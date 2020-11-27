This 2001 Camaro Is A ’70 ‘Cuda Clone

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

How is this even in existence?

People do some weird things with cars, from weird hacks to converting muscle cars into monster trucks, every time we think we’ve seen it all someone proves us wrong. Case in point: this 2001 Chevrolet Camaro converted into a 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda clone. The fact such a thing even exists is confusing and disturbing on multiple levels.

photo credit: Craigslist

This car was posted on Craigslist in Atlanta, Georgia back in January of this year. We’re not sure if it sold or if the owner gave up after no serious offers, but the listing no longer exists – not surprising considering that was nearly a year ago. But, if you stop and think about it, the amazing part was that whoever created this… thing thought someone would pay cold, hard cash to own it. Absolutely amazing!

Perhaps the most reasonable part of this Craigslist ad was the fact the car in question was selling for $10,000. At least the guy didn’t think it should go for anywhere near the price a quality 1970 ‘Cuda sells for, so he’s not completely delusional.

photo credit: Craigslist

The seller of this car, whom we assume is also the creator of the thing that should not be, says it’s a one-of-one vehicle. We really, really hope that’s true, because if there are more fourth-gen Camaros masquerading as classic Mopars, we’re in big trouble as a society.

Other than the obvious and fairly extensive cosmetic modifications, this Camaro parading as a ‘Cuda has some other upgrades hiding away. The biggest is an engine swap to a 6.0-liter V8, we’re assuming an LS2. It’s not stated if this pony originally had a V8 or V6, but either way with the engine swap it’s pushing more power.

photo credit: Craigslist

If you know what happened to this car, please let us know. You couldn’t help but notice it if the thing is in your area, unless the current owner keeps it locked in a garage and never takes it out.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.