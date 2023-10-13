20 years since Felipe Santos disappearance, Immokalee worker last seen with ex-CCSO deputy

Twenty years ago, on Oct. 14, 2003, Felipe Santos was in a traffic crash on Immokalee Road in Naples, Florida. Then Collier County sheriff's deputy Steven Calkins responded. Santos, 23, was driving illegally. His brothers saw Calkins put Santos in his patrol car.

There has never been another verified sighting of Santos, who was a new father, an Immokalee farmworker and concrete worker and an immigrant from Mexico.

The mystery of Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams, who disappeared in January 2004 after Calkins pulled him over along the same Naples road, was the subject of The Last Ride, an 8-episode podcast released this year from the Naples Daily News/The News-Press and WGCU Public Media, distributed by NPR.

The Last Ride investigates the disappearances and examines systemic problems in policing and media and illuminates the deep wounds that are left when no one is held accountable. It is available wherever you get your podcasts.

Calkins has never been arrested or charged in relation to either disappearance and denies wrongdoing.

Listen to the podcast: The Last Ride, Episode 2: The disappearance of Felipe Santos

The second episode digs into unanswered questions about Santos' disappearance. His family was alarmed, especially since Santos had very good reasons to stay in the United States, where he lived his family. His family described him as a calm, hardworking and dedicated father with the goal of escaping poverty. He and his partner had just had a baby girl. How did the Collier County sheriff’s office react when they learned one of their own was the last person to be seen with Santos?

After the podcast was released, dozens of listeners responded with questions and potential tips but no new information that could resolve the case materialized. The Collier County Sheriff's office received a lead with the renewed media attention, but nothing bore out.

"CCSO continues to follow-up on all credible tips and information we receive from the public. Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams are entered into NamUs and missing persons databases, which are used for comparison of any recovered individuals. Periodic checks of various databases for Williams and Santos are conducted," wrote Karie Partington, a sheriff's office spokeswoman, in an email.

In response to a question as to whether the agency was continuing to investigate Calkins, she wrote: "The sheriff's office continues to investigate all aspects regarding the disappearance of Terrance Williams and Felipe Santos."

Calkins was fired in 2004 after the sheriff's office found the deputy lied and his stories changed when questioned in relation to Williams' disappearance.

He and his family moved to Iowa several years ago.

Anyone with potential information about the cases, the men who disappeared or Calkins should contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers or the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Public records from Collier sheriff Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams disappearances

