20 years later: 9/11 family remembers FDNY father
The daughter of FDNY Lt. Robert Wallace remembers 9/11 20 years ago as “the day that took everything away.” (Aug. xx)
The daughter of FDNY Lt. Robert Wallace remembers 9/11 20 years ago as “the day that took everything away.” (Aug. xx)
Open your ears to Missouri’s music landscape.
The Communist Party is also clamping down on "vulgar internet celebrities."
Nathan Sutherland pleaded guilty to sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse for impregnating the woman when he worked at Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix.
Like, super super short.
There aren't enough 🔥 emojis to go around for this couple!
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is Marvel's first movie with an Asian lead.
In “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s droolingly anticipated, eye-bogglingly vast adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 cult sci-fi novel, the characters fly around in airplanes that have three sets of wings, all of which flap very fast. The planes look like insects, and the film suggests that’s one way that a flying machine, in another planetary sphere, might […]
Austin Wallace, a TikToker from Ohio, has gotten his $100,000 job as a welder back after being rejected for a job by Logan Paul in a viral clip.
Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy is finally here and fans are already in a frenzy over one of the rapper’s songs that references Ayesha Curry.
Sidharth Shukla, the Indian actor and reality TV star, has died suddenly at the age of 40. Widespread reports from India state that Shukla suffered a heart attack. The BBC could not confirm cause but spoke to a doctor at a local hospital in Mumbai who confirmed the actor was dead upon being admitted to […]
"My little bundle of joy MONTERO. ”View Entire Post ›
Ready, set, tango! The list of Dancing With the Stars pros returning to compete in the ballroom has been revealed. See if your favorite is confirmed for another spin around the dance floor.
She looks amaaaazing.
"If David Lynch had been able to make his own film, it would have been brilliant."
Preheat your ovens because The Great British Bake Off shared a first look at season 12 on Sept. 3, with judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas back for more.
Hayley Mills, star of 'Pollyanna' and 'The Parent Trap,' is now 75 and has written a memoir about her life as a child actor under Walt Disney's watchful eye.
"I've been waiting a long time for this... 😏"
"We technically just got the keys, but I already feel so at home," the HGTV star says in an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's new episode of Christina on the Coast
Regé-Jean Page held hands with Emily Brown walking into the awards show, during which the actor won the Standout Performance of the Year Award for his breakout role in Bridgerton
An Ole Miss softball assistant coach is accused of having affair with a student-athlete, reportedly sparking a Title IX investigation.