like barbecues, beach chairs and camping equipment that can be used right away. End-of-season deals can also be found year-round, however, including after Christmas.

Find Out: 24 Ways To Make Money Off Your Shopping

6. Make a List — and Stick to It

This isn’t really top-secret information, but running into Costco for “just a few things” can easily turn into a multi-cart shopping extravaganza. Save money at Costco by practicing a little discipline and doing your research.

“I routinely save $100 or more each visit when I shop at Costco,” said Thomas Miller of Keller Williams Capital Properties. “I attribute my ability to do this because I am very selective on what I purchase, making sure to only purchase the items that I know offer the most savings.” Make a list to keep your spending under control and on track.

Keep Reading: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

7. Put on Your Blinders

When you walk into Costco, you usually see a path lined with shiny new things looking to find a forever home with you. If you really want to save at Costco, put your head down and stick to your list.

Check Out: 30 Things You Should Never Buy Without a Coupon

8. Start at the Back

Here’s an interesting tip to save money at Costco: the best bargains at Costco might actually be located at the back of the store, according to Lifehacker. Start your shopping trip by hitting the back of the warehouse and the ends of aisles. Then, work your way up to the front.

Check Out: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

Smiling woman working with laptop at home.
Smiling woman working with laptop at home.

9. Shop Costco Online

Going to Costco doesn’t top everyone’s list of favorite things to do. Skip the crowds and avoid the hassle by shopping the Costco website — you can even find online-only Costco deals that aren’t offered in the stores. The big-box retailer also now delivers right to your front door.

Find Out: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Cropped shot of an attractive young woman using a smartphone while standing in her kitchen at home.
Cropped shot of an attractive young woman using a smartphone while standing in her kitchen at home.

10. Use the Costco App

The Costco app highlights current deals and offers, so checking it before heading to your Costco location can help you pre-plan and have a smoother trip, while still hitting the best deals. Plus, if you despise clipping coupons, you can use the app. Just show the cashier the Costco app on your smartphone to redeem offers and save money.

See: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

Closeup side view of unrecognizable woman chossing some fresh meat at local supermarket.
Closeup side view of unrecognizable woman chossing some fresh meat at local supermarket.

11. Buy Meat in Bulk

One of the best ways to save money on groceries when shopping at Costco is to buy meat in bulk. You can portion it out and freeze it for later use. So, the next time you shop at the retailer, you’ll save money on food.

Tips: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis

12. Get the Costco Credit Card

If you’re going to use a credit card to pay for your Costco purchases, it has to be a Visa, so save money by getting the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi. You’ll get 2% cash back on all purchases from Costco and Costco.com, in addition to other perks for using the card beyond the discount retailer.

Read: 101 Easy Ways To Save Money Daily

11288, 2012 in the Northridge section of Los Angeles, Business, CA - OCTOBER 05: Gas pumps stand idle at Costco Wholesale Corp., California. The attendant was telling customers they expect a ga, Finance, Horizontal, Los Angeles
11288, 2012 in the Northridge section of Los Angeles, Business, CA - OCTOBER 05: Gas pumps stand idle at Costco Wholesale Corp., California. The attendant was telling customers they expect a ga, Finance, Horizontal, Los Angeles

13. Use Your Costco Credit Card at the Pump

Use your Costco credit card at the Costco pump and eligible stations worldwide to get 4 percent cashback. This offer is good for up to $7,000 of gas per year, with 1% cash back thereafter.

Helpful: How To Save Money During COVID-19

14. Don’t Shop Alone

If you need a little help staying within your budget when shopping at Costco, bring a friend along on your next trip. Tell your friend you’re trying to save $100, and ask him or her to encourage you to buy only what you need. If your friend also happens to overspend regularly at Costco, make it a game. Whoever saves the most money has to buy lunch at the store’s food court.

