200 Rikers inmates moved to upstate NY prisons to spare them from horrible jail conditions

About 200 Rikers Island inmates have been transferred out of New York City to prisons upstate since last week, part of an effort by the city to spare them appalling jail conditions.

But detainees and their lawyers are decrying the stopgap solution.

The inmates are now going through intake in state prison facilities as far as 100 miles away from the city. Once they clear initial admission, they will be scattered even further away to prisons across the state. Several of those inmates have already tested positive for COVID, sources said.

Many of those inmates pleaded guilty in part because it would have allowed them to do their time on Rikers Island, closer to family.

“The city is doing everything they can to put lipstick on a pig,” criminal defense lawyer Adam Uris said of the transfer initiative. “They are trying to act like they are taking measures to improve the situation but they are just complicating the lives of the inmates.”

One of Uris’ clients, Terrance Ferguson, the hip hop artist known as 2Milly, was abruptly moved upstate Tuesday. Ferguson has been publicly outspoken about dysfunctional conditions in the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Rikers Island. He is now in the Ulster Correctional Facility in Napanoch, 92 miles north of the city.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to gun possession, a lower-level nonviolent felony, but Uris says he has been told he will now be moved to either a medium or maximum security prison with convicted killers doing long sentences.

“A guy who pled guilty with the expectation that he was going to spend a year in city jail has had the rug pulled from out under him,” Uris said. “He has no idea where he will be one day to the next. At Rikers he was exposed to unsafe conditions, he hurt his back and he was the only responsible person to ensure transfer of inmates because there were no guards. And now he’s been sent 100 miles away with no access to his lawyer and no access to his family.”

Correction Department spokeswoman Danielle DeSouza said Ferguson “met the qualifications” for the transfer, which is designed for city jail inmates serving more than 90 days with a discharge date after Oct. 1.

A spokesman for the state prison system said each inmate is being evaluated for security classification and medical and mental health needs. “They will then be transferred to an appropriate facility in the state to complete their sentence,” he said.

The first city-sentenced inmate officially transferred was Louis Russo on Sept. 20 for an April 5 petty larceny arrest in Queens. Russo, 51, was sentenced to 10 months in jail but could get out as early as Oct. 2, records show.

“A far better solution would have been to do early releases as they did during COVID,” Ann Mathews, managing director of Bronx Defenders, said of the transfers. “It feels like there are a lot of resources being used that could have been used in a far more reasonable, less disruptive way.”

Mayor de Blasio, city Correction Department Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi and State Corrections Department Commissioner Anthony Antonucci signed the agreement for the transfers Sept. 17, four days after a group of state legislators visited Rikers Island and decried the conditions as a “humanitarian crisis.”

On Friday, in a hearing on city jail conditions, a federal judge ordered lawyers with the city, the Legal Aid Society and the Justice Department to agree on a set of steps to address the crisis. A second hearing is slated for Thursday.