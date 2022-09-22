20 years as a fugitive adds year to man's sexual misconduct sentence

RICHMOND, Ind. — The 20 years a former Michigan pastor spent as a fugitive has cost him an additional year added to a sexual misconduct sentence.

Larry Albert Flake, 76, was recently sentenced to the year of incarceration after pleading guilty to failing to appear at his Aug. 28, 2001, trial on charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl. Flake, who was arrested Nov. 19, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama, reached a plea agreement on the failure to appear charge with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

After his extradition from Alabama, Flake has been serving a 25-year sentence in the New Castle Correctional Facility for his 2001 sexual misconduct with a minor conviction. His 10-year sentence was enhanced by 15 years because the jury that convicted him also found he was a habitual offender. Flake had previously been convicted of child molesting in 1980 and of sexual battery in 1989.

The Court of Appeals of Indiana affirmed the Aug. 29, 2001, conviction and Flake's sentence upon appeal.

After the verdict, an arrest warrant for Flake was issued. More than 20 years later, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Birmingham Office and the Birmingham Police Department apprehended Flake after Richmond Police Department's Investigative Services Division and the FBI's Indianapolis Office received a new lead and worked to find Flake.

Flake's conviction resulted from him having sex with a girl Nov. 1, 1999, in his Cadillac that was stopped in the Greenwood Apartments parking lot. At the time, Flake was pastor at Second Coming Missionary Baptist Church in Highland Park, Michigan.

Prior to his trial, Flake was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe his victim's mother to drop the charges. He did not appear for an initial hearing on felony charges of bribery and obstruction of justice related to that arrest. That case was dismissed following his 2021 apprehension.

