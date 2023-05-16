20 years after triple homicide at SC bank, police haven’t given up on solving the case

Sylvua Holtzclaw was a teller at Blue Ridge Savings Bank in Greer.

Eb Barnes was a physics professor at the University of South Carolina Upstate. His wife Maggie Barnes worked for the National Beta Club in Spartanburg.

All three were shot to death with a 40-caliber Glock in the bank 20 years ago May 16.

The case has never been solved. There was a time or two law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies thought they were close.

But they weren’t. They’ve received hundreds of leads and calls, but have had no real suspects, except one man who killed himself in a traffic stop in Georgia. Investigators could never find any evidence he had been in Greer after he stole a rental car in Columbia.

On Tuesday, Greer Police renewed their pledge to see the case through. It is not closed and never has been. Many of the officers who were there that day are still on the force. Still digging.

Greer Police Chief Matt Hamby, one of those first detectives, said in a video released to the news media Monday afternoon that it would be a highlight of his career to find out who killed Sylvia, Eb and Maggie, who were beloved in their communities.

The SC victims

Sylvia had lived in Greer all her life. She married her high school sweetheart, divorced when their sons were young, and before the bank, worked at Winn-Dixie warehouse.

She was a regular at Greer First Baptist Church and in the stands when her boys played sports.

With some friends, she started a Christmas gift collection to provide for children who would not have presents otherwise.

Since her death, that event has grown into the Syl Syl Toy Drive, which last year provided gifts for 100 children.

Eb was nearing retirement. The Barnses were college sweethearts and were married in the Presbyterian church where Maggie’s father was pastor. Eb was known for being one of those approachable professors who liked a good joke.

They had been married 38 years when they died.

May 16, 2003

Sylvia’s son David had come home from his job at Florida State University to go with his mother and brother Kevin to tour the BMW plant, something their mother had always wanted to do.

Story continues

Sylvia was supposed to get off from work at lunchtime, but her co-worker called in sick.

David took her some lunch from Arby’s. The next thing he heard about his mother was a phone call from a friend.

“I don’t know how to tell you this. There’s been a robbery and your mother is dead,” the friend said.

The Barneses were at the bank to put money into their IRA account.

The call to police came in at 1:28 p.m. when an alert was tripped from the cash drawer.

Officers arrived minutes later and found the victims dead in a utility room.

They had little physical evidence. No sign of a struggle. None of the small amount of money the killer got away with was marked.

Investigators were able to get surveillance video from cameras at two gas stations.

A red car can be seen traveling the road in front of the bank. The Barneses’ truck followed.