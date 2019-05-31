$200,000 Jeep Gladiator-based MAXIMUS is unveiled, with only 24 to be built

Hennessey Performance is accepting orders for the MAXIMUS 1000, a Jeep Gladiator variant costing $200,000 with only 24 built.

The muscle-car tuning business Hennessey Performance set out to create the ultimate Jeep Gladiator for power-crazed pickup fans, and it looks like the company achieved just that.

This week, the Texas-based firm announced that it's officially accepting orders for the 2020 Hennessey MAXIMUS 1000, a Jeep pickup variant that's named after the central character in the 2000 movie "Gladiator."

The customization company spells the name of the beefed-up 4x4 in all caps, so perhaps you're supposed to shout when you say it.

Production will begin in July and Hennessey is building just 24 of the $200,000 Jeep.

At the heart of the mega truck is a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 motor, upgraded with Hennessey's proprietary setup to discharge 1,000 horsepower and 933 pound-feet of torque.

Manual transmission fans are out of luck as the mega truck wields an eight-speed automatic transmission and the original 4-wheel drive system.

The tuning company gave the MAXIMUS a rugged design, LED auxiliary lights and a 20-inch wheel design wrapped in BFGoodrich off-road tires.

Hennessey adjusted the suspension as well, adding a six-inch lift that supports the custom wheels.

While the company hasn't provided photos of the interior yet, Hennessey says the cabin has custom leather upholstery with "Hennessey" and MAXIMUS embroidery.

“We wanted to create the ultimate Jeep Gladiator,” says company founder John Hennessey in a press release. The company hasn't revealed how fast the Maximus is, however, the founder called the vehicle, "badassery on 4-wheels."

