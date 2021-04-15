With 200,000 in 1 day, India skyrockets past 14M virus cases

  • A police officer tries to control a crowd waiting to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. India's worst-hit and richest state Maharashtra will impose stricter restrictions for 15 days on Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections that is threatening to overcome hospitals. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
  • A stray dogs rests at a deserted Marine Drive following restrictions in Mumbai, India, Wednesday April 14, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
  • Security personnel guard near Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, Wednesday April 14, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
  • Muslims offer prayers and break fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 situation only a handful of people turned up. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • A security person patrols at the Marine Drive in Mumbai, India, Wednesday April 14, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
  • Deserted road outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train Terminus after restrictions were imposed in Mumbai, India, Wednesday April 14, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
1 / 6

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India

A police officer tries to control a crowd waiting to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. India's worst-hit and richest state Maharashtra will impose stricter restrictions for 15 days on Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections that is threatening to overcome hospitals. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ASHOK SHARMA
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, skyrocketing past 14 million overall as an intensifying outbreak puts a grim weight on its fragile health care system.

In the capital, New Delhi, more than a dozen hotels and wedding banquet halls were ordered to be converted into COVID-19 centers attached to hospitals.

“The surge is alarming,” said S.K. Sarin, a government health expert in New Delhi.

The bustle of India's biggest city and financial capital, Mumbai, ebbed under lockdown-like curbs to curb the spread of the virus. The action imposed by worst-hit Maharashtra state Wednesday night closed most industries, businesses and public places and limits the movement of people for 15 days, but didn’t stop train and air services.

In recent days, migrant workers hauling backpacks have swarmed overcrowded trains leaving Mumbai, an exodus among panic-stricken day laborers.

In addition to the 200,739 new cases of infection, the Health Ministry also reported 1,038 fatalities from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking deaths to 173,123 since the pandemic started last year.

India's total cases are second behind the United States and its deaths are fourth behind the U.S., Brazil and Mexico. The actual numbers may be much higher with limited testing among India's nearly 1.4 billion people.

Shahid Jamil, a virologist, said the recent local and state elections with massive political rallies and a major Hindu festival with hundreds of thousands of devotees bathing in the Ganges river in the northern city of Haridwar were super-spreader events.

India is ramping up its vaccination drive. The Health Ministry said the total vaccinations crossed 114 million with more than 3 million doses administered on Wednesday.

Hospitals in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and several others state were overwhelmed with patients with several hospitals reporting shortage of oxygen cylinders.

Cremation and burial grounds in the worst-hit area also were finding it difficult to cope with the increasing number of bodies arriving for last rites, Indian media reports said.

Imran Sheikh, a resident of the western city of Pune, said hospital authorities asked him to arrange for an oxygen gas cylinder for his relative undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

New Delhi and dozens of other cities and towns imposed night curfews as they battled an infection rate that almost doubled within 11 days.

When infections began plummeting in India in September, many concluded the worst had passed. Masks and social distancing were abandoned. When cases began rising again in February, authorities were left scrambling.

Recommended Stories

  • Photos show Ramadan festivities around the world as Muslims mark second pandemic-struck holiday

    COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing pandemic have once again tempered many of the usual customs and traditions.

  • Make coronavirus vaccines patent-free, former world leaders urge Biden

    Over 100 Nobel laureates and 70 former world leaders urged US President Joe Biden to allow new vaccine technologies to be widely shared.

  • France reports 5,952 people in intensive care units for Covid-19

    PARIS (Reuters) -The number of people in France's intensive care units with COVID-19 rose by 36 to a new 2021 high of 5,952, reflecting increased pressure on hospitals, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. France also reported 324 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared with 385 on Monday, along with 39,113 new cases, taking the total to 5.1 million. France is hoping that a ramp-up of its vaccination campaign, combined with the one-month lockdown in place since the end of March, will help it regain control over the latest outbreak, fuelled by variants of the novel coronavirus.

  • A hot housing market means buyers are making offers with risky waivers. What to know before trying this strategy

    Real-estate agents report that a majority of home buyers are opting to waive one or more contingencies.

  • Procter & Gamble raises dividend by 10%

    Procter & Gamble Co. said late Tuesday its board has declared a 10% increase in the consumer products giant's quarterly dividend. The dividend of 86.98 cents a share will be payable on May 17 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23. Shares of Procter & Gamble rose 0.1% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 1.3%.

  • Ranveer Singh and S. Shankar Team For ‘Anniyan’ Bollywood Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker S. Shankar are teaming for a Hindi-language remake of 2005 Tamil-language blockbuster “Anniyan.” Shankar is known for his big-budget extravaganzas including “Sivaji” (2007), “Enthiran” (2010) and its sequel “2.0” (2018), all starring superstar Rajinikanth, and “Indian” (1996), starring actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan. The “Anniyan” remake “will be mounted on a […]

  • Eva Longoria Shows Off The Results Of Her Mini Trampoline Workouts In New Swimsuit Pic

    She bounced her way to toned legs!

