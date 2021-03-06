20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Morgan Quinn
·9 min read
Weedezign / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Weedezign / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a little extra effort, you can fine-tune the way you shop at the bulk retailer and find unique Costco deals.

Take a Look: The Worst Things To Buy at Walmart and Target

Click through to learn 20 ways to pay less at Costco.

Last updated: March 2, 2021

1. Split Bulk Items With a Friend

If you’re single or live in a small space, it’s probably hard to justify purchasing and storing a package of 30 rolls of toilet paper — even if it is only $19.50. However, that item can be seriously expensive at regular market or big-box stores.

You can save money at Costco with a friend by splitting up bulk packages of essentials and even non-essentials, like snacks. If you split a $16.99, 42-pack of Chex Mix with three friends, for example, you’ll only pay $5.66.

Find Out: The 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

Costco pricing tag
Costco pricing tag

2. Know the Secret Costco Price Codes

Costco’s pricing codes indicate whether an item is specially priced, discounted or will not be restocked. Here is a general breakdown of the codes, according to ToughNickel:

  • Prices that end in $0.97 have been marked down from their original rates, which usually end in $0.99.

  • Other odd pricing, like $0.49, $0.79 or $0.89, typically means the product is regular-priced merchandise.

  • An asterisk (*) in the upper-right corner of the pricing sign means the item won’t be restocked. So, if it’s a favorite, you should stock up.

  • Prices ending in $0.88 or $0.00 typically indicate a manager markdown on returned merchandise still in good condition.

Did You Know: 45 Stars Who Shop at Costco, Target and Walmart

3. Look For Costco Coupons

You can find a number of Costco coupons and discounts for various items in Costco’s coupon book. You no longer need the coupon present when purchasing items from the coupon book.

In the News: Costco Raises Minimum Wage to Highest in the Nation Amongst Large Businesses

4. Search Third-Party Deal Sites

It also doesn’t hurt to search the best online coupon sites before heading out to your nearest Costco. Scour sites like Coupons.com, Slickdeals and RetailMeNot for online Costco coupons, printable coupons, coupon codes, the latest deals and other savings opportunities.

Did You Know: Costco and Other Popular Companies That Don’t Waste Money on Advertising

5. Shop Summer Closeouts

Like many retailers, Costco tends to mark down large summer items like patio furniture and pool toys before the season is over, because stores need to free up room for the next season’s merchandise. You might get great deals on merchandise like barbecues, beach chairs and camping equipment that can be used right away. End-of-season deals can also be found year-round, however, including after Christmas.

Find Out: Why Costco Shoppers Are Better With Their Money Than Online Shoppers

6. Make a List — and Stick to It

This isn’t really top-secret information, but running into Costco for “just a few things” can easily turn into a multi-cart shopping extravaganza. Save money at Costco by practicing a little discipline and doing your research.

“I routinely save $100 or more each visit when I shop at Costco,” said Thomas Miller of Keller Williams Capital Properties. “I attribute my ability to do this because I am very selective on what I purchase, making sure to only purchase the items that I know offer the most savings.” Make a list to keep your spending under control and on track.

Looking Ahead: Good and Services That Will Be More Expensive This Year

7. Put on Your Blinders

When you walk into Costco, you usually see a path lined with shiny new things looking to find a forever home with you. If you really want to save at Costco, put your head down and stick to your list.

Check Out: Best and Worst Deals at Costco

8. Start at the Back

Here’s an interesting tip to save money at Costco: the best bargains at Costco might actually be located at the back of the store, according to Lifehacker. Start your shopping trip by hitting the back of the warehouse and the ends of aisles. Then, work your way up to the front.

Read More: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Smiling woman working with laptop at home.
Smiling woman working with laptop at home.

9. Shop Costco Online

Going to Costco doesn’t top everyone’s list of favorite things to do. Skip the crowds and avoid the hassle by shopping the Costco website — you can even find online-only Costco deals that aren’t offered in the stores. The big-box retailer also now delivers right to your front door.

Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

High angle shot of an attractive young woman using her cellphone while relaxing on a couch at home.
High angle shot of an attractive young woman using her cellphone while relaxing on a couch at home.

