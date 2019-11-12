200 million people from Chicago to Florida will feel the Arctic blast's historic temperatures

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed, some areas struggled under a foot of snow and more than 200 million people were likely to feel the freeze as a historic Arctic air mass swept across a wide swath of the nation Tuesday.

Chicagoans awoke to 10 degrees and a few inches of snow, and the forecast high of 20 degrees would smash the city's record for the date by 8 degrees. An American Eagle flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, slid off a runway Monday while landing at O'Hare International Airport. No injuries were reported.

"Chicagoans are advised to take precautions due to low temperatures and winter weather, whether you're on the road or going for a walk," Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted a warning serving as good advice across the region.

It was a warmer 20 degrees in Detroit this morning, but areas around the city were blasted with almost 10 inches of snow. Milwaukee, 9 degrees, set its third daily snowfall record in the past 12 days.

How often should I start my car and let it idle in cold weather? Answer: Don't.

More snow and cold were on the way. The National Weather Service said 240 million people would face weather watches, warnings and advisories Tuesday through Thursday.

"Wintry conditions have moved into the southern Plains and extend into the Northeast," the National Weather Service tweeted. "Several inches of snow possible from the Mid-South to portions of the Northeast. A foot or more of snow is possible in the Great Lakes."

More than 300 daily records could fall through Thursday, the weather service said. Houston's record low for Tuesday, 29 degrees, was set 113 years ago. The forecast for Tuesday called for 27 degrees. Nashville's record of 18 degrees for Tuesday, set in 1911, was imperiled by a forecast of 16 degrees.

"24-hour temperature change is incredible with 40°-50°F drops behind the brutal front," tweeted meteorologist Ryan Maue of BAM Weather. "Actual temperatures have fallen into the 20s as far south as Texas."

AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys said many forecasts call for breaking records by just a degree or two, so it was not clear how many would actually fall.

"The total will be closer to hundreds of records than a handful," Roys told USA TODAY. "In some places we will smash them, in others we will tie them, in other places we might just fall short. But it will be cold."

Weather forecast for the South

The cold will dip deep into the South. A freeze watch was in effect for Pensacola, Florida, where temperatures were forecast to dip below freezing Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Crestview, north of Fort Walton Beach, could see 26 degrees, Roys said. It was 77 on Monday.

The high Tuesday in Dallas is forecast for 44 degrees – 24 degrees below average for the date. By Tuesday night, Dallas is forecast for a low of 22 degrees. The record low for the date is 21 degrees.

Monday's high in Brownsville, Texas, was forecast for 86 degrees – more than double Tuesday's forecast high of 42 degrees.

Is fall dead? Is this a blue norther? Questions answered about the Arctic blast

East Coast weather

By Wednesday, the coldest temperatures will drift east. Cities from Boston to Washington will challenge record lows for the date.

Snow will add to the wintry feel across the interior Northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rochester, New York, already had more than 8 inches of snow late Monday, smashing the day's record by 3 inches, according to the Weather Service.

"We expect a swath of higher snowfall totals from central New York to northern Maine, where accumulations could climb into the double digits," AccuWeather meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

