You can get up to $200 in gift cards when you switch to Verizon's Visible wireless service

Christine Persaud
·3 min read
Pick out a gift card for as much as $200 when you switch your wireless service to one of Visible&#39;s no-contract plans.
Pick out a gift card for as much as $200 when you switch your wireless service to one of Visible's no-contract plans.

If you've been considering switching wireless carriers, this just might be the deal to convince you to take the leap: Verizon's Visible is offering gift cards to customers who bring their own number and activate a plan on their own phone or an eligible new device.

The virtual gift cards range in value from $50 (if you bring your own device or with the purchase of select devices) to as much as $200 with the purchase of an iPhone 12 ($816, currently out of stock), and include popular options like Amazon, Best Buy, The Home Depot and Sephora, among many others.

Here's how it works: First, join Visible, a phone service that is owned and operated by Verizon that offers a no-contract, $40-a-month plan ($25 for your first month) that offers unlimited calling minutes, texts and data as well as a 5 Mbps Wi-Fi hotspot. You can bring your existing phone number and the phone you already own, or buy a new device from Visible. Transfer your number from your current carrier to Visible, which you can do from the website or app, or contact the carrier's Care team for assistance. You will receive the virtual gift card in your e-mail after making three months' worth of service payments, at which time you can choose which gift card you'd like to collect.

Visible offers the Party Pay plan for four users&#x002014;one of the only plans targeted to friend groups.
Visible has become a popular option thanks to its no-contract set-up and attractively priced plans. We investigated Visible's deal for unlimited high-speed data and found that the service is worthwhile for certain people who want a "more affordable way to access Verizon's network without worrying about data caps." Just keep in mind that once you reach a certain data cap, speeds will be slowed down—you'll still be able to stream if you've used over a specific amount of data, but you might find it difficult to watch a movie or play games. Additionally, when it comes to group option, we found Visible's Party Plan offering, which lets groups of four join together for service at a discounted rate and one bill, to be the most affordable group plan among all major carriers. (As with any group plan, be mindful of the logistics of sharing a bill with other people.)

Phones eligible to receive a $50 gift card include several Apple iPhones, like the iPhone SE, which starts at $384, or the Blade 11 Prime (starts at $192). To get a $100 gift card, you can choose from newer devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (starts at $984). Want to earn a $150 gift card you can spend on goodies? Choose the OnePlus 8 (starts at $432).

If you have been unhappy with the high prices you're paying for wireless, this deal might just incentivize you to finally make the switch—savings are one thing, but a gift card in addition is the cherry on top!

Get a Gift Card When You Switch to Verizon's Visible (Save $50 to $200)

