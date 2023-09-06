2001 mystery death: Stark County authorities to unveil reconstruction of unidentified man

CANTON ‒ Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will join Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier and Stark County Coroner Dr. Ron Rusnak on Thursday to unveil a forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found in Canton in 2001.

The forensic reconstruction was created by an artist with the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help local authorities identify the remains.

