20 years after Megan McDonald's death, new leads bringing picture into focus

Megan McDonald would be 40 today. But Megan McDonald never saw 21.

Her murder 20 years ago, on March 14, 2003, is one of Orange County's hottest cold cases, one that State Police haven't let get cold, despite the years.

Every 73 seconds, McDonald's brilliant smile beams from an electronic billboard along Route 17, with a call for answers.

Every March, State Police investigators say they're inching closer to solving the murder of the vivacious 20-year-old whose lifeless body was found off rural Bowser Road in Wallkill on March 15, 2003. They've pored over more than 700 pieces of evidence to piece together her final days, hours, minutes — and the whereabouts of the man they are convinced is responsible for her death.

The FBI worked up a profile of the prime suspect, a classic narcissist who craves control and attention, a man who suffered a blow to his psyche when Megan rejected him and lashed out with blows of his own, bludgeoning the 100-pound woman from behind as she sat in her car.

Every year, The Times Herald-Record publishes an update in the case. Last year's update led to more tips, and to calls from all over, offering more sensitive DNA-testing tools, a way to track the prime suspect's digital footprint through the use of new technology, all these years later.

Megan McDonald, 20, was beaten and left in a muddy field off Bowser Road in the Town of Wallkill early on March 14, 2003. Her body was found March 15, 2003. Her car was found a few days later outside an apartment complex a few miles away. State Police have never stopped looking for her killer and, after a fresh round of interviews with associates of their prime suspect, are confident an arrest could come soon.

What is the latest in the Megan McDonald case?

The case has never stayed cold for long, least of all this year.

State Police Investigator Michael Corletta said McDonald's 40th birthday last May prompted a fresh round of interviews, including with close associates of the suspect from around the time of the murder who are still in New York.

They revealed key pieces of information about the suspect's whereabouts on the night of the murder, filling in the timeline.

Interviews were conducted by members of the State Police, the NYPD and the FBI in New York, Florida and elsewhere. Several interviews shed light on a specific detail in one particular piece of evidence, and helped the puzzle fall into place, said State Police Lt. Brad Natalizio, who has been working the case for five of its 20 years.

While the suspect once had a tight grip on his circle of friends, that is no longer the case, Natalizio has said. They no longer fear the consequences of sharing what they know.

What is an arrest taking so long in Megan McDonald case?

Twenty years is a long time for her family to wait, but Natalizio said the arrest and conviction will be worth the time it took.

"We're going to wait until it's the best case that we can possibly have," he said. "When more information comes in, we're going to keep keep digging and keep going with it.

"One of the issues with colder cases is that, time does hurt in a sense," he added. "Sometimes memories fade and sometimes key individuals may pass away. However, I'm not concerned about that with this case. I feel that everything that's come our way has been a blessing. And it's been for the right reason."

Corletta said the investigation has been a team effort, coordinated with the Orange County District Attorney's office, the City of Middletown Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The NYPD Detective Endowment Association and FBI are each offering $10,000 rewards leading to the arrest of the suspect. McDonald's father, Dennis, was a retired NYPD homicide detective who died the year before his daughter.

Added Corletta: "Unfortunately, sometimes these things take a little bit longer, but we're working hard to keep pushing in the right direction."

Anyone with information on the 2003 murder of Megan McDonald can contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5370. crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

