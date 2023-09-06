20 years at TrekNorth: Students return for 2023-2024 school year

Sep. 5—BEMIDJI — What started as a small charter school serving students in grades 9-12 in 2003 has since evolved into a safe haven for more than 250 sixth through 12th-graders who attended the first day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year at

TrekNorth

Junior and Senior High School on Tuesday — marking the school's 20th anniversary.

As is typical on the first day of school, students eager to hit the books once again milled about the school, sat in the commons area as they awaited the bell and caught up with friends and teachers as they entered the doors.

TrekNorth senior Cameron Dalton was busy chatting with a fellow classmate before the clock hit 8 a.m. Dalton has attended TrekNorth since sixth grade and is looking forward to the day he can claim his diploma at graduation.

Admittedly, Dalton has considered TrekNorth a great fit for him.

"I really wanted to go to TrekNorth because I can't handle big schools very well, so I needed that extra help," Dalton said. "TrekNorth has really helped me out."

On the frontline welcoming students from their drop-offs, the school's Executive Director Erica Harmsen has been at TrekNorth since its opening in 2003. Originally housed in the Simonson's strip mall, the school served 160 students that year.

"The floor plan was wide open and we were exclusively project-based and Advanced Placement-focused," Harmsen recalled. "We quickly learned that we needed to change our programming a little bit, so we developed more structured classrooms."

Maintaining its focus on college preparation — which continues to this day — TrekNorth added additional pillars dedicated to outdoor education and in 2005, offered more service learning opportunities as part of its mission.

In 2006, TrekNorth would open to students in grades seven and eight, then expand to sixth grade once the school hit its 10-year mark in 2013.

That same year, the school moved into its current location at 2400 Pine Ridge Ave. NW, offering additional classrooms and green space to serve the school's purpose.

As TrekNorth prepares for each school year, Harmsen hopes to emphasize the importance of outdoor education, service learning and college preparation to families during new student orientation.

In a tall order, Harmsen noted that students will embark on trips to various camps throughout the country this year. One group will hike in the Porcupine Mountains in Michigan while others will complete service learning in Chicago — a trip that's been ongoing since 2005.

Other trips will land students in south Texas, West Virginia, the Boundary Waters and several other locations during winter camping trips.

"We've been going to West Virginia for many, many years. We learn about mountaintop removal and life in the hollers," Harmsen added. "We really want families to know that (outdoor education) is a big part of what we value here."

Moving into the future, plans to maintain small class sizes will be paramount for TrekNorth. The school averages between 250 and 255 students each year.

"TrekNorth can never get any bigger than it is right now simply because we are committed to small class sizes," Harmsen said.

Looking forward to other staples that make TrekNorth what it is — including Dilly Bar Day which takes place the first Friday of each school year — Harmsen is most excited for all students to experience what the school has to offer.

"I'm really excited seeing the bus arrive, seeing all the kids," Harmsen left off, "and I'm also really excited about the trips. That's a really special part of TrekNorth."