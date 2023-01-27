20 years after homicide, state police look for information into stabbing of Monessen man

State police in Belle Vernon are looking for information in the homicide of a Monessen man.

Robert Bristol, 24, was killed Jan. 26, 2003, after going to the Brownsville Hotel in Brownsville Borough, Fayette County, with friends.

A fight broke out between a group of people from Monessen and Republic, and Bristol was stabbed. He died from his injuries.

State police said the fight spilled outside into the parking lot, where someone else was shot in the back. The victim survived the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-223-5200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

