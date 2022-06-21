200 Russian deserters wandering in woods in Kharkiv Oblast

·1 min read
The occupiers deserted after the battle with the Armed Forces near Izyum (illustrative photo)
The occupiers deserted after the battle with the Armed Forces near Izyum (illustrative photo)

The Russian deserters were noticed by residents of Borova, a small town near the city of Izyum, close to Kharkiv. Borova community council in turn wrote about them on social media.

Read also: Ukraine’s General Staff reports that low morale is leading Russian soldiers to disobey order

“They (the Russians) came back here – injured, covered with dirt, hungry, full of anger, with their equipment damaged,” an official with the council wrote.

“Then they found a place for refuge in our village to recover. We have information that approximately 200 Russians are now hiding in the woods close to our village. They’re being sought by their commanders.”

After suffering losses in another battle for control over Izyum, a group of Russian soldiers retreated to Gorohovatka, a small village on the outskirts of Borova.

Another group of Russian servicemen went into hiding in the local woods. While Borova is located on the eastern bank of Oskil river, Gorohovatka is located on the western bank. The two locations are connected by a bridge.

Read also: Uncaring Russian elites are fueling Russian military de-motivation, suggests Ukraine’s International Legion

Vast areas in this part of the country are covered with woods. The closest Russia-controlled area is likely to be Severodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, while the distance to Russia’s Belgorod Oblast is pretty much the same.

This week, the Ukrainian army destroyed the command and intelligence center of Russia’s 20th army, which was located in Kharkiv Oblast, leaving many Russian troops without tactical guidance.

In the northeast, the Russian army has been experiencing interruptions in logistics bringing supplies, including food and ammunition, since the beginning of the war.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US, Iran in tense sea incident; Tehran preps new centrifuges

    A U.S. Navy warship fired a warning flare to wave off an Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat coming straight at it during a tense encounter in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, officials said Tuesday. The incident on Monday involving the Guard and the Navy comes as tensions remain high over stalled negotiations over Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as Tehran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels under decreasing international oversight. Meanwhile, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Iran now plans to enrich uranium through a second set of advanced centrifuges at its underground Fordo facility amid the standoff.

  • 'The impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly rescue missions

    As was his habit before each flight, the veteran Ukrainian army pilot ran a hand along the fuselage of his Mi-8 helicopter, caressing the heavy transporter’s metal skin to bring luck to him and his crew. Ukrainian troops were pinned down, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. The 51-year-old pilot — identified only by his first name, Oleksandr — flew just the one mission to Mariupol, and he considered it the most difficult flight of his 30-year-career.

  • Up to seven Belarusian battalions amassed on Ukrainian border - Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 21 JUNE 2022, 12:29 There are as many as seven Belarusian battalions on the border between Belarus and Ukraine. Source: Olexandr Motuzianyk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, during the national 24/7 TV newscast Quote from Motuzianyk: "There are up to seven Belarusian battalions on the border in Brest and Gomel oblasts [of Belarus - ed.

  • Finland's and Sweden's pursuit of NATO membership is the exact opposite of what Putin wanted for Russian neighbors

    Finland and Sweden joined 14 NATO allies in a June 6, 2022, military exercise on the Baltic Sea. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty ImagesNo one should be surprised by the decision made by the governments of Sweden and Finland to apply for full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Since the start of the Russian assault on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, both countries have given Ukraine missile systems, assault rifles, ammunition and money for refugee resettlement. In my view as a scho

  • Ukrainian counter-offensive brings more losses to invaders in southern region

    The Ukrainian army is conducting a successful counter-offensive in the southern region of the country, bringing more losses to the invading Russian forces, Operational Command South, the tactical center of Ukrainian Armed Forces in that region, reported on June 21.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • Tesla Model S catches fire three weeks after getting sent to junkyard

    A Tesla Model S caught fire after sitting in a wrecking yard for three weeks. Fire fighters put out the blaze by placing the car in a water-filled pit.

  • Chicago speed cameras issue tickets at 6 mph over the limit. A vote today could mean the rollback of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s policy change.

