£200 million from UK aid to be used for drone production

Out of the UK’s military aid package, £200 million will go toward purchasing long-range, maritime, and reconnaissance drones for Ukraine.

Source: Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, on Facebook

Quote: "Prime Minister Sunak also announced a new £2.5 billion package of defence assistance to Ukraine. It is the largest aid package since the start of the full-scale invasion.

At least £200 million of this package will be allocated for the production of combat drones for Ukraine, in particular for reconnaissance, long-range and naval drones. This will be the largest supply of drones for Ukraine amongst all countries."

In addition, Umierov said that the UK will also provide an additional £18 million worth of humanitarian assistance, in addition to the already allocated £340 million. This support package is aimed at helping Ukraine overcome the aftermath of Russian aerial attacks and strengthening the protection of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

