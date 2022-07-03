20 youths involved in fight at Paso Robles park; 1 injured, 1 arrested

A fight Friday night involving as many as 20 youths in Paso Robles’ Downtown City Park resulted in a 12-year-old with a broken jaw and 14-year-old in custody, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. Friday night and arrived at the park to find approximately 20 juveniles fleeing the scene, according to the news release.

The 12-year-old claimed to have received his injury from two punches to the face, according to the release.

The Police Department located anda arrested the apparent suspect, who was booked at the Juvenile Services Center in San Luis Obispo on suspicion of felony battery.

The names of those involved were not released because of their age.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.