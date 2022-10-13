Up to 200 jobs at risk at Meggitt in Coventry

About 200 people are set to lose their jobs at an aerospace and weapons firm.

Meggitt, based at Coventry's Ansty business park, was taken over by US firm Parker last month.

Parker Meggitt said the merger of the two businesses had meant some of the work previously undertaken at Meggitt may no longer be required, potentially affecting up to a 10th of the company's UK workforce.

Bosses are "committed" to reducing the impact of the changes, it has said.

About 2,300 people are employed by the company across the UK in total.

Following the announcement, a consultation with employee representatives would begin soon and last a minimum of 45 days, the firm has said.

A spokesman for the company said: "Parker Meggitt is committed to a clear and transparent process with options to reduce the impact of the proposed changes, including the consideration of voluntary redundancy."

