$200,000 bail set for man charged with murder at Taylor County mental health facility

MEDFORD − A Taylor County judge set a $200,000 cash bail Thursday for a 37-year-old Medford man charged with killing a patient at Almost Home Again, a mental health facility in the town of Aurora.

Cory C. Carlson who had spent the past two weeks at Winnebago Mental Health Institute, had a hearing Thursday for charges of first-degree intentional homicide and strangulation for the Jan. 14 death of Joseph B. Bonney, 61. Taylor County Circuit Judge Ann Knox-Bauer ordered Carlson to have no contact with Bonney's family. She scheduled his next appearance for Feb. 28.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:50 p.m. Jan. 15, an employee at Almost Home Again, N3531 Elder Drive in Aurora, went into the room Carlson and Bonney shared and asked the two men if they wanted to go to a group therapy meeting. Carlson went to the meeting, but Bonney stayed in the room to take a nap on his bed.

Carlson returned to his room after the meeting, which ended at 1:18 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., Carlson asked for a vacuum to clean his room. About 15 minutes later, Carlson went to the staff in the office area and asked them to check on Bonney. Carlson said Bonney "doesn't look so good."

The staff went into the room and found Bonney unconscious, according to the complaint. They tried to do CPR, but he died. They found a piece of candy on his lips and another piece of the same candy in his hand.

The staff called 911 and moved the residents out of the building where Bonney was lying and into another building, according to the complaint. Officials looking at Bonnie felt that someone may have placed the candy on Bonney to make it look like he had choked. They found some blood on Bonney's sheets and bruising around his neck, according to the complaint.

While officers were still investigating in the room Bonney and Carlson shared, Carlson got into a fight with another man that staff had to break up. Carlson said the other man called him a foul name. When a staff member said she did not believe the man had called Carlson the name, he said it may have been the voices in his head.

Carlson told officers that Bonney had fallen asleep on his back with a piece of candy in his mouth. He also said Bonney may have choked himself because he didn't think he was going to get out of the facility, according to the complaint.

A detective talked to Carlson on Jan. 15 and asked him if he possibly had anything to do with Bonney's death. Carlson said no, but then said possibly, according to the complaint. He said he couldn't remember details about it. Carlson said he was hearing voices. He said he couldn't believe he listened to them, but he did. He said they were telling him to do stupid things, but he didn't remember what he actually did, according to the complaint. He said then he realized he actually did "that (expletive)."

The detective asked Carlson what it was he did, but Carlson said he couldn't remember.

The Medford Police Department had previously done a welfare check on Carlson Oct. 13. At the time, Carlson was sweating, rocking back and forth and saying "I'll murder, I'll kill." Officers placed Carlson in an emergency mental health detention following that incident, according to the complaint.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Man charged with murder at Taylor County mental health facility