200,000 civilians remain trapped in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol as the Russian cease-fire fails for a second time

Bethany Dawson
·1 min read
Ukrainian military track burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of a reported Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Ukrainian military truck burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of a reported Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine.AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

  • A cease-fire in Mariupol, southern Ukraine, was agreed on Sunday morning.

  • The cease-fire ultimately failed due to continued Russian shelling.

  • It is the second time an agreed-upon cease-fire has failed in two days.

A second cease-fire announced by Mariupol City Council to allow civilians to escape through a designated safe route out of the city fell apart when Russian troops began "heavy shelling."

"The evacuation convoy with the local population could not leave Mariupol today: the Russians began regrouping their forces and heavy shelling of the city. It is extremely dangerous to take people out in such conditions," a statement on the Telegram channel read.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, aiding the proposed evacuation from Mariupol in southern Ukraine, also tweeted to announce that the cease-fire had failed.

They said that 200,000 people were to be rescued from the besieged city.

The BBC reports that the city is now on day five with no water, no power, no sanitation, with food and drinking water supplies fast depleting.

This is the second time in two days that a cease-fire was promised by the Russians but ultimately failed.

