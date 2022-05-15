Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
billnoll / Getty Images
billnoll / Getty Images

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation.

Learn: 5 Collector’s Items Worth Selling for Extra Cash
Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.

But that’s not the most expensive rare coin, the U.S. Sun reports. Rare Washington quarters minted in 1932 can sell for as much as $13,573, according to USA Coin Book. Errors and rare mintages give coins the highest re-sale value, per The U.S. Sun.

Error coins — like the Washington quarter which recently sold for $216 — are sometimes called double denominations or “planchet” errors. That’s because the mistake occurs to a blank coin (a “planchet”) during the minting process. The U.S. Sun explained that errors can happen when the wrong planchet is fed into the minting press, or the machine contains dies of different denominations, and a mix-up occurs.

If you are the type of person who tosses your spare change into a jar, bowl, or piggy bank in your home, it could be worth sorting through your coins to see if you have any of value. If you don’t have a place where you keep your spare change, it’s worth searching under couch cushions, in your car, and anywhere change could collect.

On your hunt for rare coins, first look for any that seem unusual, such as a design you’ve never seen, an error where the print looks “off,” or the wrong denomination printed on the coin. Don’t forget to check both sides.

Then search the full name and year of the coin on eBay, select “sold” items, and sort the results by “highest value” first. If you find a winner, you can sell it on eBay or through a variety of other online marketplaces.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Time to shine: Ohio Miss Amazing pageant crowns new queens

    Pageantry is helping girls and young women with disabilities unlock their potential here in Northeast Ohio. The Ohio Miss Amazing pageant crowned some new queens Saturday night.

  • 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

    Twenty-four percent of those aged 65 and over live in families that depend on Social Security benefits for 90% or more of their income, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. With the average...

  • Wisconsin chairman rescinds killer's parole at Evers request

    The Wisconsin Parole Commission's leader agreed Friday to rescind a convicted murderer's parole at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' request after the governor came under criticism from rival Republicans looking to unseat him in November. Evers sent a letter Friday to John Tate, the commission's chairman, asking him to reconsider 54-year-old Douglas Balsewicz's parole. Evers lacks the power to rescind an convict's parole on his own.

  • Ukraine folk rappers boost war morale with Eurovision triumph

    Before the start of the Atlantic Alliance foreign ministers' meeting in Berlin, Nato's Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana says Ukraine's win in the Eurovision Song Contest shows the "immense public support" for the country in its battle against Russia. SOUNDBITE

  • Bodies of Russian troops in Ukraine await return

    Ukrainian soldiers load refrigerated train wagons with the bodies of dead Russian soldiers in Kyiv, awaiting their potential return to Russia.

  • Amish Cook: Cheesecake, anyone?

    I’ll share a recipe of one of the frozen desserts served at the school program. You will love it!

  • Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

    Poseidon’s long-running proposal was supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom but faced ardent opposition from environmentalists who said drawing in large amounts of ocean water and releasing salty discharge back into the ocean would kill billions of tiny marine organisms that make up the base of the food chain along a large swath of the coast.

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • Where did the Big Ten fall in the final basketball league power rankings?

    Do you agree with this assessment? #B1G

  • Johnny Harris on challenge of Presidents Cup conflict with Panthers

    Charlotte real estate developer Johnny Harris thinks he has attended almost every Carolina Panthers home game since the NFL franchise arrived in 1995. With the release last night of the 2022 NFL schedule, Harris now knows he will miss one in September.

  • 6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

    Walmart is a store that sells just about everything. From groceries and household items to books and baby clothes, there's not a whole lot you can't get at the retail giant. However, even if you're a...

  • Russian neighbor Finland announces it wants to join NATO

    Top diplomats from the 30 NATO member states met in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join NATO.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Sluggish Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. PVH Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Ariana Grande Isn't Releasing a New Album Until After "Wicked"

    Settle in, pop fans, because the wait for Ariana Grande's seventh album could be a long one. In a new video for the R.E.M.

  • Ariana Grande Hints at Taking a Break From Music

    Ariana Grande answered fans’ burning questions in a Q&A for r.e.m. beauty on Thursday, and hinted at taking a break from music to focus on her next project. Of course, Ari will be portraying Glinda in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, 'Wicked.'

  • Remembering The Ferrari 365 GTC/4

    It might be worth hunting one of these down.

  • John Sikorski: Clock is made of slate, doll collecting is fascinating journey

    A hutch's value lies in its functionality and attractive look.