200 McDonald’s Restaurants Inside Of Walmart Stores Will Be Closing

Alexis Morillo
·2 min read

McDonald's restaurants inside of Walmart stores are like opening up a present to another gift inside. Unfortunately, if your local Walmart superstore houses a McDonald's inside, it may be one of the 200 locations closing by the summer of this year.

A report by USA Today explains that after the current wave of closures affecting McDonald's spots inside Walmart, there will only be 150 left nationwide. During the pandemic, several chains have accelerated closures of restaurants in lower-traffic areas, and McDonald's announced last summer that they would be doing the same. These closures inside of Walmart stores were planned for future years but were accelerated due to their low volume, a spokesperson for McDonald's confirmed to Delish.

Despite the closures, a Walmart representative told USA Today that rather than the areas staying dormant, new restaurants will likely come in to serve Walmart customers and the community. "These spaces have been freeing up over time. We have been and continue to fill them," the spokesperson said: "We’re looking to both restaurants and services that are really relevant to our customers."

In the past, some of these locations have introduced Taco Bell, Domino's, and Charleys Philly Steaks restaurants in place of the McDonald's restaurants. Some areas even fill the spot with local businesses like barbershops or nail salons. Ultimately, you can rest assured that Walmart will continue to serve your community to the best of its ability. A reminder that Walmart also has a membership service that launched in the fall that offers customers free grocery delivery from some locations for as little as $12.95 a month with a 15-day trial period for you to try it out for yourself.