  • Report: Warriors’ James Wiseman to undergo knee surgery this week

    Wiseman reportedly suffered a torn right meniscus on Saturday after landing awkwardly on his knee versus the Rockets.

  • Months after hack, US poised to announce sanctions on Russia

    The Biden administration is preparing to announce sanctions in response to a massive Russian hacking campaign that breached vital federal agencies, as well as for election interference, a senior administration official said. In that intrusion, Russian hackers are believed to have infected widely used software with malicious code, enabling them to access the networks of at least nine agencies in what U.S. officials believe was an intelligence gathering operation aimed at mining government secrets.

  • Governor Gavin Newsom urges reopening of California schools

    The California governor said schools could reimagine the calendar by extending the length of the school day or year.

  • Procter & Gamble Raised Its Dividend. What It Means for the Stock.

    Procter & Gamble stock is edging higher on Wednesday, on news that the consumer-products giant raised its dividend. After the bell Tuesday, Procter & Gamble (ticker: PG) announced it was boosting the quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.8698 a share, up from $0.7907, payable on May 17 to shareholders on record as of April 23. P&G has raised its dividend for 65 straight years, and has paid a dividend for the past 131 consecutive years.

  • U.S.'s John Kerry in China for talks ahead of climate summit

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in talks in China on Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden’s climate summit of world leaders. China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said the discussions in Shanghai running through Saturday aim to boost cooperation on climate change and exchange views on the U.N. Climate Change Conference known as COP 26 to be held in Scotland in November. A brief statement from the ministry said Kerry would be meeting with China’s top climate negotiator, fellow veteran diplomat Xie Zhenhua.

  • Dua Lipa Wore a High-Fashion Take on the Viral TikTok Robe

    Is she channeling a murderous widow or Morticia Addams?

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Michigan HHS Director Reportedly Vacationed Out-of-State as COVID Cases Surged

    Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel went on a vacation to Alabama last week as Michigan’s COVID cases soared and officials urged residents to stay home, according to a new report. Hertel reportedly traveled to Gulf Shores, Ala. with her immediate family “but was regularly updated on Michigan’s growing COVID-19 case numbers and was available to issue any new public health orders, if necessary,” according to MIRS News. She later defended the trip, according to the outlet, saying she had followed federal and state guidance on mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The health official said her family wore masks, stayed in their own condo unit and remained at least six feet from others while at the beach. The family drove 18 hours to their vacation spot without making any stops, visiting only drive-thru eateries for meals, and each family member was tested upon their return, she said. Asked why travel is more acceptable now, while COVID numbers in the state are surging, Hertel said, “We know now the things that work in lessening the risk of acquiring COVID-19.” “Wearing masks. Social distancing. Washing hands. Vaccinating. Staying away from large gatherings. Continuing to do those things have kept us safe,” she said, according to MIRS. Hertel added that she was “working the whole time” and that the trip “wasn’t much of a break for me.” The report comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, asked Michiganders not to travel for spring break and Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail cautioned that “delaying travel is the safest course of action.” National Review has reached out to Hertel for comment. Earlier this week reports revealed that Tricia Foster, Michigan’s Chief Operating Officer who is tasked with overseeing the state’s vaccine rollout, also traveled out-of-state to spring break in Siesta Key, Fla. During a MIRS podcast interview, Whitmer responded to news of Foster’s vacation by saying, “We all need to show one another a little bit of grace. We’re all eager to get out.” Meanwhile, as COVID cases in the state have surged, the governor asked schools to voluntarily switch to remote learning after spring break. She also unsuccessfully lobbied the Biden administration for more vaccines to be sent to the state amid the increase in cases. Whitmer’s press secretary, Bobby Leddy, told Newsweek that a Breitbart report about Foster’s travel amounted to “a partisan attack from a garbage white nationalist website.” He noted that Foster “is fully recovered from COVID and fully vaccinated” and cited guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically. The Michigan GOP blasted Whitmer and her staff over the reports on Wednesday. “The sheer brazenness of Gov. Whitmer and her staff is truly something else,” Ted Goodman, communications director of the Michigan Republican Party, said in a statement. “The fact that Whitmer and her top staff think it’s appropriate to travel out of state on vacation as Michigan faces the worst COVID numbers of any state in the country just reveals the arrogance and condescending nature of this administration. Whitmer’s position on the draconian lockdown orders is simple—rules for thee, but not for me.” National Review has reached out to Whitmer’s office for comment.

  • Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'

    "What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said instead.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • Daunte Wright shooting: Kim Potter’s mugshot released as ex-police officer faces manslaughter charges

    Kim Potter, the white police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop on Sunday has been charged with manslaughter. A GoFundMe campaign for a memorial fund for Mr Wright has raised over half a million dollars towards covering funeral and providing support for his family. Minneapolis faced its third night of civil unrest on Tuesday after the killing, which occurred in the suburb of Brooklyn Center.Tensions are already high amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last May.