10. Use the Costco App

The Costco app highlights current deals and offers, so checking it before heading to your Costco location can help you pre-plan and have a smoother trip, while still hitting the best deals. Plus, if you despise clipping coupons, you can use the app. Just show the cashier the Costco app on your smartphone to redeem offers and save money.

Spend Wisely: 50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

Closeup side view of unrecognizable woman chossing some fresh meat at local supermarket.
Closeup side view of unrecognizable woman chossing some fresh meat at local supermarket.

11. Buy Meat in Bulk

One of the best ways to save money on groceries when shopping at Costco is to buy meat in bulk. You can portion it out and freeze it for later use. So, the next time you shop at the retailer, you’ll save money on food.

Budget Wisely: 6 Tips to Cut Back on Your Online Spending This Year

12. Get the Costco Credit Card

If you’re going to use a credit card to pay for your Costco purchases, it has to be a Visa, so save money by getting the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi. You’ll get 2% cash back on all purchases from Costco and Costco.com, in addition to other perks for using the card beyond the discount retailer.

Learn More: 25 Secret Money Traps at Big-Box Stores

11288, 2012 in the Northridge section of Los Angeles, Business, CA - OCTOBER 05: Gas pumps stand idle at Costco Wholesale Corp., California. The attendant was telling customers they expect a ga, Finance, Horizontal, Los Angeles
11288, 2012 in the Northridge section of Los Angeles, Business, CA - OCTOBER 05: Gas pumps stand idle at Costco Wholesale Corp., California. The attendant was telling customers they expect a ga, Finance, Horizontal, Los Angeles

13. Use Your Costco Credit Card at the Pump

Use your Costco credit card at the Costco pump and eligible stations worldwide to get 4 percent cashback. This offer is good for up to $7,000 of gas per year, with 1% cash back thereafter.

Did You Know: Top Places to Shop Online That Aren’t Amazon

14. Don’t Shop Alone

If you need a little help staying within your budget when shopping at Costco, bring a friend along on your next trip. Tell your friend you’re trying to save $100, and ask him or her to encourage you to buy only what you need. If your friend also happens to overspend regularly at Costco, make it a game. Whoever saves the most money has to buy lunch at the store’s food court.

Shopping Tips: 25 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

11676, Costco, Horizontal
11676, Costco, Horizontal

15. Fill Up on Samples

Shopping hungry at Costco might make you want to buy every delicious thing in sight — even if it means going over your grocery budget. To prevent hunger from influencing your shopping decisions, take advantage of Costco’s plentiful samples. That way, you’re letting your brain do the shopping instead of your stomach.

Just don’t let a yummy sample encourage you to buy the food item in bulk.

Where to Cut: 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

16. Choose the Right Membership

Costco offers two types of memberships for individuals and families — the Gold Star Membership ($60) and the Executive Membership ($120). If you’re a frequent Costco shopper, spending the extra $60 to upgrade to the Executive Membership could be worth your while.

The upgraded card comes with an annual 2% reward on qualified Costco, Costco.com and Costco Travel purchases up to $1,000. If you book travel through Costco, you can also score extra perks. Plus, you’ll get extra benefits and deeper discounts on Costco Services, including mortgage purchases and refinances, insurance and family dental plans.

If you currently have the Executive Membership but don’t use Costco Travel or Costco Services, save money by downgrading to a Gold Star Membership.

Learn More: 15 Times You Should Splurge, Settle or Skip When Shopping

17. Skip the Membership

If you don’t shop at Costco enough for the $60 Gold Star Membership to pay for itself, ask a family member or friend with a membership to buy you a Costco Cash Card. You can get them in denominations from $25 to $1,000, and if you want to make a repeat visit, the member can reload it for you. There’s no extra fee to shop in-store with a Costco Cash Card as a non-member, but do note that you’ll incur a 5% surcharge for Costco.com purchases.

Learn More: How to Budget for Groceries and Spend Less on Food

NILES, IL - JUNE 16: Ray Carey shops the premium brand Kirkland Signature meat section at a Costco store June 16, 2005 in Niles, Illinois.
NILES, IL - JUNE 16: Ray Carey shops the premium brand Kirkland Signature meat section at a Costco store June 16, 2005 in Niles, Illinois.