Shopping Tips: The Worst Things To Buy at Walmart and Target

11676, Costco, Horizontal
11676, Costco, Horizontal

15. Fill Up on Samples

Shopping hungry at Costco might make you want to buy every delicious thing in sight — even if it means going over your grocery budget. To prevent hunger from influencing your shopping decisions, take advantage of Costco’s plentiful samples. That way, you’re letting your brain do the shopping instead of your stomach.

Just don’t let a yummy sample encourage you to buy the food item in bulk.

Find Out: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

16. Choose the Right Membership

Costco offers two types of memberships for individuals and families — the Gold Star Membership ($60) and the Executive Membership ($120). If you’re a frequent Costco shopper, spending the extra $60 to upgrade to the Executive Membership could be worth your while.

The upgraded card comes with an annual 2 percent reward on qualified Costco, Costco.com and Costco Travel purchases up to $1,000. If you book travel through Costco, you can also score extra perks. Plus, you’ll get extra benefits and deeper discounts on Costco Services, including mortgage purchases and refinances, insurance and family dental plans.

If you currently have the Executive Membership but don’t use Costco Travel or Costco Services, save money by downgrading to a Gold Star Membership.

Read: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

17. Skip the Membership

If you don’t shop at Costco enough for the $60 Gold Star Membership to pay for itself, ask a family member or friend with a membership to buy you a Costco Cash Card. You can get them in denominations from $25 to $1,000, and if you want to make a repeat visit, the member can reload it for you. There’s no extra fee to shop in-store with a Costco Cash Card as a non-member, but do note that you’ll incur a 5% surcharge for Costco.com purchases.

Save Money: 25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

NILES, IL - JUNE 16: Ray Carey shops the premium brand Kirkland Signature meat section at a Costco store June 16, 2005 in Niles, Illinois.
NILES, IL - JUNE 16: Ray Carey shops the premium brand Kirkland Signature meat section at a Costco store June 16, 2005 in Niles, Illinois.

18. Purchase Wisely

Costco offers many incredible values — but not all deals are created equal. Check the price per unit — or ounce — to make sure your bulk purchase is actually saving you money. You’ll likely find that some items are cheaper when purchased in standard quantities at your local Target or supermarket.

See: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year

Young woman siting at cafe drinking coffee and working on laptop.
Young woman siting at cafe drinking coffee and working on laptop.

19. Watch for Price Changes

Costco has a 30-day price protection policy for online sales, so after making a purchase, check back during that timeframe to make sure the price hasn’t dropped. If the price is lower, contact customer service, provide the necessary information, and you’ll receive a credit for the difference in three to five business days.

The Ultimate Financial Planning Guide: Do It Like the Pros in 6 Steps

Side view of mother and son depositing check through smart phone in kitchen.
Side view of mother and son depositing check through smart phone in kitchen.

20. Take Advantage of Rebates

Some products in both Costco warehouses and online come with manufacturer rebates, allowing you to save even more money. To get your check, you’ll need to submit your documents within 30 days. Costco members can complete the rebate process online, but non-members must do so by mail.

More From GOBankingRates

Laura Woods contributed additional reporting.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Ways to Pay Less at Costco

Recommended Stories

  • China installs 'world's first' camel traffic lights at tourist spot to stop jams

    A Chinese beauty spot in the desert has attracted so many camel-riding visitors that it has installed the world's first "camel traffic light" in a bid to prevent jams. Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Spot, a popular tourist location on the edge of China’s Gobi desert, was encountering regular traffic chaos where camel trails intersected with pedestrian walkways. As a solution, workers cut gaps in the pavement for the camel caravans to pass and installed special traffic lights to control the junction, reported ECNS, a Chinese state-owned wire service. The signals display the traditional green and red pedestrians on two sides, but on the others they display the distinctive image of the local, two-humped Bactrian camel.