    One of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s signature policies — ticketing drivers caught by automated speed cameras going as little as 6 mph over the limit — is set to be tested Tuesday by aldermen who want to roll it back. The City Council Finance Committee is scheduled to vote on mayoral critic Ald. Anthony Beale’s proposal to reset the speed camera ticket and raise the ticket threshold to 10 mph ...

  • Captured Russian pilot turns out to be Wagner mercenary

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 09:46 During the interrogation of a Russian pilot captured by Ukrainian forces on 18 June, the pilot revealed that he was a mercenary working for the Wagner private military company and that he was being paid a wage of 200,000 roubles [approximately $3,500 - ed.

  • In pro-Russian Serbia, a few Russians and Ukrainians unite to oppose war

    Each week about a dozen Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian expatriates opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine meet local Serbs in a Belgrade cafe to discuss the war and plan protest rallies. Serbia's open borders to Russia have made the Balkan country a destination for thousands of Russians, including some fleeing sanctions or conscription and others opposed to the government in Moscow. Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war also arrived.

  • War-damaged Russian tanks to go on display in Polish square

    Polish and Ukraine government officials say they plan to put on public display in Warsaw damaged or burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles captured by Ukrainian forces during the war. The head of the Polish prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, said the idea is to highlight Russian “atrocities” and the Ukrainian response. “On one hand we are showing the atrocities that the Russian army is carrying out in Ukraine, (and) on the other hand we are showing the heroic defense of Ukraine’s armed forces and the results of these fights,” Dworczyk said.

  • Russia is facing its worst recession in 30 years — and the 'Putin Generation' is paying the price

    Multinational companies are leaving en masse, and Russian universities are dropping out of a European system aligning qualifications across countries.

  • NASA is starting to shut down the Voyager probes, which launched in 1977 and made it deeper into space than anything since

    The Voyager probes massively exceeded the scope of their mission, but are running low on power after 45 years in space.

  • Nicole Scherzinger shows off her sizzling physique in plunging bikini: 'Summer queen'

    "The Spanish sun is looking good on you!"

  • Korean former Navy SEAL Ken Rhee shares video of tense Ukraine mission evacuating wounded soldier

    YouTuber-turned-Ukrainian soldier Ken Rhee recently shared footage of him and other members of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion in a tense moment inside a vehicle while trying to evade Russian forces. The Korean ex-Navy SEAL lieutenant, who went to Ukraine in March to fight against the Russian invasion, uploaded a video to his YouTube channel Friday showing him and his team trying to evacuate a wounded soldier after a reconnaissance mission. The video also includes a short interview conducted in Ukraine by musician Solnamoo Song, in which Rhee explains what goes on in such operations.

  • With sky-high gas prices, dealers suddenly have more of these types of vehicles to sell

    Yes, there's low inventory all around, but dealers ended May with a relatively more stock of full-size SUVs, full-size pickups and high-end luxury cars.

  • Captive Russian pilot, hired by Wagner, talks about his sorties in Ukraine

    A captured Su-25 pilot employed by the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner has talked about his missions in Ukraine in a video published by Ukraine’s SBU security service on June 21.

  • You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

    Maxim Shemetov/REUTERSRussia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPI

  • Putin fears "spark of democracy", Germany's Scholz says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin fears the "spark of democracy" spreading to his country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that he was trying to divide Europe and return to a world dominated by spheres of influence. Scholz was responding to a question in an interview with the Muenchner Merkur newspaper, published on the government website on Monday, on whether Putin would accept Ukraine moving closer to the European Union.

  • Putin Is Dreaming of This Nightmare End to the War

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesAs Russia’s invasion of Ukraine passes its hundredth day, it’s no surprise that experts, scholars, and pundits are obsessively writing about how this war may end.The most optimistic among them are convinced that Russia’s military effort may fizzle out in the next couple of months. They speculate that Russia will run out of the microchips it needs to engage in modern warfare, or ammunition, or even soldiers. Russia’s push in the Do