200 baby names that start with ‘U’
If you’re looking to give your baby an unusual but cool name, note the power of baby names that start with “U.”
“The letter ‘U’ is the single least common initial in American baby names today by far,” Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com. “Even so, ‘U’ names have been trending upward —at least, some ‘U’ names.”
Why? Wattenberg says it’s about the pronunciation.
“Parents are drawn to the long ‘U’ ‘oo’ sound more than the short ‘U’ ‘uh’ sound,” says Wattenberg. “To hear the difference, try saying Luke vs. luck. The long ‘U’ has brought the biblical names Uriah and Uriel to new popularity heights, and the classical name Ulysses is showing new life as well.”
Observe the power of “U” names, which belong to politicians, Hollywood stars and athletes: former U.S. president Ulysses S. Grant, actors Uma Thurman and Uzo Aduba, musician Usher Raymond and Olympian sprinter Usain Bolt.
Let’s hear it for Utah, Umbro and Urbana!
From Ulmer to Una and Urica, baby names that begin with the letter “U” are here to stay. Here are 200 baby names that start with “U” to consider for your little one.
Ulysses
Usman
Udai
Upton
Umberto
Uri
Usman
Usain
Urban
Urbaine
Ulrich
Uilliam
Usko
Uriah
Uriel
Uche
Ulick
Ulmer
Uday
Ubaldo
Ugo
Udell
Utah
Usher
Udo
Umar
Udom
Uno
Urabi
Umed
Ulan
Uziah
Unai
Ubba
Usti
Umut
Upwood
Ubadah
Umbro
Updike
Uros
Uthman
Umaid
Ulster
Ultan
Uchit
Udadhi
Union
Umid
Utesh
Ugam
Usaf
Ujit
Udant
Udolf
Usoro
Udale
Ulf
Uddam
Ungus
Uncas
Upchurch
Uddhav
Ulbricht
Uppi
Unmani
Unwin
Ursus
Uttam
Uther
Umee
Ujendra
Upen
Udyan
Upmanyu
Ulvi
Urs
Urtzi
Udeep
Uzoma
Urizen
Uraz
Usiel
Usama
Usayd
Uzias
Uzay
Uciel
Udonis
Utsav
Urek
Utcha
Uwais
Unas
Umair
Uzmi
Utbah
Uffa
Ulfin
Uggi
Una
Urbana
Ulla
Ulani
Unique
Uliana
Ursula
Uma
Usha
Unity
Ulissa
Ushi
Ulyana
Unice
Umber
Umi
Unati
Uzma
Ulrica
Ursa
Uva
Utopia
Uriella
Ute
Udy
Umiko
Ushma
Ultima
Unnati
Universe
Umbrielle
Umay
Ubon
Ulanda
Ubalda
Udora
Umbra
Uzo
Udaya
Ujala
Umarani
Uyen
Upala
Unmesha
Ulasa
Udella
Udelle
Urika
Udile
Ugetta
Unita
Ulrika
Undene
Umeko
Umali
Ubah
Ursley
Udva
Unite
Upala
Uzra
Urith
Uriyana
Ulyciana
Uranja
Uravi
Uswa
Urica
Urbi
Ulka
Utyna
Unn
Unega
Ubika
Umaiza
Uttara
Ulee
Ursy
Urata
Ula
Ursuline
Ulva
Ushmi
Umangi
Udita
Udela
Urmika
Uttara
Udayati
Upantika
Ushanthy
Ushika
Usitha
Udhaya
Umaya
Ulta
Uxue
Ushangi
Uvani
Uta
This article was originally published on TODAY.com