If you’re looking to give your baby an unusual but cool name, note the power of baby names that start with “U.”

“The letter ‘U’ is the single least common initial in American baby names today by far,” Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com. “Even so, ‘U’ names have been trending upward —at least, some ‘U’ names.”

Why? Wattenberg says it’s about the pronunciation.

“Parents are drawn to the long ‘U’ ‘oo’ sound more than the short ‘U’ ‘uh’ sound,” says Wattenberg. “To hear the difference, try saying Luke vs. luck. The long ‘U’ has brought the biblical names Uriah and Uriel to new popularity heights, and the classical name Ulysses is showing new life as well.”

Observe the power of “U” names, which belong to politicians, Hollywood stars and athletes: former U.S. president Ulysses S. Grant, actors Uma Thurman and Uzo Aduba, musician Usher Raymond and Olympian sprinter Usain Bolt.

Let’s hear it for Utah, Umbro and Urbana!

200 Baby Names That Start With "U"

From Ulmer to Una and Urica, baby names that begin with the letter “U” are here to stay. Here are 200 baby names that start with “U” to consider for your little one.

Ulysses

Usman

Udai

Upton

Umberto

Uri

Usain

Urban

Urbaine

Ulrich

Uilliam

Usko

Uriah

Uriel

Uche

Ulick

Ulmer

Uday

Ubaldo

Ugo

Udell

Utah

Usher

Udo

Umar

Udom

Uno

Urabi

Umed

Ulan

Uziah

Unai

Ubba

Usti

Umut

Upwood

Ubadah

Umbro

Updike

Uros

Uthman

Umaid

Ulster

Ultan

Uchit

Udadhi

Union

Umid

Utesh

Ugam

Usaf

Ujit

Udant

Udolf

Usoro

Udale

Ulf

Uddam

Ungus

Uncas

Upchurch

Uddhav

Ulbricht

Uppi

Unmani

Unwin

Ursus

Uttam

Uther

Umee

Ujendra

Upen

Udyan

Upmanyu

Ulvi

Urs

Urtzi

Udeep

Uzoma

Urizen

Uraz

Usiel

Usama

Usayd

Uzias

Uzay

Uciel

Udonis

Utsav

Urek

Utcha

Uwais

Unas

Umair

Uzmi

Utbah

Uffa

Ulfin

Uggi

Una

Urbana

Ulla

Ulani

Unique

Uliana

Ursula

Uma

Usha

Unity

Ulissa

Ushi

Ulyana

Unice

Umber

Umi

Unati

Uzma

Ulrica

Ursa

Uva

Utopia

Uriella

Ute

Udy

Umiko

Ushma

Ultima

Unnati

Universe

Umbrielle

Umay

Ubon

Ulanda

Ubalda

Udora

Umbra

Uzo

Udaya

Ujala

Umarani

Uyen

Upala

Unmesha

Ulasa

Udella

Udelle

Urika

Udile

Ugetta

Unita

Ulrika

Undene

Umeko

Umali

Ubah

Ursley

Udva

Unite

Uzra

Urith

Uriyana

Ulyciana

Uranja

Uravi

Uswa

Urica

Urbi

Ulka

Utyna

Unn

Unega

Ubika

Umaiza

Uttara

Ulee

Ursy

Urata

Ula

Ursuline

Ulva

Ushmi

Umangi

Udita

Udela

Urmika

Udayati

Upantika

Ushanthy

Ushika

Usitha

Udhaya

Umaya

Ulta

Uxue

Ushangi

Uvani

Uta

This article was originally published on TODAY.com