200 lbs of marijuana and over $350,000 seized in Hamilton and Wayne Township; 3 in custody

Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce executed two search warrants.

The team searched a house in the 90 block of Carlton Drive in Hamilton, in addition to another house in the 4500 block of Oxford-Middletown Road in Wayne Township, Sheriff Richard K. Jones reported.

The taskforce seized 200 pounds of marijuana, 6 firearms, 5 vehicles, and over $350,000 in cash, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office informed in a press release.

Charles Rowland, Cameron Bush, and Heather Colby were arrested during the search for possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

They are currently in Butler County Jail.

BURN spent four months investigating the suspects before executing the search warrants.

“BURN is relentlessly investigating these drug dealers and will continue to do so,” Jones stated.

Courtesy of Butler Sheriff's Office