18. Purchase Wisely

Costco offers many incredible values — but not all deals are created equal. Check the price per unit — or ounce — to make sure your bulk purchase is actually saving you money. You’ll likely find that some items are cheaper when purchased in standard quantities at your local Target or supermarket.

Read More: The Top 10 Stores With the Best Return Policies for 2021

Young woman siting at cafe drinking coffee and working on laptop.
Young woman siting at cafe drinking coffee and working on laptop.

19. Watch For Price Changes

Costco has a 30-day price protection policy for online sales, so after making a purchase, check back during that timeframe to make sure the price hasn’t dropped. If the price is lower, contact customer service, provide the necessary information, and you’ll receive a credit for the difference in three to five business days.

See: 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

Side view of mother and son depositing check through smart phone in kitchen.
Side view of mother and son depositing check through smart phone in kitchen.

20. Take Advantage of Rebates

Some products in both Costco warehouses and online come with manufacturer rebates, allowing you to save even more money. To get your check, you’ll need to submit your documents within 30 days. Costco members can complete the rebate process online, but non-members must do so by mail.

More From GOBankingRates

Laura Woods contributed additional reporting.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Recommended Stories

  • These 8 Hair Rollers Might Make You Never Touch a Curling Iron Again

    For curls that stay all day.From Good Housekeeping

  • See Inside Olympian Nastia Liukin's Dallas Home — Plus, the One Surprising Thing You Won't Find

    The gold medal-winning gymnast is putting down roots after spending years traveling the world

  • There's a Sneaky Way to Shop at Costco Without Paying for a Membership

    It’s no secret: We love Costco. The warehouse wholesale retailer has it all, from unbeatable deals on food, furniture, beverages, Birkenstocks, and more, to dozens of products that are so popular, they have a cult following (their bagels are to die). But the drawback to Costco? The annual membership, which costs either $60 or $120 […]

  • Civil War: Trump attacks Republican strategist Rove, who fires back

    Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trump's first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances but short on vision. "He’s a pompous fool with bad advice and always has an agenda," Trump complained in a statement issued by his office in Palm Beach, Florida. Rove, the architect of Republican George W. Bush's presidential victories in 2000 and 2004, wrote in an opinion article in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that Trump's speech last Sunday to the Conservative Political Action Conference was wanting.

  • Myanmar coup: The young rebels risking their lives for the future

    Opponents of Myanmar's military coup face daily threats and violence, and yet defiance continues.

  • Why fears of a SPAC bubble may be overblown

    The SPAC surge continues unabated, with 10 new ones formed since Wednesday morning. And that's OK.Between the lines: There are growing concerns that retail investors are about to get rolled, with smart sponsors taking advantage of dumb money.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.To be sure, many of these deals will fail. SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) are pulling venture capital forward, and venture capital is inherently speculative.And regulators should watch closely for conflicts of interest, including if SPAC sponsors are having pre-IPO conversations with potential targets (which is not allowed).Reasons for (relative) calm: Unlike traditional venture capital or equities investing, though, SPACs have numerous guardrails.Some of them are structural. Redemption rights, IPO proceeds held in escrow via T-bills and the ability for unit-holders to rebuff a merger.There also is pricing pressure from the small number of institutional investors that have come to dominate the PIPE market. For example, it's not uncommon for a SPAC to win a bake-off by offering the highest price, only to renegotiate down after the letter of intent is signed. Not because the SPAC sponsor thinks it over-bid, but because the big PIPE players do."Target companies hate when this happens, but they're in an exclusivity period once they've signed the LOI, so their only option is to negotiate or wait a while and start the whole thing over," a SPAC banker explains.Normal market forces are also at work. For example, the SPAC buying Dyal Capital is now just trading at 4 cents above the offering price, reflecting concerns about if the deal can get done amidst the litigation. And, of course, there are short-sellers trumpeting their skepticism, like Muddy Waters yesterday unloading on SPAC'd XL Fleet.The bottom line: It does feel like there's a SPAC bubble. But, as investing bubbles go, SPACs may be among the most benign.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Senate breaks deadlock on Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid bill —but $15 minimum wage rejected

