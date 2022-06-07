Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
billnoll / Getty Images
billnoll / Getty Images

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation.

Learn: 5 Collector’s Items Worth Selling for Extra Cash
Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.

But that’s not the most expensive rare coin, the U.S. Sun reports. Rare Washington quarters minted in 1932 can sell for as much as $13,573, according to USA Coin Book. Errors and rare mintages give coins the highest re-sale value, per The U.S. Sun.

Error coins — like the Washington quarter which recently sold for $216 — are sometimes called double denominations or “planchet” errors. That’s because the mistake occurs to a blank coin (a “planchet”) during the minting process. The U.S. Sun explained that errors can happen when the wrong planchet is fed into the minting press, or the machine contains dies of different denominations, and a mix-up occurs.

If you are the type of person who tosses your spare change into a jar, bowl, or piggy bank in your home, it could be worth sorting through your coins to see if you have any of value. If you don’t have a place where you keep your spare change, it’s worth searching under couch cushions, in your car, and anywhere change could collect.

On your hunt for rare coins, first look for any that seem unusual, such as a design you’ve never seen, an error where the print looks “off,” or the wrong denomination printed on the coin. Don’t forget to check both sides.

Then search the full name and year of the coin on eBay, select “sold” items, and sort the results by “highest value” first. If you find a winner, you can sell it on eBay or through a variety of other online marketplaces.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The best watches for men in 2022 under $20, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000

    From aviation-inspired Hugo Boss timepieces to retro Casios, these men's watches are worth your attention.

  • The voices of ‘The Janes’ take us back to the dangerous time of pre-Roe America | Opinion

    It opens with a woman’s voice and a black screen.

  • Storm dumps torrential rain in Iowa

    Flooding forms on the streets of Ames, Iowa, as a heavy rainstorm drenches the area on June 5.

  • Atlanta Rapper Trouble Fatally Shot in Home Invasion

    Rapper Trouble, a veteran in the Atlanta rap scene who had released a plethora of albums and mixtapes, was fatally shot early Sunday. He was 34.

  • Have they helped you? Acadian Ambulance honors Medics of the Year

    The two winners will be honored at the Acadian Ambulance Medics of the Year Celebration in Lafayette on Thursday.

  • Amazon Quietly Knocked Down the Prices of Bose Headphones and Earbuds

    Right now, you can get up to 29 percent off on Bose headphones and earbuds. Just in time for you to get that last-minute Father's Day gift. See all the deals.

  • If This Happens to You in Midlife, Your Dementia Risk Skyrockets, Studies Say

    As you get older, it's important to take care of your physical and cognitive health—but experts say that doing so starts long before you enter your golden years. A wide body of research now suggests that one common midlife occurrence can have a profound affect on your cognitive health down the line. The good news? There may still be something you can do about it, if you act fast. Read on to learn how your midlife years can make or break this one dementia risk factor, and why experts believe they

  • Upward Pressure On Oil Prices Is Only Going To Increase

    There was a drop in oil prices when OPEC announced plans to increase its production in July and August, but bullish sentiment is now growing rapidly

  • 19 Money-Saving Secrets Target Doesn’t Want You To Know

    If you frequently shop at Target, you already know this retailer can help you save money on anything from pillows to Pepsi. With more than 1,800 stores across the U.S., the retail giant has made its...

  • Raytheon Decides to Move Closer to Washington, Following Boeing

    Raytheon Technologies will relocate its headquarters to Arlington, Va., moving closer to the government heads in Washington, D.C., following a similar move by Boeing last month. The aerospace and defense giant on Tuesday said shifting its headquarters from Waltham, Mass., to Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood will reinforce partnerships and support U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers. Washington is also a convenient travel hub for Raytheon’s (ticker: RTX) global customers and employees, the company said.

  • Oil Tankers Make Rare Mid-Atlantic Switch of Russian Crude Cargo

    (Bloomberg) -- Shippers of Russian crude are turning to unusual methods to move cargoes displaced from Europe over much longer distances to new customers. The most recent example is a ship-to-ship transfer in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who

  • UN-mandated rights inquiry rebukes Israel for seeking 'complete control'

    GENEVA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An independent commission of inquiry set up by the U.N. Human Rights Council after the 2021 Gaza war said Israel must do more than end the occupation of land Palestinians want for a state, according to a report released on Tuesday. "Ending the occupation alone will not be sufficient," the report said, urging additional action to ensure the equal enjoyment of human rights. It cited evidence saying Israel has "no intention of ending the occupation" and is pursuing "complete control" over what it calls the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, which was taken by Israel in a 1967 war.

  • Kansas City startup is shutting down. Its founder blames a St. Louis corporate giant

    “They put a boat anchor around these workers’ necks,” the founder says of the lawsuits brought by a St. Louis firm against him and his employees.

  • The US will avoid a recession but rising rates and slowing growth aren't a supportive environment for investors, says iShares investment chief

    "Successfully skimming the froth from the labor market would give the Fed time to tighten policy at a more deliberate pace."

  • The percentage of Black male doctors in the US is the same today as in 1940

    Black doctors are instrumental for better health outcomes in the Black population, but they are rare.

  • 'Still in the middle of my youth': Japanese man, 83, becomes oldest person to sail solo across Pacific

    Kenichi Horie was greeted by residents, supporters, banners and a bouquet of roses on Sunday in his home port of Shin Nishinomiya in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. Horie left a yacht harbor in San Francisco on March 27 and began his 69-day voyage across the Pacific Ocean alone. The man, who made no port calls during his journey, was spotted off of Hawaii's Oahu Island on April 16.

  • China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

    China defended its military pilots on Monday, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following recent complaints by Canada and Australia that Chinese planes engaged in risky maneuvers with their aircraft over the Pacific. Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said China “swiftly took reasonable, forceful and professional measures in response to Canada’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.” Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of not following international safety norms on several occasions and putting a Canadian crew at risk.

  • Jackson County woman says she caught STD in car. Auto insurance to pay out $5.2 million

    An arbitrator found that a man was liable because his romantic partner contracted HPV after he had been diagnosed and they had sex in his car.

  • Netflix finally unveils The Sandman's teaser and premiere date

    Get ready, hellraisers, because we are finally getting a glimpse at Netflix’s highly anticipated fantasy drama The Sandman. As part of its busy Geeked Week, the streaming platform released a brief teaser and announced the show’s premiere date. It is developed by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg and is based on Gaiman’s 1989-1996 comic book series of the same name.

  • API says U.S. oil inventories rose 1.85 million barrels last week: source

    The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 1.85 million barrels last week, according to a source citing the data. Gasoline inventories were up 1.82 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose 3.38 million barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official inventory figures on Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights forecast crude inventories to fall by 2.9 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were