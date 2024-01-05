$200,000 Powerball with Power Play prize sold at Hugo's in Grafton

Jan. 4—GRAND FORKS — A $200,000 Powerball with Power Play prize from the Dec. 30 draw was sold at Hugo's in Grafton.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, is from Fordville, according to a press release from the attorney general's office. They plan to save for retirement and spend some of the money on fun times with their grandchildren. The prize would've been $50,000, but since the player also bought the Power Play option, its worth quadrupled to $200,000. Hugo's #10, located at 155 E. 12th St., will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Fordville winner is one of three North Dakota residents who claimed significant lottery prizes in late December.

A $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize was claimed by Earl Heinert, from Bismarck, on Dec. 22.

"Earl and his wife knew his prize was $600 or more but were stunned when they found out it was $22,000," the release said.

The ticket was sold at Family Fare Supermarket #3126, located at 835 S. Washington St. in Bismarck. The supermarket will receive a $500 bonus.

Another $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize was claimed by an anonymous Fargo resident on Dec. 24. The ticket was sold at Cash Wise Foods #3012, located at 1401 S. 33rd St. in Fargo. The store will receive a $500 bonus.

Lance Gaebe, director of the North Dakota Lottery, said the agency was extremely excited for the winners.

"What a great way for North Dakota Lottery players to ring in the New Year with some really big wins!" the release said.