$200 Powerbeats3 Bluetooth earbuds are down to the lowest price of 2019

At $200, Apple’s Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones are difficult to recommend. Don’t get us wrong, these Bluetooth earbuds are absolutely fantastic. They offer incredible sound and bass performance, plus they have a terrific design that so many other headphones makers have copied. But $200 is such a steep price when you consider all the other great earbuds out there. When they’re on sale for just $99 like they are right now, however, you’d have to be absolutely nuts to pass them up.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

What’s in the box: Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones, eartips with four (4) size options, carrying case, universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B, Quick Start Guide, warranty card

