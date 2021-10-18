200 painted, naked models descend on Dead Sea for photo shoot

An American artist is photographing hundreds of nudes at Israel’s Dead Sea to highlight the sinking water levels.

Spencer Tunick, who has photographed naked models at landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House and a glacier in Switzerland, returned to the Dead Sea on Sunday for the third time to photograph 200 naked people coated in white paint.

People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea in Arad, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. About 300 participants took part in a nude photo installation designed to draw world attention to the importance of preserving and restoring the Dead Sea. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Ariel Schalit/AP



"I'm here to raise awareness of the receding waters of the Dead Sea and to bring attention to the ecological disaster that is happening," Tunick told CNN.

The shoot will benefit collaborator Ari Leon Fruchter’s dream of building a "Dead Sea museum" on the same location as the shoot.

"By connecting an environmental issue to the (human) body, (it) shows the vulnerability of the body up against nature — and also, in juxtaposition, the vulnerability of nature that's caused by the body," Tunick said. "Mankind can affect a massive sea. And I think that showing this juxtaposition of the body — very fragile — against the Dead Sea, which is equally fragile, will bring a new energy to the work and people's conversations."

The white paint, which was formulated for the shoot, is meant to recall both the salt of the sea’s mineral-dense water as well as Lot’s wife from the book of Genesis, who was turned into a pillar of salt for looking at the destruction of Sodom.

The participants, all between the ages of 19 and 70, mostly hailed from Israel and included the mayor of a nearby town.

