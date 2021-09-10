20 years after 9/11, here are the biggest threats to the US today
It’s been 20 years since 9/11. Here’s what our domestic security correspondent says are the biggest threats to U.S. national security today.
It’s been 20 years since 9/11. Here’s what our domestic security correspondent says are the biggest threats to U.S. national security today.
Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.
The former and current White House press secretaries tangled in a war of words after Spicer was ousted from a Naval Academy board.
"Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
Many of the former president's previous recollections of the Sept. 11 terror attacks have been debunked.
The U.S. Navy defied China’s new maritime rules when a destroyer sailed through the South China Sea.
At an unusual North Korean parade showcasing military dogs and virus workers in orange hazmat suits, leader Kim Jong Un still stood out by looking thinner and more energetic than he has in years.
Critics say President Biden's moves to clean house at America's military service academies creates a precedent that politicizes a traditionally nonpartisan — if patronage-heavy — system.Driving the news: The White House's personnel office today sent letters to all six members of each of the three service academy visitors boards — overseeing West Point, Annapolis and the U.S. Air Force Academy — demanding they resign by 6pm or face termination.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market
ReutersThe Taliban interim government has given approval for around 200 people—of whom as many as 150 are American citizens—along with other foreign nationals to finally depart on a commercial Qatari flight to Doha on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The surprise clearance comes just two days after the ruling militant group named its interim government, made up of old-guard ethnic Pashtun men who have a proven history of violence and misogyny. The Qatari flight is the first of severa
If the governor "has a means of eliminating all rapists or all rape from the United States, then there'd be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said.
Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhat the hell is Joe Manchin doing?!On the latest episode of The New Abnormal, Max Rose, who served in Afghanistan and won a term in Congress as a Democrat representing a red district in Staten Island and Brooklyn, explains where Manchin is coming from. “There’s not another Democrat who could win that seat”—and without it Mitch McConnell is running the Senate, Rose says.Still, Rose warns host Molly Jong-Fast against people “confusing talking points with
"We have tools to combat the virus ... if we can come together as a country to use those tools," Biden said.
The late night host called it "the least surprising thing" he's ever heard about the former guy.
"He does look good!" gushed Rachel Campos-Duffy. "He looks better than our president!"
The minority leader's PAC is fundraising for five House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the January 6 insurrection, CNN reports.
Two journalists working for Afghanistan's Etilaatroz newspaper said they were covering protests in Kabul when the Taliban detained and beat them.
The Biden administration on Wednesday sent letters to 11 Trump-era appointees to military-academy advisory boards telling them to resign or be fired.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyNow that Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter, reduced to crashing the occasional Mar-a-Lago wedding and delivering color commentary on stunt boxing matches along with the occasional Fox News hit, there are a host of thirsty governors and senators competing for attention—all of them happy to kill their constituents if that’s what it takes to be the new face of the zombie Republican party.For a while, it looked like Florida’s Ron DeSantis,
Most of the weapons, while not obsolete, are not exactly cutting-edge.
A new Republican candidate for Illinois governor is entering the race with a nearly $11 million campaign fund.
The new leader will set the tone not just for the stability of the country, but for relations between the Taliban and Western powers