There are 200,000-300,000 Russians in occupied Ukraine, drive them out is tough battle – US top general

General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes that Ukraine is slowly and gradually moving towards its goal of liberating Russian-occupied territories, but it will be hard to drive out the Russian forces.

Source: Milley at the press conference following the results of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Germany, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Milley thinks Russia "has made one of the greatest strategic errors Russia has ever made – they’ve invaded a country that’s been free and independent, and that country is not going to quit until they too are free and independent once again".

He expressed a belief that Ukrainians will continue fighting against the Russian forces which suffered massive losses in Ukraine but the quantity of the Russian troops in the occupied territories is large, even though some of them were mobilised last year and were not properly prepared.

"To drive out 200,000-300,000 Russians will be a tough battle for the Ukrainian forces. They have liberated over 54% of the territory but there is still a lot of work ahead. It is a tough, challenging battle, and Ukraine is slowly and gradually moving towards its goal determined by its President and supported by the international partners," Milley summed up.

Earlier, a top US military official claimed that Ukraine has approximately a month and a half left for active combat until the autumn weather causes unfavourable conditions.

Meanwhile, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, stated that the Ukrainian counteroffensive will continue after the weather worsens, even if it will be harder to fight.