    Deal ends six-hour standstill over measures to help unemployed

  • U.S. imposes fresh export controls on Myanmar over military coup

    The United States on Thursday announced new export restrictions for Myanmar, and blocked the country's defense and home affairs ministries and other entities from some types of trade.The big picture: The new rules come in response to the escalating military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProtests erupted after the country's military leaders overthrew its democratically elected government on Feb. 1.Police and military officials have killed at least 54 people and "arbitrarily" detained over 1,700 during the anti-coup protests, according to the United Nations human rights commissioner."The junta is using existing draconian provisions of the Penal Code to crack down on freedom of expression," the UN special rapporteur said in a report Thursday. Details: The new rules include a more restrictive review of license applications for exports and reexports involving sensitive items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to any end user in Myanmar. Exports of items intended for military use are subjected to additional restrictions under the EAR, with applications reviewed "under a presumption of denial."The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is applying the measures "consistently with the policy applied to similar transactions involving the People’s Republic of China, Russia, and Venezuela."BIS has also added Myanmar's defense and home affairs ministries, the Myanmar Economic Corporation and the Myanmar Economic Holding Limited to the Entity List, which is used to limit export licensing for individuals or organizations "reasonably believed to be involved ... in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."What they're saying: "The United States remains fully committed to the people of Burma, and strongly condemns violence by the Burmese military against peaceful protesters," the Commerce Department said in a statement. "We will not allow the Burmese military to continue to benefit from access to items subject to the EAR. Commerce is reviewing potential additional measures as warranted by the military’s actions," the department added. "The U.S. government will continue to hold perpetrators of the coup responsible for their actions."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘I collided with the establishment’: Inside the Wallis and Edward TV interview that rocked the monarchy five decades before Meghan and Harry

    Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Oprah interview recalls the last time two royal exiles agreed to a televised sit down with the BBC in 1970

  • FBI: Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    Federico Klein, a former State Department aide who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI announced Thursday night. This is the first known instance of a Trump appointee facing prosecution in connection with the attack, Politico reports. An FBI Washington Field Office spokeswoman told Politico that Klein, 42, was taken into custody in Virginia, but did not release any information on the charges against him. Federal Election Commission records show Klein worked as a tech analyst for the 2016 Trump campaign, Politico says, and after the election he was hired at the State Department. A federal directory from last summer lists Klein as a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, making him a "Schedule C" political appointee, Politico reports. On Jan. 6, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Biden's victory. Klein's mother, Cecilia, told Politico on Thursday night that he told her he was in Washington, D.C., on the day of the riot, and "as far as I know, he was on the Mall." She is a retired economist and trade official, and told Politico because of their different views, she rarely spoke about Trump or politics with her son. "Fred's politics burn a little hot," she said. "But I've never known him to violate the law." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'Two top Cuomo aides leave amid sexual harassment, nursing home scandals

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Disney World guests with COVID rage spit and yell at resort staff trying to enforce safety guidelines, report says

    Employees of Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort told the Orlando Sentinel about the harassment workers face when trying to enforce mask-wearing.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."

  • The Wall Street Journal ridicules Trump in public feud after the paper questioned his usefulness to the Republican Party

    Wall Street Journal's editorial board suggests Trump needs therapy to get over his election failure, following a broadside from the former president.

  • Nicolas Cage just got married for the fifth time

    Nicolas Cage, 57, tied the knot with Riko Shibata, 26, in Las Vegas on February 16.

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.

  • A handful of QAnon followers flew all the way from California to DC in hopes of watching Trump's March 4 'inauguration'

    March 4 had become a highly anticipated date for followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, who believed it was the day Trump would return to power.

  • A teenage girl wearing 'Everything will be OK' T-shirt was shot in the head on Myanmar's bloodiest day of protests yet

    Nineteen-year-old Kyal Sin had proudly cast her first vote last year in the very elections Myanmar's military has tried to annul with its ongoing coup.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.