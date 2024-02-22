$200 million in utility credits now available to New Yorkers. What to know

If you or your family are struggling with utility bills, a host of programs have been made available to the public to assist in energy expenses this year.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference at the Broome County Public Library, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) and Senator Lea Webb (D-Binghamton) were joined by Laurie Wheelock, the executive director at the Public Utility Law Project (PULP), to discuss ways to receive help with utility bills.

What help is available for utility bills in New York?

Currently, $200 million in state funding, which was included in the 2023-24 state budget, is now available for utility bill credits. Over the next 45 days, residential customers of New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric (NYSEG-RG&E) will see a one-time credit of $9.51 for customers using electric, and $15.70 for customers using gas.

Donna Lupardo

Overall, $1.4 billion will be made available to help offset energy costs throughout 2024. This funding is available through existing programs, such as the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), EmPower+, NY Sun and the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP).

Low-income customers behind or falling behind on their bills can contact PULP’s hotline at 877-669-2572 or send an email to info@utilityproject.org for further assistance.

Why are utility bills a problem?

Webb thanked lawmakers for making utilities a priority, and said that decreasing costs is imperative, as high costs can lead to difficult decisions and situations for struggling residents throughout the Southern Tier.

"I want to thank our constituents for continuing to engage and work with us," said Webb. "We try to make our utilities more affordable, so that people are not continuously having to make decisions such as putting food on the table or paying for life-saving medications."

According to Lupardo, the $200 million in Energy Affordability funds is only the beginning. Lupardo said that state government is making strides to make energy costs more affordable, including programs, credits and the sharing of data to make the utility process simpler.

Sen. Lea Webb

"We live in a very poor region — Binghamton is one of the poorest cities, and the County of Broome is one of the poorest counties," said Lupardo. "It is one of our top priorities to make sure that people have an affordable way of living, and utilities are certainly one of the biggest challenges people face."

What is next?

According to Wheelock, whose organization focuses on helping low-income New Yorkers with their utility bills, families and individuals can receive aid through a number of existing programs — and more help is on the way.

"We are really excited because there is momentum," said Wheelock. "There is more coming, and PULP will be working with the members and the state to try to find the course which will really benefit all New Yorkers."

Wheelock said one goal moving forward is to expand the range of income which qualifies for the Energy Affordability Program (EAP), a program which discounts energy costs for low-income households.

Wheelock said there are discussions about expanding EAP to middle-income households, as well as finding ways to assist small businesses with energy costs.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: New York utility bill credits rolling out over next 45 days