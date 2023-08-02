200 sex trafficking victims, more than 125 suspects found in sweep: FBI

The FBI said authorities identified and located 200 sex trafficking victims and identified or arrested more than 125 suspects in a nationwide operation last month.

In a news release Tuesday, the agency said that through the enforcement campaign Operation Cross Country, it has “achieved significant milestones in recovering victims, apprehending offenders, and raising public awareness about these heinous crimes.”

The two-week campaign helped locate 59 minors who are victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses, as well as 59 children who were reported actively missing.

Authorities noted that 126 suspects of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses and 68 suspects of trafficking were also either identified or arrested.

The campaign, in which the agency collaborated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), “focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking” and investigating and arresting individuals who participated in this criminal offense.

Law enforcement agencies conducted targeted operations to identify and apprehend offenders, resulting in criminal networks being dismantled and victims not being further harmed, according to the FBI.

“Sex traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“This operation, which located 59 actively missing children, builds on the tremendous work the FBI has undertaken over many years to rescue minor victims and arrest those responsible for these unspeakable crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the country to prevent human trafficking; increase detection, investigation, and prosecution of human trafficking crimes; and expand support and services to protect and empower survivors.”

In a separate statement, FBI Director Christopher Wray said his agency’s commitment to fighting this issue will “never waver,” adding that authorities will “continue to send our message that these atrocities will not be tolerated.”

“This operation would not be possible without the commitment and collaboration from our state and local law enforcement partners, and it demonstrates our continued focus on actively pursuing the criminals responsible for these heinous violations and connecting those impacted with dedicated victim services and resources,” Wray added.