  • Here’s why iPhone 11 owners should download iOS 14.5 as soon they can

    Apple's iOS update output has increased substantially in recent years, with four major updates coming to iOS 11, five to iOS 12, and seven to iOS 13. We're now four updates into iOS 14, but the fifth is coming soon, and it's shaping up to be the biggest the iPhone has seen since last fall. There are going to be plenty of reasons to download iOS 14.5 when it arrives, one of which is a fix for a problem that you might not even realize your iPhone has. When iOS 14.5 beta 6 rolled out at the end of March, 9to5Mac spotted references to a new battery recalibration tool in the update. This support page was then found that describes a new feature coming to iOS 14.5 that will address a problem that some users were (unknowingly) experiencing with inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting. The process can take a few weeks, but some beta testers have started to get their results. First of all, here's how the process will work for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max users: While the battery health reporting system is recalibrating, you will see a message in Settings > Battery > Battery Health. Recalibration of maximum capacity and peak performance capability happens during regular charge cycles, and this process might take a few weeks. The displayed maximum capacity percentage will not change during recalibration. Peak performance capability might be updated, but this might not be noticeable by most users. If a previous degraded battery message was displayed, this message will be removed after updating to iOS 14.5. If you don't regularly check the Battery Health menu, chances are that you won't notice anything, but if you own an iPhone 11 model and want to take note of any changes that may occur following the update to iOS 14.5. As The 8-Bit relays, some Reddit users have begun to share the results of their recalibrations, and the findings are interesting. One user says their battery health jumped from 90% to 96%, another went from 87% to 90%, and the best result appears to be a boost from 88% to 95%. There were a few modest drops as well. It's worth pointing out that this is a problem with battery health reporting, not the health of the battery itself. If your iPhone 11 says that your battery health has dropped to 84%, that doesn't necessarily mean that the battery is dying more quickly than expected. Rather, there is simply a bug with the reporting system, and once the software update finished recalibrating your phone, you should see an accurate representation of your battery health. Of course, not every battery ages gracefully, and Apple says that if once the recalibration process completes you see a new service message, "an Apple Authorized Service Provider can replace the battery free of charge to restore full performance and capacity." If you own an iPhone 11, it can't hurt to check your battery health.

  • HGTV’s Battle on the Beach Pits All Your Favorite HGTV Stars Against Each Other

    HGTV is heading to the beach for the summer.

  • More than 3 million people have died of COVID-19 and more than 140 million have been infected

    The global death toll from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 3 million on Saturday and the case tally rose above 140 million, a day after the World Health Organization warned that cases have almost doubled in the last two months, and are now approaching the highest rate seen since the start of the pandemic.

  • Sheryl Sandberg Goes Rock Climbing with Fiancé Tom Bernthal to Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of First Date

    Sheryl Sandberg got engaged to Tom Bernthal in February 2020 after a mountain hike and picnic lunch at Vermejo Park Ranch in New Mexico

  • Game changer: Chile hails Sinovac's 67% effectiveness in study

    SANTIAGO (Reuters) -China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infection, data from a huge real-world study in Chile has shown, a potential boost for the jab which has come under scrutiny over its level of protection against the virus. The CoronaVac vaccine was 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations and 80% effective in preventing deaths, the Chilean government said in a report, adding that the data should prove a "game changer" from the vaccine more widely. Rodrigo Yanez, Chile's vice trade minister who forged a deal with Sinovac to host the drug's clinical trial and buy 60 million doses of the drug over three years, said the results showed Chile had made "the right bet".

  • 3 Shocking Social Security Stats That Spell Trouble for Retirees

    Chances are, you'll rely on Social Security as an important income source after retirement. Most Americans depend on their benefits to help make ends meet, especially if they've saved too little and don't have a guaranteed pension from an employer.

  • Fast radio bursts: Mysterious signals coming from distant parts of the universe are ‘deeper’ than we realised, scientists say

    Fast radio bursts – mysterious, energetic blasts coming from elsewhere in the universe – are “deeper” than we realised, according to a new study. By combining the power of both, researchers were able to find that the radio signals were coming at lower frequencies but also identified a consistent delay in them arriving: the higher frequencies would be picked up by CHIME, and the lower ones would be noticed by LOFAR three days later.

