20 years after it closed, Mythos nightclub is back — for one night only in Charlotte

Keeping the party going like it’s the 1990s and early 2000s is such a vibe in Charlotte these days, and an upcoming Mythos nightclub reunion is right on brand.

AndyK Productions, led by Charlotte DJ/restaurateur Andy Kastanas, is hosting a series of throwback parties. The first one was the Park Elevator reunion, and next up is the Mythos reunion.

“These spots cut the path and fueled the growth of the entertainment culture of Charlotte today,” Kastanas said in a statement emailed to CharlotteFive.

And Kastanas should know: He opened Mythos in 1993 with partners Tom Tsilimos, Gus and George Georgoulias and George Stergiou. The club anchored the uptown nightlife scene at 6th and College streets.

Charlotte nightlife in 1993

Mythos recently made an appearance in CharlotteFive’s throwback to the 1990s and early 2000s nightlife story, with readers reminiscing about the house and trance music, cage dances, fog machines and more.

“Uptown closes at 5, as you know. So it’s exciting to have some more entertainment outside of the performing arts,” Tracy Tilley, corporate sales manager at the Holiday Inn across 6th Street, told The Charlotte Observer for a story that published Dec. 24, 1993, about Mythos’ opening.

“Ten skylights let in a radiant view pierced by skyscrapers. Hipsters in platform shoes collide in the unisex washroom. Glamorous people dressed in black groove to a dance beat so thick you can taste it.,” The Charlotte Observer’s Dennis Romero wrote at the time. “This is not some event out of ‘70s New York. This is Charlotte, today.”

Kastanas was also the house DJ from 1993 until the club closed in 2004, along with other local DJs including That Guy Smitty, Fotizo, Melodious Funk, Bob Shaffer, Tober and deejays from collectives Joy For Life and Strawberry NEK.

After the club closed, it was The Forum, then Phoenix Nightclub, and now is The Imperial/QC Social Lounge.

You know Kastanas thanks to his involvement in other Charlotte spots, including Park Elevator, Cosmos, Salamandra, and Soul Gastrolounge, among others.

How to celebrate the storied nightclub, for one night only in Charlotte:

Mythos nightclub reunion

When: Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.

Where: Blackbox Theater, 421 E. Sugar Creek Rd. in Charlotte, NC.

Who: Mythos deejays DJ Andy K, Poodle Lounge resident Bob Shaffer and Oracle resident Tober.

Tickets: Start at $20 and will go on sale on Jan. 24. Prices increase closer to the event, so buy soon.

