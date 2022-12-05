20 white elephant gift ideas under $25 that everyone at the party will want to steal

The best white elephant gifts for 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

As holiday shopping comes into full swing, it's time to brainstorm the best gift for every occasion. Whether you're hosting a white elephant party or were invited to one, this is your chance to find a fun gift to give. White elephant gifts are usually meant to be funny, maybe a little bit quirky, definitely memorable and hopefully inexpensive.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

That's actually a lot of boxes to check off for one gift, so we've done the work to find the best white elephant gifts under $25, under $20 and even under $15 for you. From dumbbell water bottles to a pun calendar, there's a gift that will cause a chuckle or inspire someone to steal it over and over again.

►The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

White elephant gifts under $15

White elephant gifts under $20

White elephant gifts under $25

White elephant gifts under $15

1. For wizarding lovers: Harry Potter playing cards

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Playing cards

Everyone will want to steal these Harry Potter playing cards that feature custom artwork of moments and characters from the Wizarding World. The luxuriously detailed embossing and gold foil accents are gorgeous, making the cards appear way more expensive than they really are!

$10 at Amazon

2. For bowlers: Mini bowling game set

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Mini bowling game set

This Mini Bowling Game Set makes a fun and exciting white elephant gift. For anyone who needs a simple stress-relieving game to keep on their desk they're going to love this set.

$12 at Amazon

3. For art lovers: Painting socks

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Socks

These Famous Painting Socks will put a fun finish to any outfit. They're great for daily or festive wear! Art lovers at the white elephant party will want to snag them.

$12 at Amazon

Story continues

4. For some light sarcasm: Demotivational Pens

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Demotivational pens

These hilarious Demotivational Pens are sarcastic and useful. The set comes with five pens and a whole lot of hilarious discouraging energy. It'll make the perfect white elephant gift that no one will forget.

$12 at Etsy

5. For board game lovers: Watch Ya' Mouth game

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Watch Ya Mouth game

This best-selling Watch Ya' Mouth Game will make a hilarious gift. Players wear cheek retractors, one at a time, and have to speak out phrases. It's a fun game to have on hand at any game night.

$13 at Amazon

6. For some dark humor: Misfortune cookies

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Misfortune cookies

Laugh with these Misfortune cookies that taste great but have sinister fortunes. In addition to the messages being dark, these cookies will also temporarily stain your teeth black!

From $14 at Uncommon Goods

7. For the kitchen: Wine opener

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Wine opener

This Beneno Wine Opener is durable and corrosion-resistant. The multifunctional wing corkscrew built-in bottle opener is designed for wine, beer and other bottles with caps or corks to meet all your needs. We love this opener for how multifunctional it.

$14 at Amazon

White elephant gifts under $20

8. For art lovers: Bob Ross mugs

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Bob Ross mugs

These Bob Ross mugs bring his work to life with a hot beverage. The intriguing mug has a picture of Bob Ross in front of a blank slate, but a beautiful painting appears as soon as you pour your favorite coffee or tea.

$16 at Uncommon Goods

9. For the Disney fan: Mickey Mouse mug warmer

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Mickey Mouse mug warmer

The House of Mouse fan in your life will love keeping their morning cup of tea or coffee warm on this adorable Disney mug warmer (Mickey Mouse mug included!). Minnie Mouse is also available and will look just as cute on desks.

$16 at QVC

10. For parties: Charcuterie board

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Charcuterie board

Everyone needs a Charcuterie Board in their household. This particular one is made for versatile use. The tray is water and odor-resistant, making it the perfect kitchen piece for food preparation and serving guests. We love this board for being sturdy and easy to clean.

$16 at Amazon

11. For music lovers: Record Coasters

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Record coasters

Music lovers will want to snatch these Record Coasters. They're cut from the center of actual vinyl records! A set comes with six assorted labels and a variety of music genres.

$18 at Uncommon Goods

12. For a slow morning: Sloth mug

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Sloth mug

Gift someone their favorite new mug. This Sloth Mug is for mornings and tea breaks at home or work. It holds 12 ounces of coffee, tea or any beverage of choice and is microwave and dishwasher-safe.

$18 at Amazon

13. For coffee lovers: A dark humor mug

Best white elephant gifts for 2022: A mug

There's a a hilarious surprise on this Have A Nice Day Mug! From the side, this coffee mug sends a cheerful message, but from the bottom it shows how you may actually feel. The writing is printed on ceramic materials so it won't rub off or disappear.

$18 at Amazon

14. For workout lovers: Dumbbell Water Bottle

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Dumbbell water bottle

This eye-catching Dumbbell Water Bottle will catch any fitness lover's eye at your white elephant party. It's leak-proof and has a large 2.2-liter capacity, so they won't have to constantly refill the water bottle and it becomes and instant workout accessory wherever they go.

$20 at Amazon

15. For laughter: Pun calendar

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Pun calendar

Gift someone punny day-to-day pages with this Pun Calendar. Each page has a punny drawing paired with heartfelt inspirations. The charming calendar has sweet and sassy twists on modern life, pop culture, relationships and motivation.

$20 at Etsy

White elephant gifts under $25

16. For a cozy night: A blanket with sleeves

Best white elephant gifts: A blanket with sleeves

Everyone will want to steal this cozy Wearable Blanket. Choose from an assortment of colors like purple, blue and pink. It's ultra-thermal so you can stay warm from head to toe while you are reading or watching TV on the couch.

$21 at Amazon

17. For spa lovers: Bath Bombs gift set

Fun white elephant gifts: Kids bath bombs

Take someone back to their childhood with this Bath Bombs Gift Set. People will want to steal the assortment of colorful bath bombs that will reveal an animal when it dissolves! It's fun for adults and kids.

$22 at Amazon

18. For relaxing: Oil diffuser

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Oil diffuser

The mist and light functions of this Essential Oil Diffuser work separately to provide a calm environment. People will want to steal such a serene gift that you can use as a nightlight or diffuser. It's an excellent device when reading, sleeping, working or doing yoga. We love this diffuser for its' simple design and even diffusing.

$23 at Amazon

19. For comfort: Tortilla blanket

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Tortilla blanket

This Tortilla Blanket will make you become a human burrito. It's non-fading, lint-free and ultra-soft. The funny blanket can be a wearable blanket, sofa blanket, bed blanket, travel blanket and picnic mat.

$25 at Amazon

20. For humor: Bad People Game

Best white elephant gifts for 2022: Bad People game

This Bad People Game has outrageous questions to ask your friends. Find out what your friends really think you and get know them better! It's an opportunity to share wild stories after each round.

$25 at Amazon

Back to top

2022 holiday gift shopping guide

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best white elephant gifts under $25, under $20 and under $15