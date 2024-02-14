200-year-old George Washington painting stolen from storage. Hunt on for the ‘treasure’

Police are on the hunt for a “national treasure” — a 200-year-old George Washington painting — after it was swiped from a Colorado storage unit.

Police said they got a call about a missing “historical art piece,” a painting from the early 1800s of the country’s first president, on Jan. 22, according to a Feb. 13 Facebook post.





The piece, which is “in a gold-colored frame” and measures 24 inches by 30 inches, was possibly stolen the evening of Jan. 10, police said.

“The value is undisclosed and hard to estimate due to its historical significance,” police said.

Police said they, along with the FBI, are turning to the public for help.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for tips about the missing painting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 720-913-7867, or to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

Washington became the country’s first president in 1789 and served until 1797. He died less than three years after he retired.

Englewood is part of the Denver metropolitan area.