  • Police: Shooter was former employee of FedEx

    Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected shooter at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, killing eight. Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt also confirmed the gunman’s identity as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, a former employee. (April 16)

  • 5 Issues Everyone Has With Skinny Jeans (and How to Fix Them)

    Read this before your next shopping trip.

  • Kelly Ripa in Swimsuit Throwback Reminds Us She's Fearless

    Kelly Ripa joined in on this week's "Throwback Thursday" on social media, sharing a photo of herself rocking a swimsuit in 2018, under the darkest of dark clouds. "#tbt 2018 – ignores approaching storm #bahamas," she captioned the photo, tagging her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos). ("Of course you did. You are a storm yourself," joked Dondré T. Whitfield in the comments.) While a lot has changed in the last three years, the 50-year-old host of Live with Kelly and Ryan still looks just as amazing as she did in the photo taken in the tropics. So how does she manage to remain one of the fittest females on television? Here are 5 of the workout and diet secrets she's told others, and the photos that prove they work. 1 Her Diet Is Mostly Plant-Based @kellyripa / InstagramRipa claims that the alkaline diet—about balancing the pH levels in your body—"changed her life," but she isn't exactly strict with it. "I like to drink coffee. I occasionally will have fish. The alkaline diet is primarily a vegan diet, but I like cream in my coffee," Ripa told People. "So I don't adhere to it strictly, but when I do a cleanse, it will be seven days, and then I go back to my normal life. But my normal life is not that different than the alkaline cleanse." During an interview with Good Housekeeping she revealed that she eats "a ton of vegetables" at dinner paired with a salad, soup, or a light piece of fish. "I try not to have too much cheese or too many high-fat foods, even though I love them," she added. "I would love nothing more than to have pizza and french fries every day, but I try to limit those treats to once a week." 2 She Eats a Late Breakfast Getty ImagesRipa told Bon Appétit that she puts off her first meal of the day until after work. "I never eat breakfast until after the show. I can't seem to focus my mind if my stomach is digesting," she said. "At the host chat desk, I'll have a triple shot skim latte… I find that if I eat beforehand, I'm just making digesting sounds." 3 She Stays Away From Alcohol In January 2020, Ripa revealed during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that she quit drinking in 2017. "They're saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market," she joked. 4 She Works Out Every Day Getty ImagesRipa refuses to skip a workout. "I work out seven days a week," she told In the Know. "And I try to workout an hour and a half a day, no matter what — whether I'm working or not. If I'm working, maybe I'll start it a little bit later or a little bit earlier, depending on what day of the week it is. But I am very religious about my fitness." 5 She Does the AKT Method @theannakaiser / InstagramRipa has been working out with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser for several years, using her AKT method which combines toning, interval, circuit and dance-based workouts. "You light the world up around you and make everyone who is lucky enough to know you a better version of him/herself," Kaiser wrote to Ripa for her birthday last year, captioning this Instagram photo. "You are kind, passionate, and generous BEYOND words – no one knows how much you give back, anonymously, to make this world a better place. Everyday is better with you in it and I am so excited to enter another decade of adventures with you!!!"

  • How much money will Pfizer and Moderna make from their booster shots?

    The Pfizer vaccine will need a booster shot, likely within a year of completing the first two doses, the company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, said in comments taped April 1, and released yesterday by Pfizer. Moderna, too, announced a plan to have a booster shot ready its two-dose vaccine course ready by the fall. Data on the duration of immunity so far shows both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines—both made using mRNA technology—are highly effective six months after the shots, but the boosters would extend strong immunity further, and potentially protect against emerging variants.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

    In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony. "In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement.

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Rep. Cleaver: Missouri can’t afford politicians disobeying the voters on Medicaid

    Other red states have learned that expanding Medicaid is an economic plus, not a drain.

  • Country music ‘moving in right direction’ with inclusivity, Keith Urban says

    Keith Urban will co-host the ACM Awards with Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the award show.

  • Biden backtracks on keeping Trump cap on refugees

    A refugee organisation says the White House's explanation of the order is "completely false".